Madden NFL 22 Superstar Abilities Guide

Madden NFL 22 allows the player the ability to create a team of talented Superstars, each individual carrying a kit that caters to the tastes of the player that controls them. This Madden NFL 22 guide will take you through the Superstar roster and explain the ability of each character in order to help you in the creation of your unique line-up.
Madden NFL 22 offers the player a plethora of X-Factor abilities to create the ultimate team, each Superstar’s ability responds to a certain situation so you need to have a team that synchronizes with each other and your competitor to create the perfect unstoppable force.
The Superstar abilities of Madden NFL 22 are unique to each individual as if the actual player was translated to a digital persona of themselves so expect their characteristics to shine through when they step on the playing field.
|Ability
|Effect
|Players
|Unstoppable Force
|Allows for quicker block sheds during pass rush wins
|Khalil Mack, Myles Garrett, Joey Bosa, Demarcus Lawrence, Cameron Jordan, TJ Watt, Danielle Hunter, Deforest Buckner
|Fearmonger
|Applies pressure to QB when engaged with a blocker
|Fletcher Cox, Chandler Jones, Von Miller.
|Relentless
|Rush moves no longer cost points
|Nick Bosa, JJ Watt.
|Reinforcement
|Higher chance to defeat run blocks and disrupt catches
|Derwin James, Tyrann Mathieu
|Avalanche
|Downhill hit-sticks force stumbles
|Bobby Wagner, Jamal Adams
|Blitz
|Causes the resistance bars of on field blockers to be wiped.
|Aaron Donald
|Momentum Shift
|On field opponents will have their zones wiped
|Chris Jones
|Shutdown
|On contested catches expect increased tighter coverage & interceptions
|Tre’Davious White, Richard Sherman, Jaire Alexander, Stephon Gilmore
|Zone Hawk
|Increased interceptions in zone coverage
|Devin McCourty, Fred Warner, Xavien Howard
|Bottleneck
|Dominantly win man press attempts
|Jalen Ramsey
|Run Stuffer
|Block shedding is effective against run plays
|Lavonte David
|Ability
|Effect
|Players
|Fearless
|Immune to defensive pressure when in the pocket
|Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Matt Ryan
|Blitz Radar
|Highlight extra blitzers on the field
|Russell Wilson
|Comeback
|Zone Objectives Reduced when Losing
|Patrick Mahomes
|Hot Route Master
|Gain four additional hot routes
|Tom Brady
|Set Feet Lead
|Greater THP when leading bullet passes with set feet
|Tom Brady
|Conductor
|Hot routing and blocking adjustment speed is increased greatly
|Tom Brady
|Escape Artist
|Leaving the pocket improves scrambling speed
|Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Kyler Murray
|Quick Draw
|Faster throwing animations when under pressure.
|Carson Wentz
|Dashing Deadeye
|Perfect pass accuracy upto 40 Yards on the run up.
|Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson
|Red Zone Deadeye
|Throwing in the red zone grants perfect pass accuracy.
|Patrick Mahomes
|No-Look Deadeye
|Allows perfect accuracy on cross body throws up to 20 Yards
|Patrick Mahomes
|Anchored Extender
|Guaranteed to break the first sack attempt made by a blitzing DB
|Dak Prescott
|Gutsy Scrambler
|Immune to throw penalties caused by pressure when running.
|Dak Prescott, Russell Wilson
|Roaming Deadeye
|Perfect Accuracy on all unpressured throws while feet are set outside the pocket.
|Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson
|Gunslinger
|Speed of throwing animations & the velocity on bullet passes are increased
|Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Josh Allen, Kyler Murray
|Fastbreak
|Improved ballcarry control on designed QB runs
|Lamar Jackson
|Tight Out
|Accurate catching from TE’s who beat their coverage
|Lamar Jackson
|Agile Extender
|Evade the first sack from a blitzing DB
|Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson
|Juke Box
| Gain Steerable juke animations.
|Lamar Jackson
|Long Range Deadeye
|Perfect accuracy on all deep throws with feet set.
|–
|Pass Lead Elite
|Throw power increases when leading bullet passes
|Aaron Rodgers
|Ability
|Effect
|Players
|Arm Bar
|Gain powerful stiff arm animations
|Joe Mixon, Derrick Henry
|Balance Beam
|Reduces chance of stumbling when carrying a ball
|Joe Mixon, Nick Chubb, Dalvin Cook
|Bruiser
|More powerful truck and stiff-arm animations
|Nick Chubb
|Reach For It
|Gain addiontal yards when being tackled
|Nick Chubb, Ezekiel Elliott
|Leap Frog
|When Hurdling, the chances of Fumbling are decreased
|Ezekiel Elliott, Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey
|Energizer
|Stamina is replenished after successfully using skill moves
|Ezekiel Elliott, Dalvin Cook
|Evasive
|Steerable juke & spin animations.
|Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey
|Backfield Mismatch
|Better routes for catching from the backfield against LBs
|Saquon Barkley, Kyle Juszczyk, Aaron Jones
|Tank
|Chance to break hit-stick tackles
|Leonard Fournette, Derrick Henry
|Backfield Master
|Four additional hot routes, better route running, and improved catching vs LB and DL.
|Christian McCaffrey
|Playmaker
|Immediate and precise reactions to playmaker inputs.
|Christian McCaffrey
|Second Wind
|Replenish stamina once per play, when its half depleted.
|Josh Jacobs
|Bulldozer
|More powerful truck animations.
|Josh Jacobs
|Matchup Nightmare
|Swifter route running and catching when against LBs
|Alvin Kamara
|RB Apprentice
|Four additional hot routes when lined up at RB
|Alvin Kamara
|Closer
|Reduced zone objectives in the 2nd half
|Derrick Henry
|Juke Box
| Gain Steerable juke animations
|Dalvin Cook, Alvin Kamara
|Nasty Streak
|Frequently attempt & win impact blocks against LBs & DBs when playing lineman or fullback.
|Kyle Juszczyk
|Ability
|Effect
|Players
|Short In Elite
|Gain accurate catches on short passes inside the numbers
|Deandre Hopkins, George Kittle, Michael Thomas, Darren Waller, Justin Jefferson
|Mid In Elite
|Gain accurate catches on medium passes inside the numbers
|Courtland Sutton, Mike Evans, Deandre Hopkins, Zach Ertz, Julian Edelman, Kyle Pitts
|Deep In Elite
|Gain accurate catches on deep passes inside the numbers
|Stefon Diggs, Kenny Golladay, Terry Mclaurin
|Short Out Elite
|Gain accurate catches on short passes outside the numbers.
|Tyreek Hill, George Kittle, DJ Moore, Michael Thomas, Darren Waller
|Mid Out Elite
|Gain accurate catches on medium passes outside the numbers.
|Keenan Allen, Julio Jones, DJ Moore, Adam Thielen, Chris Godwin, Calvin Ridley
|Deep Out Elite
|Gain accurate catches on deep passes outside the numbers
|Allen Robinson II, Mike Evans, Travis Kelce, TY Hilton, Amari Cooper, Julio Jones
|Outside Apprentice
|Gain four additional hot routes when lined up outside
|Allen Robinson II, Keenan Allen, Amari Cooper, Davante Adams, Calvin Ridley, Terry Mclaurin, Justin Jefferson
|Juke Box
|Gain Steerable juke animations
|Stefon Diggs, Odell Beckham Jr, Tyreek Hill
|Grab-N-Go
|After a successful RAC catch; gain quicker turning/change-of-direction
|Stefon Diggs, Odell Beckham Jr, Tyreek Hill
|Return Man
|Be able to quickly shift momentum, change direction, and turn the corner without losing speed on kick and punt returns.
|Cordarelle Patterson, Andre Roberts
|Red Zone Threat
|Catches in the red zone versus single coverage is improved
|Rob Gronkowski, Mike Evans, Deandre Hopkins, Kenny Golladay, Davante Adams, Cooper Kupp, D.K. Metcalf, Kyle Pitts
|Route Technician
|Gain swifter cuts when running along routes
|TY Hilton, Amari Cooper, Julio Jones, Davante Adams, Michael Thomas, Justin Jefferson
|Tank
|Will break almost any hit-stick tackle.
|Rob Gronkowski
|TE Apprentice
|Gain four additional hot routes when lined up at TE
|Travis Kelce, Zach Ertz, Darren Waller
|Leap Frog
|When Hurdling, the chances of Fumbling are decreased
|Travis Kelce
|Route Apprentice
|Four additional hot routes regardless of where they line up.
|George Kittle
|WR Apprentice
|Gain four additional hot routes at any WR position
|Michael Thomas
|Slot Apprentice
|Gain four additional hot routes when lined up in the slot
|Adam Thielen, Cole Beasley
|Slot-O-Matic
|On short slot routes gain accurate catching and better cutes
|Keenan Allen, Adam Thielen, Cooper Kupp, Chris Godwin, Cole Beasley
|Recuperation
|Grants increased rate of fatigue recovery
|Aaron Jones
|Name
|Ability
|Players
|All Day
|Provides protection against frequent shed attempts
|Mitchell Schwartz, Tyron Smith, David Bakhtiari, Trent Williams
|Edge Protector
|Provides stronger pass protection against elite edge rushers
|Mitchell Schwartz, Tyron Smith, Trent Williams, David Bakhtiari, Ryan Ramczyk, Terron Armstead, Ronnie Stanley
|Screen Protector
|Dominant impact block wins on screen plays
|Zack Martin, Jason Kelce
|Post Up
|When engaged in double team blocks, becomes dominant
|Zack Martin, Brandon Brooks, Brandon Scherff, Ali Marpet, Trent Brown
|Nasty Streak
|Frequently attempt & win impact blocks against LBs & DBs when playing lineman or fullback.
|Quenton Nelson, Lane Johnson, Trent Brown, Mekhi Becton
|Unspun
|Increased resistance against spin pass rush moves
|Andrew Whitworth
|Lifeguard
|Gain resistance against swim/club rush moves
|Brandon Brooks
|Puller Elite
|Effectiveness of pull blocks is increased
|Quenton Nelson, David DeCastro, Mekhi Becton
|Matador
|Grants protection against bull rush moves
|Rodney Hudson, Brandon Scherff
|Tear Proof
|Ability to defend against rips as if they had an additional resistance point.
|David DeCastro
|Fool Me Once
|The rate of blocking resistance gained is increased
|Lane Johnson, Ryan Ramczyk
|Natural Talent
|Start a game with blocker resistance
|Jason Kelce, Tristan Wirfs
|Name
|Ability
|Players
|Swim Club
|Ignore Blocker resistances by using Swim/Club moves
|Joey Bosa, Demarcus Lawrence, Arik Armstead, JJ Watt
|Edge Threat
|Dominant pass rush moves along the edge
|Khalil Mack, Von Miller, Myles Garrett, Joey Bosa, Demarcus Lawrence, Nick Bosa, TJ Watt
|No Outsiders
|Allows for faster run sheds against outside zone plays
|Khalil Mack, Von Miller, Joey Bosa, Aaron Donald, Cameron Jordan, TJ Watt, Chase Young
|Under Pressure
|Area of disruption and pressure on QB is increased
|Chris Jones, DeForest Buckner, Demarcus Lawrence, Fletcher Cox, Aaron Donald
|B.O.G.O
|Grants a free rush pass rush move after spending a point
|–
|Run Stopper
|During run plays, shed attempts are free of cost
|Calais Campbell, JJ Watt, Jonathan Allen
|Inside Stuff
|Allows for Quicker Runs sheds against inside zone play
|Grady Jarrett, Kenny Clark, Aaron Donald, Calais Campbell, Cameron Heyward, Deforest Buckner, Jonathan Allen
|Edge Threat Elite
|Grants increased QB pressure & dominant edge rush moves
|Chandler Jones, Za’Darius Smith, Cameron Jordan, Danielle Hunter, Shaquil Barrett
|Instant Rebate
|Gain a pass rush point upon successful block shed
|Kenny Clark, Cameron Jordan
|El Toro
|Dominate bull rush wins from max pass rush points
|Myles Garrett, Chris Jones, DeForest Buckner, Fletcher Cox, Grady Jarrett, Aaron Donald, JJ Watt
|Speedster
|Become partially immune to blocker resistances when attempting Speed rush moves
|Nick Bosa, Danielle Hunter, Chase Young, Brian Burns
|Extra Credit
|Gain an additional max pass rush point
|Nick Bosa
|Strip Specialist
|Reduced tackle penalty when attempting to strip the ball
|Khalil Mack, Myles Garrett, Shaquil Barrett, Chandler Jones, TJ Watt, Darius Leonard, Brian Burns
|Unpredictable
|Less likely to increase their blockers’ resistance bars when performing shed wins.
|Cameron Heyward
|Reach Elite
|While engaged with blockers gain the ability to tackle/sock
|Geno Atkins, Chandler Jones, Ryan Kerrigan, Danielle Hunter
|Ripper
|Ignore one bar of blocker resistance when attempting rip moves.
|Geno Atkins
|Goal Line Stuff
|Quicker run sheds near the goal line
|Chris Jones
|Secure Tackler
|Grants higher success rates on successful conservative tackles
|Fletcher Cox, Demario Davis
|Defensive Rally
|Grant a bonus pass rush point to all DL on any 3rd and 4th down.
|Arik Armstead
|Adrenaline Rush
|Sacks restore pass push rush points
|Von Miller, Chase Young
|Out My Way
|Dominate impact block wins against WR, HB, or TE.
|Za’Darius Smith, Demario Davis, Darius Leonard
|Mr Big Stop
|Start 3rd and 4th down with half of your maximum pass rush points
|Za’Darius Smith
|Name
|Ability
|Players
|Out My Way
|Dominant impact blocks wins against WR’s, HB’s & TE’s
|Bobby Wagner
|Lurker
|Spectacular catch animations for lurking defenders
|Lavonte David, Eric Kendricks, Fred Warner
|Outmatched
|Increased chance of contested catching against RBs
|Fred Warner, Demario Davis, Myles Jack
|Tackle Supreme
|Gain decreased fakeout chance & conservative tackles
|Bobby Wagner
|Short Route KO
|Improved knockouts when against an opponent in short route
|Chris Harris Jr, Tyrann Mathieu, Jaire Alexander, Marlon Humphrey
|Medium Route KO
|Improved knockouts when against an opponent in medium routes
|Micah Hyde, Justin Simmons
|Deep Route KO
|Force more catch tackle knockouts in man-to-man vs long routes, 20+ yards from LoS.
|Darius Slay Jr, Jaire Alexander, Marlon Humphrey, Xavien Howard
|Flat Zone KO
|In Flat zones expect improve reactions & catch knockouts
|Derwin James, Tyrann Mathieu, Richard Sherman, Jamal Adams, Stephon Gilmore, Harrison Smith
|Mid Zone KO
|In mid zones expect improve reactions & catch knockouts
|Lavonte David, Budda Baker, Fred Warner, Eric Kendricks
|Deep In Zone KO
|In Deep inside zones expect improve reactions & catch knockouts
|Justin Simmons, Devin McCourty, Earl Thomas, Kevin Byard, Jessie Bates III
|Deep Out Zone KO
|In Deep outside zones expect improve reactions & catch knockouts
|Tre’Davious White, Richard Sherman, Byron Jones, D.K. Metcalf
|Acrobat
|Gain Diving swats & interceptions
|Tre’Davious White, Chris Harris, Darius Slay Jr, Jaire Alexander, Stephon Gilmore, Jalen Ramsey, Tyrann Mathieu, Xavien Howard, Jessie Bates III
|One Step Ahead
|Swift reactions to receiver during man coverage
|Stephon Gilmore, Jalen Ramsey, James Bradberry III
|Pick Artist
|Increased stamina and accurate catches on INT returns
|Tre’Davious White, Micah Hyde, Stephon Gilmore, Devin McCourty, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Kevin Byard, Xavien Howard
|Bench Press
|Press wins fatigue to their receiver
|Jalen Ramsey
|Chuck Out
|Zone chucks fatigues the receiver
|Byron Jones, Richard Sherman, James Bradberry III
|Stone Wall
|Prevent additional yardage gains while tackling
|Jamal Adams, Earl Thomas, Harrison, Harrison Smith
|Tip Drill
|Increased chance to catch tipped passes
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|Unfakeable
|Decreased chance to gain fakeout from ball carrier moves
|Derwin James, Devin McCourty, Budda Baker, Darius Leonard
|Lumberjack
|Guaranteed tackles and reduced fumble chance with successful cut stick
|Derwin James
|Enforcer
|After hit-sticking the ball carriers expect a guaranteed tackle
|Jamal Adams, Bobby Wagner, Harrison Smith
|Deflator
|Increased ball carrier fatigue on non-conservative tackles
|Lavonte David, Myles Jack