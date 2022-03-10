Lost Ark Sharpshooter Leveling Guide

Sharpshooter is a Gunner class in Lost Ark. It utilizes ranged attacks with bows and arrows to wipe out enemies before they even have a chance to get close. This guide provides you with detailed information on Sharpshooter Leveling in Lost Ark along with some general tips.

Lost Ark Sharpshooter Leveling

Sharpshooter is a ranged class in Lost Ark. Being a ranged character, this class specializes in attacking from a distance to deal damage. Therefore, if you’re the type of player who enjoys killing opponents from afar, this class is best suitable for your playstyle.

The best thing about the Sharpshooter class is that when in danger, it can summon a hawk for its assistance during difficult battles.

Sharpshooter Skills to Focus On When Leveling

In this part of the guide, we’ll be taking a look at the skill point investment for the Sharpshooter class in Lost Ark.

Level 12

Below are the skills you’ll be focusing on investing points into, on level 12.

Moving Slash

Skill Points: 4

Tripod: Excellent Mobility

Level 20-21

Below are the skills you’ll be focusing on investing points into from level 20 to 21.

Charged Shot

Skill Points: 48

Tripod: Quick Prep, Double Shot, and Fast Fire

Level 30

Below are the skills you’ll be focusing on investing points into, on level 30.

Claymore Mine

Skill Points: 48

Tripod: Swift Fingers, Thunderbolt, and Storm Surge.

Level 38

Below are the skills you’ll be focusing on investing points into, on level 38.

Sharp Shooter

Skill Points: 48

Tripod: Vital Point Strike, Weak Point Detection, and Focus Shot.

Level 45

Below are the skills you’ll be focusing on investing points into, on level 45.

Arrow Wave

Skill Points: 48

Tripod: Slow Tide, Enhanced Arrow, and Wave Streak.

Level 48

Below are the skills you’ll be focusing on investing points into, on level 48.

Blade Storm

Skill Points: 20

Tripod: Lightning Blue, Silver Master, and Shadow Dance

Level 50

Reaching level 50 sees you completing the main story till you’re notified by Beatrice to visit Trixion. Once you’ve completed this objective, you’ll get rewarded with accurate shot of the skills along with the messenger of Fenrir.

Lost Ark Sharpshooter General Tips

Clearing out a massive wave of adversaries can become a tough job for the Sharpshooter class. However, being a Gunner class it is, you can simply use a few special skills to take care of the job. Skills such as Blade Storm, Charged Shot, and Claymore Mine can really become a game-changer early on in the battle.

Apart from specializing in ranged combat, Sharpshooter also takes full use of its high burst single-target damage to deal with Elite bosses.

This can be done by using Charged Shot, Arrow Wave, and Sharp Shooter as they are highly valued high burst skills in the Sharpshooters list of skills.