Best Team Captains In Madden 23

Madden Ultimate Team is a feature that has been a part of the Madden franchise for years and Madden 23 follows the same formula similar by allowing you to select your MUT Captain.

This year we have four captains in line for you with each captain scoring an 85 overall that can be upgraded to a 99 rating throughout the year.

In this guide, we’ll be sharing some of their attributes and will let you select the best team captain in Madden 23.

Best Madden 23 Captains To Pick

To earn a chance to avail the four MUT Captains in Madden 23, you must complete a few challenges. Each MUT Captain is associated with an objective that you must complete to earn their captaincy. Below we’ve given all four MUT Captains in Madden 23 with their stats and challenges linked with them.

Keyshawn Johnson

Keyshawn Johnson is a big-body wide receiver and probably one of the best picks for an aggressive play. With an overall 85 SPD, which could be better for a wide receiver, Johnson can prove to be a valuable asset when it comes to catching the ball.

Stats

WR – 88

SPD – 85

JMP – 87

CTH – 87

CIT – 88

SPC – 86

SRR – 87

MRR – 87

DRR – 85

Requirements

Pass for 50+ yards in the 1st quarter

Bonus – Score a passing touchdown

Larry Csonka

Larry Csonka is perhaps one of the best fullbacks Madden 23 has to offer. Whether you’re looking forward to running the ball on a single back or need a player to catch the ball, Larry Csonka will do the job for you. He excels in both run-blocking fullback and fullback dives, giving him both speed and strength advantage over his opponents.

Stats

FB – 88

SPD – 82

STR – 84

AWR – 88

CAR 87

CTH – 73

RBK – 83

LBK – 86

IBL – 87

Requirements

Score a rushing TD

Bonus – Rush for 30+ yards in the 1st quarter

Eric Allen

Eric Allen is a psychical specimen as he possesses one of the best stats compared to most captains on the list.

In case of speed, agility, or even jump, he is the man of the hour. You can use him to play press-man, off-man, or even zone. He’ll get the job done, making him one of the most versatile players in the game despite having a smaller stature.

Stats

CB – 88

SPD – 86

ACC – 87

AGI – 86

JMP – 87

PRC – 85

MCV – 87

ZCV – 85

PRS – 86

Requirements

Don’t allow more than 30 yards in the 1st quarter

Bonus – Intercept a pass

Sam Adams

If you’re a type of player who likes tackling opponents to the ground then Sam Adams is the best pick for you. He weights over 300lbs which gives him a weight advantage over any opponent he faces and tackles on the field, making him the best defensive tackle to have on your team.

Stats

DT – 88

SPD – 78

ACC – 79

STR – 88

TAK – 84

PRC – 85

BSH – 87

PMV – 88

FMV – 70

Requirements