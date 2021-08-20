In this guide, we will tell you how you can get a lot of training points in Madden NFL 22 as quickly as possible. We will be sharing a hack for you so you can make a lot of training points in no time and progress further in the game.

How to Get Training Points in Madden NFL 22

Training points are essential if you want to upgrade your superstar athletes in MUT. They are especially useful for bringing out the hidden potential of your cards by unlocking a card’s Superstar and X factor abilities.

But there are so many cards and so few training points. So, how does one get training points fast in Madden NFL 22? Below, we’ve outlined a neat little hack that will help you farm up those training points in no time!

Training Points Hack

For this brilliant hack, you require the Patrick Mahomes card since you know he is one of the best players in Madden NFL 22. Now let’s move to the hack.

Step 1

The first thing you need to do is Power Up Patrick Mahomes. Now, the overall rating for the Patrick Mahomes should be over 80 and you can move to the next step.

Step 2

In the next step, you should go to the Front Art Slot and click Early Access. Now you have to craft the Front Art and it will cost you 5 training Points. Now go back to the Front Art, select the Early Access and you will find the option of Refund Front Art this time.

Refunding the Front Art will get you 25 Training Points. You actually spent 5 Training points to get the art in the first place. This means you get 20 extra Training Points.

Step 3

You just have to repeat that process again and again and you will make a lot of Training Points. If this didn’t work you can try it with some other player like Tom Brady.

Quicksell Players

Another way to get training that doesn’t involve an exploit, is through quick selling. You will get training for quick selling the player depending upon their overall rating.

Below, we have provided you with the amount of training you are going to get by quick selling the player, with respect to their Overall rating.

Overall Rating Training Points 4 62-65 6 66-69 10 70 12 71 15 72 18 73 21 74 26 75 31 76 38 77 46 78 56 79 110 80 160 81 230 82 340 83 490 84 710 85 1030 86 1500 87

This is all from how to get the Training Points in Madden NFL 22.