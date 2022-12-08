Midnight Suns Tarot Card Locations Guide

Tarot Cards are one of the collectibles scattered across the hub world of Marvel’s Midnight Suns. Collecting these tarot cards not only unlocks part of the lore but also rewards players with items. There are 22 Tarot Cards scattered across different locations in the Midnight Suns and in this guide we will help you find each tarot card.

Midnight Suns tarot card locations

Some areas in the game are the hotspot of the Tarot Card, like The Abbey while the others are scattered around the grounds. This guide will help you find all Tarot Cards in Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

Tarot card location #1: The Star

To find this Card, you must enter the Forge Room and head towards the right. On top of a wooden countertop, you will find The Star Tarot card.

Tarot card location #2: The Moon

You can find the Moon Tarot Card on a table on the right side of the Forge Room.

Tarot card location #3: Strength

Travel to the Chapel at the Abbey to find the Strength Tarot Card there.

Tarot card location #4: The Sun

While doing the Trial of Elder Gods on the second day, you will find the Sun Tarot Card next to a pool.

Tarot card location #5: Temperance

Right next to the entrance of Dreamer’s Descent, you will find two adjacent rocks. There you will find the temperance Tarot Card graffiti close to rocks.

Tarot card location #6: The Wheel of Fortune

Find the Agatha Altar in the Oshtun Cavern, and The Wheel of Fortune will be on top of a small shrine. Collecting the first Broken Moon Seal will grant the ability to open all the doors like the Agatha Altar.

Tarot card location #7: Death

You will find the Death Tarot Card after following the path leading towards the mountaintop from the Agatha Altar. There the Death Tarot Card is next to the overlook on the cliffside.

Tarot card location #8: Justice

The Justice Tarot Card is also located on the Agatha Altar. Head to the back side close to the broken window, and the tarot card will be there.

Tarot card location #9: The Hermit

Look for a tree stump as soon as you enter the Whispering Woods, and move towards the top to find The Hermit card.

Tarot card location #10: The High Priestess

You must follow the straight path from the Standing Stone next to a stone pillar to find this one.

Tarot card location #11: The Express

If you go towards the Hiram Shaw Church, you will see a graveyard with a big Celtic Cross gravestone. On top of this gravestone, you will find the Express Tarot Card.

Tarot card location #12: The World

Locate a building next to the Agatha’s Cottage. Head inside the building to locate The World Tarot Card inside.

Tarot card location #13: The Emperor

If you follow the path leading from Everflowing Glade, you find this Card on the left side of the track close to a statue.

Tarot card location #14: The Hierophant

Head to the backside of the Hiram Shaw Church and look for a broken cart. Right next to that cart is the Tarot card you are looking for.

Tarot card location #15: The Hanged Man

After getting the second Broken Moon Seal, use the reveal to pass the bridge next to Agatha’s Altar. Hanged Man Tarot Card will be on top of the stone.

Tarot card location #16: The Lovers

Use the Open Word of Power: first Broken Moon Seal to get inside the small graveyard in the Garden of Envy. After getting inside, The Lovers tarot Card will be on the left side.

Tarot card location #17: The Chariot

After getting the second Broken Moon Seal, use the reveal to pass the bridge next to Lilith’s Garden. Right after crossing, the Chariot will be on the stone wall in front.

Tarot card location #18: The Judgement

Clear the Debris blocking the Misty Moors Area using the fourth Moon Seal. Look for a broken well inside, and The Judgement will be beside it.

Tarot card location #19: The Devil

In the Misty Moors area, if you move slightly north from the Judgement card location, you will find The Devil Tarot Card in Midnight Suns.

Tarot card location #20: The Fool

Using the fourth Moon Seal, clear the Debris blocking the Gideon Cross, and The Fool will be on top of an Altar.

Tarot card location #21: The Tower

Head to Dreamer’s Descent and look for an Unknown Grave blocked by the Debris. Use the fourth moon seal to clear it and find the Tower tarot card next to it.

Tarot card location #22: The Magician

Using the second Moon Seal, enter the wall next to the Dreamer Descent area. The Magician Tarot Card will be behind that wall.