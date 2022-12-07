Midnight Suns Standing Stones Puzzle Solution

You will go through different challenging puzzles in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. But the rewards from the challenging puzzles are worth putting every effort into solving. As part of the Standing Stones mystery, players will have to touch some rune-etched stones in Midnight Suns in a particular order which can be confusing.

If you head to the Standing Stones area, you will find the Standing Stones Rune Puzzle. This area contains a center path surrounded by five huge stones. You must activate the rocks in the correct pattern to solve this puzzle.

This guide will cover complete details you must follow to solve the Standing Stones Rune puzzle in Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

How to complete the Standing Stones mystery in Midnight Suns?

You must make your way toward the Standing Stones area on the map. There you will find a place in the middle containing a stone with a symbol.

You must get on the stone and speak the word of power, “Reveal.” After this, you will find all the stones have signs upon them.

Now you just need to touch the stones in the correct pattern to reveal the piece of the puzzle. Follow the below pictures to solve the puzzle correctly.

Do note that it is possible for the order to be different for you. If that is the case, check the Strange Glyphs sequence inside the Abbey to find the correct order for your playthrough.

First Stone

Second Stone

Third Stone

Fourth Stone

Fifth stone

After correctly solving the standing stones puzzle, you will get a Legendary Arcane Chest on the same platform where you said the revealed word. To open the chest, you must have Arcane keys.

As you open the chest, you will receive the following items: