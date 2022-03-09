Lost Ark Tranquil Karkosa Abyss Dungeon Guide

Navigating and completing through Abyssal dungeons to gear up is one of the main endgame activities in Lost Ark. One of these dungeons is the Tranquil Karkosa Abyss Dungeon. This guide explains everything about the Tranquil Karkosa Abyss Dungeon in Lost Ark and the different bosses you’ll encounter within it.

Lost Ark Tranquil Karkosa Abyss Dungeon

Tranquil Karkosa is the fourth accessible Tier 2 Abyssal dungeon in Lost Ark. Being a tier 2 dungeon, you will get tier 2 items like ability stones, engraving books, cards, and other accessories from this dungeon.

To enter Tranquil Karkosa Abyss Dungeon, you will require two parties having 4 players each, for a total of 8 players.

All of the players should have an item level of 960+, and all of them need to have completed the previous Abyss Dungeons.

In the Tranquil Karkosa Abyss Dungeon, you will have to face off against three different bosses, the Kallivan of the Eroded Storm, Karkosa’s Punisher, and Karkosa Monarch Draikhan.

Below we have explained their mechanics and how to defeat all of these bosses to complete the Tranquil Karkosa Abyss Dungeon in Lost Ark.

Kallivan of the Eroded Storm Boss

The very first boss that you will face in Tranquil Karkosa is Kallivan. Kallivan has a couple of tricky attacks in his arsenal. In one of his attacks, he will turn the players into weapons.

As a result, blue lines will appear ahead of random team members. When these lines join, they will create a blast, injuring nearby enemies.

The best way to minimize damage from this attack is to move away from the rest of the team if you are the marked player. Kallivan will lift his gun in his left hand and anchor in his right hand in another attack.

A blue and red zone will form on the floor surrounding Kallivan at the same moment. The red region is safe if he lifts his pistol. And the blue region will be safe if he lifts his anchor. To avoid being hit, stay in the safe zones.

Kallivan also has a defense mechanism in which he creates a shield around him. You will need to kill the Necromancers that spawned to destroy the shield. Killing them will destroy Kallivan’s shield.

Lastly, Kallivan will also perform wipe attacks, which can be interrupted using stagger abilities or whirlwind grenades.

Karkosa’s Punisher Boss

The second boss you will face in the Tranquil Karkosa dungeon is Karkosa’s Punisher.

This boss is less lethal than Kallivan as she does not have squad wipe attacks. However, Karkosa’s Punisher has an attack in which it will grab one team member and then slam them into the ground, sending a wave towards your team.

Make sure you and your team move out of the AoE of the wave to avoid taking damage. During the fight, a large fish will also spawn.

Make sure that you kill it before it reaches the center of the arena. If you fail to kill it in time, it will explode and deal loads of damage to your whole team.

The most lethal attack that Karkosa’s Punisher has is the cone attack, in which it will track three players with cones which will deal high damage if you fail to evade them. So if you get targeted, make sure to move away from other team members to avoid giving them damage.

Karkosa’s Monarch Draikhan Boss

The final boss is the toughest of the three as well. You will need to be coordinating at a high level to make sure that you can successfully defeat it.

In the Octagon shaped arena, place all of your team members at one point of the octagon as it will help deal damage to it from all sides.

When Draikhan’s HP falls to 16 bars, he will use his wipe mechanic. Draikhan will make his way to the center of the arena, where the water will rush at him. The party should now take their designated positions at different points of the octagon.

Orbs of white and gold will form and march towards the monster. You must stop the orbs from reaching him. The group must next go clockwise to the next orb, which should be gold if the previous orb was white, and vice versa.

Then do it two more times, giving each player a total of four orbs, two of each color.

You will have to deal with this attack another time, but you will need to collect the third orb 2 times before moving on to the fourth.

The majority of Draikhan’s abilities give you a stacked debuff of being waterlogged or electrified. Collect the luminous blue orbs that will regularly spawn throughout the arena to clear the debuffs.