There are many things to explore in Mafia 2 apart form the story. There are 50 Playboy magazine to discover, many achievements to gain and with 159 wanted posters to get, this game will keep you busy. Following guide is to help you find Wanted Posters with ease.

I have written the locations of the wanted posters in brackets with a brief description of where you would find the specifically wanted poster. If you want to find the specific Wanted Poster location, use CTRL+F, type in the poster number or location to quickly jump over to it.<

Mafia 2 Wanted Posters Location Guide

Wanted Poster #1 (Kingston)

There is a dead-end alley near parking. You can find it on a wooden fence.

Wanted Poster #2 (Kingston)

With an entry gate, there is another dead-end valley, you can find it there along the garbage container.

Wanted Poster #3 (Kingston)

It can be found pasted on the red wall near a garbage container in the parking lot.

Wanted Poster #4 (Kingston)

You can find it behind a container across the street from the Pub Tara in an alley.

Wanted Poster #5 (Dipton)

It’s in the alley having a gate near the dumpster. You will have to go behind the building.

Wanted Poster #6 (Dipton)

It’s in the back of a garage. The garage is near a warehouse.You will have to take down the gate to get to the back.

Wanted Poster #7 (Dipton)

This one is also found in an alley. You will have to go to the corner to see the poster.

Wanted Poster #8 (Dipton)

In the Mobil compound, you can see this poster on small red wall.

Wanted Poster #9 (Dipton)

It’s on the wall of a white building in the same compound.

Wanted Poster #10 (Kingston)

Go to the dock. You will find this one on the wall in the corner near a building.

Wanted Poster #11 (Kingston)

Beside a Service garage, you can find this one on a fence behind the container.

Wanted Poster #12 (Greenfield)

There is a blue colored house, you will find it on one of it’s walls.

Wanted Poster #13 (Greenfield)

You can find the poster in a garage near a green colored house in a short alley.

Wanted Poster #14 (Greenfield)

It can be found on the wall of a hose right opposite to the location of the above poster.

Wanted Poster #15 (Greenfield)

It can be found on the wall of a Green house having a porch in front.

Wanted Poster #16 (Greenfield)

You can find this one posted on the wall of yellow colored house.

Wanted Poster #17 (Greenfield)

Opposite to Targo Gas station, you can have this poster on a wall near the garage.

Wanted Poster #18 (Greenfield)

There is another blue house,you can find the poster west of it on a wall.

Wanted Poster #19 (Greenfield)

To the north of a Blue colored house, you can have it on the wall.

Wanted Poster #20 (Hunters Point)

You can find this one near the bridge south to a gray and green colored house.

Wanted Poster #21 (Hunters Point)

Near the track there is a poster facing the tracks near a multi-story building. You will have to climb the stairs to get this one.

Wanted Poster #22 (Hunters Point)

To the left of a ramp, you will find this in a shack.

Wanted Poster #23 (Hunters Point)

There is an apartment in a corner. You will find this one at the top of the stairs left to the door.

Wanted Poster #24 (Hunters Point)

In a long valley at the corner.

Wanted Poster #25 (Hunters Point)

It can be found on a wall of Projects home in a congested area near it another house.

Wanted Poster #26 (Hunters Point)

You will find it inside a large building on the hallway of top floor.

Wanted Poster #27 (Hunters Point)

Under the freeway, you can find it on a small brick wall.

Wanted Poster #28 (Hunters Point)

You can have it on a wall in a small open compound.

Wanted Poster #30 (Hunters Point)

It is near the a small red colored building near the near the wooden structure.

Wanted Poster #29 (Sand island)

In a valley closed at other end, it can be found on a concrete wall near the red building.

Wanted Poster #31 (Sand Island)

It can be found on a wired fence near a large container.

Wanted Poster #32 (Sand Island)

In a corner near a stoop behind the sidewalk rail, there is an apartment. You can find it on its side.

Wanted Poster #33 (Sand Island)

You will have to smash the dirt alley to get to this. It can be found on the back of a brick building.

Wanted Poster #34 (Sand Island)

To the right of three shade( Green, Gray and Black) building near the large container.

Wanted Poster #35 (Sand Island)

In an alley, on the left of large wooden strip, you can have it near a crick building.

Wanted Poster #36 (Sand island)

Near backside of a small building, at the corner of another building near a fence.

Wanted Poster #37 (Dipton)

Behind the filling station near a garage, you can find it south to the garage.

Wanted Poster #38 (Dipton)

On a wall of station facing the tracks.

Wanted Poster #39 (Dipton)

In the train yard, you can have it on an overpass column.

Wanted Poster #40 (Dipton)

Near a rail track and a fence, you will find this one one the side of a old building.

Wanted Poster #41 (Riverside)

Facing the railroad, it will be found on the backside of a storage wreck.

Wanted Poster #42 (Riverside)

Near the rail track in front of the wrecked cars, it can be found behind the container.

Wanted Poster #43 (Riverside)

You can have this poster in a large stuffed building to a somewhat deformed fence.

Wanted Poster #44 (Riverside)

In the junkyard, near a cluster of wrecked cars behind a crate.

Wanted Poster #45 (Riverside)

Near a telephone pole near the broken power line, you can find it on the fence.

Wanted Poster #46 (Riverside)

It can be found on the right of a dead-end valley near the rickety Pergola.

Wanted Poster #47 (Riverside)

You can find it on the right side of the bridge, at the ground level.

Wanted Poster #48 (Dipton)

You can have it on a metal wall near the ramp.

Wanted Poster #49 (Highbrook)

Facing the iron fence, you can find it just near the mansion on a structure attached to the garage.

Wanted Poster #50 (Highbrook)

Near the same mansion, this poster can be found near a house at the corner.

Wanted Poster #51 (Highbrook)

You will find it at the end of the porch just after you smash the gate. It will be on the right side of the house.

Wanted Poster #52 (Highbrook)

Behind a small house on quite a large wall.

Wanted Poster #53 (Highbrook)

You will find it near a window in front of a house. There will be a cluster of small tress nearby.

Wanted Poster #54 (Highbrook)

There is a wall in front a bricked house. You can have this poster on that wall.

Wanted Poster #55 (Highbrook)

You can find it the wall of a garage of a big house. You may need to break the garage gate or alternatively you can reach it by jumping over the fence.

Wanted Poster #56 (Highbrook)

You will find it on the brick structure attached with chimney on the back side of a house.

Wanted Poster #57 (Highbrook)

You can find this poster on a wall in porch of a good like house.

Wanted Poster #58 (Hillwood)

There is a house on the hill. You can have this poster pasted on one of it’s backyard walls.

Wanted Poster #59 (Hillwood)

At the backside of the house, you can have it on the center wall.

Wanted Poster #60 (Hillwood)

Near a fence to the north side, there is a house, you will find it on the corner wall.

Wanted Poster #61 (Hillwood)

There is some wood lying near an abandoned place. You can find it there near the dumpster.

Wanted Poster #62 (Hillwood)

This poster can be found to the backside wall of a house (50’s Modern) in a small sidewalk tunnel.

Wanted Poster #63 (Hillwood)

You can have it on the exterior of a hallway of a house.

Wanted Poster #64 (Hillwood)

It can be found on the peripheral region of the observatory.

Wanted Poster #65 (Uptown)

Near the mountain where is a entrance tunnel, you can see this poster at the entrance. You will have to come around to get this poster from the right of the poster’s location.

Wanted Poster #66 (Uptown)

You can see this poster pasted on the wall of a parking area. You can see it near a barrel.

Wanted Poster #67 (Uptown)

Between a door and a window, there is a fence. You can have this poster behind the building beside it.

Wanted Poster #68 (Uptown)

There is a ledge in the middle of an alley. You can have this poster there.

Wanted Poster #69 (Uptown)

Near the grassy slope, you can find this poster on the wall of a building near a fence.

Wanted Poster #70 (Uptown)

It can be found in an alley near the Empire Custom shop. You will have to look to the west of alley.

Wanted Poster #71 (Uptown)

It can be found near the front right area of a huge building.

Wanted Poster #72 (Uptown)

There is a closed bookstore in a alley. Look around the bookstore to have this poster.

Wanted Poster #73 (Little Italy)

You can have pasted on the building just behind Joe’s garage.

Wanted Poster #74 (Little Italy)

It is at the rooftop chimney of a repair shop near Joe’s place. Since it is at the top, you will have to figure out a way to get near it. You can accelerate a car and then jump the car heading straight to it’s direction.

Wanted Poster#75 (Little Italy)

On an alley’s wall in front an abandoned store.

Wanted Posters #76 and 77 (Little Italy)

They can both can be found in the same area. First can be found on the wall of building. Half of the building is colored white.

Wanted Poster #78 (Little Italy)

There is a dark blue colored building. You can have this poster behind this building facing a wooden fence.

Wanted Poster #79 (Little Italy)

You can have it on the left side of a compound containing used cars.

Wanted Poster #80 (Little Italy)

It can be found in broad little valley. You will need to search in the corner to see this poster.

Wanted Poster #81 (Little Italy)

You can find it pasted on a brick wall in an alley which starts at the end of a sidewalk.

Wanted Poster #82 (Little Italy)

There is a small alley filled with trash. You can have it on a brick structure.

Wanted Poster #83 (Little Italy)

Find the structure labeled with “Gifts for every Occasion’s” . You can find it on one of the walls.

Wanted Poster #84 (North Millville)

You will find it pasted on a structure near a building facing the silos.

Wanted Poster #85 (North Millville)

Behind a pile of rubble, you can have this poster on the fenced wall.

Wanted Poster #86 (North Millville)

At the end of twisting road, you can have this on the side of the small structure.

Wanted Poster #87 (North Millville)

You can find this poster on a wall of a building in Westbank steel mill.

Wanted Poster #88 (North Millville)

You can have it on a wall of loading dock.

Wanted Poster #89 (North Millville)

In the industrial region, you can have this one in a alley having grass in it.

Wanted Poster #90 (North Millville)

You can have this poster beside the mill where some rail road piles.

Poster #91 (West Side)

It’s in a narrow valley opposite to the green container. You can find it pasted on the wall.

Wanted Poster #92 (Little Italy)

It’s pasted on a red door in the alley. You will have to come around to get that poster.

Wanted Poster #93 (East Side)

At the end of dead-end road, you will find it on a large window of a building.

Wanted Poster #94 (East Side)

Near a large shutter, you will find this poster on the wall of parking place.

Wanted Poster #95 (East Side)

At the back of a staircase. There is small green patch near it’s location.

Wanted Poster #96 (China Town)

Near the tracks, there is an alley in between the 2 buildings, you can find it beside the building under the tracks.

Wanted Poster #97 (China Town)

You can this one on the wall near the phone both.

Wanted Poster #98 (China Town)

On the wall behind an alley. Finding this poster should not be a problem as you can find it during the actual story cutscene.

Wanted Poster #99 (China Town)

In between the two walking tunnels, there is an alley. You can find it on the wall of the alley.

Wanted Poster # 100 (China Town)

On the side wall of a building in an alley. You can recognize this alley by some barrels placed there.

Wanted Poster #101 (West Side)

Beside news stand, there is parking place. You can have this poster there.

Wanted Poster #102 (West Side)

You need to locate a building with three shades (White, Black and Red).This building will be found somewhere near a park bench. Poster is pasted on the wall of the building.

Wanted Poster #103 (East Side)

In a park where there is a pedestrian pathway. You need to look around to get this poster.

Wanted Poster #104 (East Side)

It is pasted on a wall of castle near a parking place.

Wanted Poster #105 (China Town)

In the park, you will find this poster behind a group of small trees.

Wanted Poster #106 (China Town)

It’s on the wall when you have crossed a few barriers on the road.

Wanted Poster #107 (China Town)

It can be found in the small parking area near a small new stand.

Wanted Poster #108 (North Millville)

It is on the platform above the ground level. Since it is at the upper level with no stairs, like before you are going to need a vehicle to reach there.

Wanted Poster #109 (North Millville)

Just as you leave the gate of Westbank steel mill, you can see this poster at your right.

Wanted Poster #110 (East Side)

Near the construction container, you can find it on the back wall of a construction garage.

Wanted Poster #111 (East Side)

In a sub-level staircase, you can have it on a wall.

Wanted Poster #112 (East Side)

Again, this one can be found on the wall of the alley. The ally has a gate in front so you will have to break it to reach the poster.

Wanted Poster #113 (East Side)

Near the train track, there is an alley. You can have this poster pasted on the wall near the gate.

Wanted Poster #114 (East Side)

Near the basket ball track, you can have this poster right to the train track.

Wanted Poster #115 (South Millville)

There is some wood stacked over each other near the freeway. You can have it there.

Wanted Poster #116 (West Side)

There is a blue colored building facing the docks. You can have this poster there.

Wanted Poster #117 (West Side)

It can be found in a alley having a green colored container. You can find this poster pasted on a wall.

Wanted Poster #118 (West Side)

It is pasted on an alley’s wall behind a large fence and a container.

Wanted Poster #119 (Mid Town)

Once you enter Modern high rise, you can see this poster in a solid container there.

Wanted Poster #120 (Midtown)

At the same place, you can find this poster near the American flags.

Wanted Poster #121 (Midtown)

You need some climbing to do to get to this poster as it is at the rooftop of a building. You will have to climb the stairs of adjacent building to reach the poster.

Wanted Poster #122 (Oyster Bay)

There is a brick road. You can find this one near the sidewalk. The poster is pasted on the wall.

Wanted Poster #123 (Oyster Bay)

Right next to the Vincent’s clothing shop, you can find this poster in the parking lot.

Poster #124 (Midtown)

There is a wooden road wall. You can have it on the wall. There is a big tree beside.

Wanted Poster #125 (Midtown)

You can have this poster behind an old statue in front of Titania building.

Wanted Poster #126 (Midtown)

You can have this one at the back of a garage gate in an alley.

Wanted Poster #127 (Midtown)

There is a fence circle around the graveyard. You can find this one in the fence.

Wanted Poster #128 (Oyster bay)

There is a building facing the mansion. You can have this poster on that building. Try looking the southern area to find the building.

Wanted Poster #129 (Oyster Bay)

You will find this poster on the back wall of Oyster Bay Food building. Climb the stairs to reach the poster.

Wanted Poster #130 (Oyster bay)

Behind a ignition barrel and a container full of trash, you can find it on the wall.

Wanted Poster #131 (South Millville)

You can have it on a Metal Industry. You reach the poster, you will have reach the lower rooftop.

Wanted Poster #132 (South Millville)

There is a large pile of construction wood. You can find it in the tunnel among the wood.

Wanted Poster #133 (South Millville)

You will have to reach the second story of the industrial unit to get to this poster.

Wanted Poster #134 (South Millville)

There is a solid wall near some colored crates. You can find this one pasted on the wall.

Wanted Poster #135 (South Port)

In a paved backyard, you can find this poster on a wall.

Wanted Poster #136 (South Port)

In an alley near the rail tracks, you can find this one on a wall at the corner near some boxes.

Wanted Poster #137 (Midtown)

There is a building with somewhat unusual walkway. You can find it on a wall at the end of the building.

Poster #138 (South Port)

If you head North of the raised rail tracks, you can find this poster near a metal girder.

Wanted Poster #139 (Midtown)

Below the raised rail tracks, there is narrow alley. You can see this poster pasted on a wall there.

Wanted Poster #140 (Midtown)

There is an alley with some stairs. See the Good Beer sign. You can find the poster on the wall of the alley.

Wanted Poster #141 (Oyster Bay)

There is a building facing a parking place. You can have it on it’s side.

Wanted Poster #142 (Oyster Bay)

Try locating a wooden fence. There will be a stream exhaust nearby.Enter the valley nearby to get this poster.

Wanted Poster #143 (Oyster Bay)

Get to Brake’s Diagnosis’s driveway gate. You will find this poster at the back between the two doors.

Wanted Poster #144 (Oyster Bay)

In the Projects, you can have this poster near the entrance of an apartment building.

Wanted Poster #145 (South Millville)

You can have this poster on the side wall of a large industrial unit at the corner.

Wanted Poster #146 (South Millville)

Near water, there is a structure. You can find the poster at the back wall of the structure.

Wanted Poster #147 (South Millville)

Locate the boathouse. Then head to it’s side wall to have the poster.

Wanted Poster #148 (South Millville)

You can have this one on the side of a shipping container found at the end.

Wanted Poster #149 and 150 (South Port)

They can be found almost adjacent to each other. Look for an alley with a somewhat circular brick beginning. You will find them on walls.

Wanted Poster #151 (South Port)

Go to the Locksmith building. There is alley beside it. You can have this poster on a building inside the alley.

Wanted Poster #152 (Port)

Go west of the pier. You can see this poster on a large container.

Wanted Poster #153 (Port)

Go south and you will find a stack. The poster is placed on the stack.

Wanted Poster #154 (Port)

Go south of the last house will see the psoter on your way.

Wanted Poster #155 (Port)

Enter the shipping warehouse. Go to the second platform to find the poster.

Wanted Poster #156 (Port)

Go left to the Salvage company building and you will have your poster.

Wanted Poster #157 (Port)

There is a building structure at the port. go to its second level and you will have your poster on the wall.

Wanted Poster #158 (Port)

Go to the terminating portion of the pier. You will have to for a building having the poster.

Wanted Poster #159 (Port)

You can find this poster in close perimeter of the lighthouse.

How to Locate Wanted Posters

Well finding all of them can be a tricky job. It depends on how much you are interested in completing the task. Just keep following the points in your mind and your quest will become easy.

Always explore the alleys and the walls of distinct buildings

If a poster is out of your reach does not mean that you can’t have it. There are alternate methods to reach them.

Try locating all the posters in one area first before moving to the next region.

Best of Luck!.