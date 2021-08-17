Madden NFL 22 Superstar Abilities Guide

Madden NFL 22 allows the player the ability to create a team of talented Superstars, each individual carrying a kit that caters to the tastes of the player that controls them. This Madden NFL 22 guide will take you through the Superstar roster and explain the ability of each character in order to help you in the creation of your unique line-up.

Madden NFL 22 Superstar Abilities

Madden NFL 22 offers the player a plethora of X-Factor abilities to create the ultimate team, each Superstar’s ability responds to a certain situation so you need to have a team that synchronizes with each other and your competitor to create the perfect unstoppable force.

The Superstar abilities of Madden NFL 22 are unique to each individual as if the actual player was translated to a digital persona of themselves so expect their characteristics to shine through when they step on the playing field.

Quarterback’s X-Factor Abilities

Ability Effect Players Pro Reads Highlights the first open target whilst ignoring pressure Tom Brady, Drew Brees Bazooka Within the zone (83 Yards) the maximum throwing distance is increased, triggered when completing a pass of 30+ yards in air Patrick Mahomes Gambler AI defenders are unable to pick faster passes Aaron Rodgers Truzz Gain immunity from fumbling when tackled Lamar Jackson

Running Back & Half Back X-Factor Abilities

Ability Effect Players First One Free High rate of fakeout on the next juke, spin or hurdle Saquon Barkley, Dalvin Cook Freight Train Increased chance to break the next tackle attempt Ezekiel Elliott, Derrick Henry Wrecking Ball High success rate regarding trucks and stiff arms Nick Chubb Ankle Breaker Upon catch, Fakeout rate on skill moves is increased Christian McCaffrey Backlash More tackler fatigue on non-conservative tackles Derrick Henry Satellite Win RAC and possession catches against single coverage Alvin Kamara

Wide Receiver and Tight-End X-Factor Abilities

Ability Effect Players Double Me Win aggressive catches versus single coverage Travis Kelce, Mike Evans, Deandre Hopkins, Julio Jones, Davante Adams RAC ‘Em Up Win RAC catches against single coverage. Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill Max Security Increased success rates on possession catches Keenan Allen, Amari Cooper, Michael Thomas YAC ‘Em Up Increased chance to break the first post-catch tackle. George Kittle, Darren Waller

Defensive X-Factor Abilities

Ability Effect Players Unstoppable Force Allows for quicker block sheds during pass rush wins Khalil Mack, Myles Garrett, Joey Bosa, Demarcus Lawrence, Cameron Jordan, TJ Watt, Danielle Hunter, Deforest Buckner Fearmonger Applies pressure to QB when engaged with a blocker Fletcher Cox, Chandler Jones, Von Miller. Relentless Rush moves no longer cost points Nick Bosa, JJ Watt. Reinforcement Higher chance to defeat run blocks and disrupt catches Derwin James, Tyrann Mathieu Avalanche Downhill hit-sticks force stumbles Bobby Wagner, Jamal Adams Blitz Causes the resistance bars of on field blockers to be wiped. Aaron Donald Momentum Shift On field opponents will have their zones wiped Chris Jones Shutdown On contested catches expect increased tighter coverage & interceptions Tre’Davious White, Richard Sherman, Jaire Alexander, Stephon Gilmore Zone Hawk Increased interceptions in zone coverage Devin McCourty, Fred Warner, Xavien Howard Bottleneck Dominantly win man press attempts Jalen Ramsey Run Stuffer Block shedding is effective against run plays Lavonte David

Quarterback Superstar Abilities

Ability Effect Players Fearless Immune to defensive pressure when in the pocket Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Matt Ryan Blitz Radar Highlight extra blitzers on the field Russell Wilson Comeback Zone Objectives Reduced when Losing Patrick Mahomes Hot Route Master Gain four additional hot routes Tom Brady Set Feet Lead Greater THP when leading bullet passes with set feet Tom Brady Conductor Hot routing and blocking adjustment speed is increased greatly Tom Brady Escape Artist Leaving the pocket improves scrambling speed Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Kyler Murray Quick Draw Faster throwing animations when under pressure. Carson Wentz Dashing Deadeye Perfect pass accuracy upto 40 Yards on the run up. Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson Red Zone Deadeye Throwing in the red zone grants perfect pass accuracy. Patrick Mahomes No-Look Deadeye Allows perfect accuracy on cross body throws up to 20 Yards Patrick Mahomes Anchored Extender Guaranteed to break the first sack attempt made by a blitzing DB Dak Prescott Gutsy Scrambler Immune to throw penalties caused by pressure when running. Dak Prescott, Russell Wilson Roaming Deadeye Perfect Accuracy on all unpressured throws while feet are set outside the pocket. Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson Gunslinger Speed of throwing animations & the velocity on bullet passes are increased Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Josh Allen, Kyler Murray Fastbreak Improved ballcarry control on designed QB runs Lamar Jackson Tight Out Accurate catching from TE’s who beat their coverage Lamar Jackson Agile Extender Evade the first sack from a blitzing DB Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson Juke Box Gain Steerable juke animations. Lamar Jackson Long Range Deadeye Perfect accuracy on all deep throws with feet set. – Pass Lead Elite Throw power increases when leading bullet passes Aaron Rodgers

Running Back & Half Back Superstar Abilities

Ability Effect Players Arm Bar Gain powerful stiff arm animations Joe Mixon, Derrick Henry Balance Beam Reduces chance of stumbling when carrying a ball Joe Mixon, Nick Chubb, Dalvin Cook Bruiser More powerful truck and stiff-arm animations Nick Chubb Reach For It Gain addiontal yards when being tackled Nick Chubb, Ezekiel Elliott Leap Frog When Hurdling, the chances of Fumbling are decreased Ezekiel Elliott, Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey Energizer Stamina is replenished after successfully using skill moves Ezekiel Elliott, Dalvin Cook Evasive Steerable juke & spin animations. Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey Backfield Mismatch Better routes for catching from the backfield against LBs Saquon Barkley, Kyle Juszczyk, Aaron Jones Tank Chance to break hit-stick tackles Leonard Fournette, Derrick Henry Backfield Master Four additional hot routes, better route running, and improved catching vs LB and DL. Christian McCaffrey Playmaker Immediate and precise reactions to playmaker inputs. Christian McCaffrey Second Wind Replenish stamina once per play, when its half depleted. Josh Jacobs Bulldozer More powerful truck animations. Josh Jacobs Matchup Nightmare Swifter route running and catching when against LBs Alvin Kamara RB Apprentice Four additional hot routes when lined up at RB Alvin Kamara Closer Reduced zone objectives in the 2nd half Derrick Henry Juke Box Gain Steerable juke animations Dalvin Cook, Alvin Kamara Nasty Streak Frequently attempt & win impact blocks against LBs & DBs when playing lineman or fullback. Kyle Juszczyk

Wide Receiver and Tight-End Superstar Abilities

Ability Effect Players Short In Elite Gain accurate catches on short passes inside the numbers Deandre Hopkins, George Kittle, Michael Thomas, Darren Waller, Justin Jefferson Mid In Elite Gain accurate catches on medium passes inside the numbers Courtland Sutton, Mike Evans, Deandre Hopkins, Zach Ertz, Julian Edelman, Kyle Pitts Deep In Elite Gain accurate catches on deep passes inside the numbers Stefon Diggs, Kenny Golladay, Terry Mclaurin Short Out Elite Gain accurate catches on short passes outside the numbers. Tyreek Hill, George Kittle, DJ Moore, Michael Thomas, Darren Waller Mid Out Elite Gain accurate catches on medium passes outside the numbers. Keenan Allen, Julio Jones, DJ Moore, Adam Thielen, Chris Godwin, Calvin Ridley Deep Out Elite Gain accurate catches on deep passes outside the numbers Allen Robinson II, Mike Evans, Travis Kelce, TY Hilton, Amari Cooper, Julio Jones Outside Apprentice Gain four additional hot routes when lined up outside Allen Robinson II, Keenan Allen, Amari Cooper, Davante Adams, Calvin Ridley, Terry Mclaurin, Justin Jefferson Juke Box Gain Steerable juke animations Stefon Diggs, Odell Beckham Jr, Tyreek Hill Grab-N-Go After a successful RAC catch; gain quicker turning/change-of-direction Stefon Diggs, Odell Beckham Jr, Tyreek Hill Return Man Be able to quickly shift momentum, change direction, and turn the corner without losing speed on kick and punt returns. Cordarelle Patterson, Andre Roberts Red Zone Threat Catches in the red zone versus single coverage is improved Rob Gronkowski, Mike Evans, Deandre Hopkins, Kenny Golladay, Davante Adams, Cooper Kupp, D.K. Metcalf, Kyle Pitts Route Technician Gain swifter cuts when running along routes TY Hilton, Amari Cooper, Julio Jones, Davante Adams, Michael Thomas, Justin Jefferson Tank Will break almost any hit-stick tackle. Rob Gronkowski TE Apprentice Gain four additional hot routes when lined up at TE Travis Kelce, Zach Ertz, Darren Waller Leap Frog When Hurdling, the chances of Fumbling are decreased Travis Kelce Route Apprentice Four additional hot routes regardless of where they line up. George Kittle WR Apprentice Gain four additional hot routes at any WR position Michael Thomas Slot Apprentice Gain four additional hot routes when lined up in the slot Adam Thielen, Cole Beasley Slot-O-Matic On short slot routes gain accurate catching and better cutes Keenan Allen, Adam Thielen, Cooper Kupp, Chris Godwin, Cole Beasley Recuperation Grants increased rate of fatigue recovery Aaron Jones

Offensive Lineman Superstar Abilities

Name Ability Players All Day Provides protection against frequent shed attempts Mitchell Schwartz, Tyron Smith, David Bakhtiari, Trent Williams Edge Protector Provides stronger pass protection against elite edge rushers Mitchell Schwartz, Tyron Smith, Trent Williams, David Bakhtiari, Ryan Ramczyk, Terron Armstead, Ronnie Stanley Screen Protector Dominant impact block wins on screen plays Zack Martin, Jason Kelce Post Up When engaged in double team blocks, becomes dominant Zack Martin, Brandon Brooks, Brandon Scherff, Ali Marpet, Trent Brown Nasty Streak Frequently attempt & win impact blocks against LBs & DBs when playing lineman or fullback. Quenton Nelson, Lane Johnson, Trent Brown, Mekhi Becton Unspun Increased resistance against spin pass rush moves Andrew Whitworth Lifeguard Gain resistance against swim/club rush moves Brandon Brooks Puller Elite Effectiveness of pull blocks is increased Quenton Nelson, David DeCastro, Mekhi Becton Matador Grants protection against bull rush moves Rodney Hudson, Brandon Scherff Tear Proof Ability to defend against rips as if they had an additional resistance point. David DeCastro Fool Me Once The rate of blocking resistance gained is increased Lane Johnson, Ryan Ramczyk Natural Talent Start a game with blocker resistance Jason Kelce, Tristan Wirfs

Pass Rush/Run Defense Superstar Abilities

Name Ability Players Swim Club Ignore Blocker resistances by using Swim/Club moves Joey Bosa, Demarcus Lawrence, Arik Armstead, JJ Watt Edge Threat Dominant pass rush moves along the edge Khalil Mack, Von Miller, Myles Garrett, Joey Bosa, Demarcus Lawrence, Nick Bosa, TJ Watt No Outsiders Allows for faster run sheds against outside zone plays Khalil Mack, Von Miller, Joey Bosa, Aaron Donald, Cameron Jordan, TJ Watt, Chase Young Under Pressure Area of disruption and pressure on QB is increased Chris Jones, DeForest Buckner, Demarcus Lawrence, Fletcher Cox, Aaron Donald B.O.G.O Grants a free rush pass rush move after spending a point – Run Stopper During run plays, shed attempts are free of cost Calais Campbell, JJ Watt, Jonathan Allen Inside Stuff Allows for Quicker Runs sheds against inside zone play Grady Jarrett, Kenny Clark, Aaron Donald, Calais Campbell, Cameron Heyward, Deforest Buckner, Jonathan Allen Edge Threat Elite Grants increased QB pressure & dominant edge rush moves Chandler Jones, Za’Darius Smith, Cameron Jordan, Danielle Hunter, Shaquil Barrett Instant Rebate Gain a pass rush point upon successful block shed Kenny Clark, Cameron Jordan El Toro Dominate bull rush wins from max pass rush points Myles Garrett, Chris Jones, DeForest Buckner, Fletcher Cox, Grady Jarrett, Aaron Donald, JJ Watt Speedster Become partially immune to blocker resistances when attempting Speed rush moves Nick Bosa, Danielle Hunter, Chase Young, Brian Burns Extra Credit Gain an additional max pass rush point Nick Bosa Strip Specialist Reduced tackle penalty when attempting to strip the ball Khalil Mack, Myles Garrett, Shaquil Barrett, Chandler Jones, TJ Watt, Darius Leonard, Brian Burns Unpredictable Less likely to increase their blockers’ resistance bars when performing shed wins. Cameron Heyward Reach Elite While engaged with blockers gain the ability to tackle/sock Geno Atkins, Chandler Jones, Ryan Kerrigan, Danielle Hunter Ripper Ignore one bar of blocker resistance when attempting rip moves. Geno Atkins Goal Line Stuff Quicker run sheds near the goal line Chris Jones Secure Tackler Grants higher success rates on successful conservative tackles Fletcher Cox, Demario Davis Defensive Rally Grant a bonus pass rush point to all DL on any 3rd and 4th down. Arik Armstead Adrenaline Rush Sacks restore pass push rush points Von Miller, Chase Young Out My Way Dominate impact block wins against WR, HB, or TE. Za’Darius Smith, Demario Davis, Darius Leonard Mr Big Stop Start 3rd and 4th down with half of your maximum pass rush points Za’Darius Smith

Off-ball Linebacker and Defensive Back Superstar Abilities