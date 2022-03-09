Lost Ark Skill Points Guide

The following guide will contain all details about the Skill Point system of Lost Ark, including what they do and from where to find more Skill Points for your character.

How to Gain Skill Points in Lost Ark

Collecting Skill Points and leveling up your character to their highest potential is a crucial aspect of Lost Ark. Every time your character levels up, they’ll gain a few Skill Points which you can use to level up their skills and increase their damage output.

If you get your character all the way up to level 60, you’ll acquire 312 points in total. However, as of right now, a total of 408 Skill Points can be acquired for a character.

The remaining 96 Skill Points are obtained from Skill Point Potions and Greater Skill Points.

A Skill Point Potion will grant you 3 Skill Points while the Greater Skill Point Potion will grant you 6 points.

Where to Get Skill Point Potions in Lost Ark

There are many different ways of obtaining Skill Point Potions in the game. Getting as many of these potions as you can is very important if you want to make your character as powerful as possible.

Below, we’ve listed down all the different ways you can acquire Skill Point Potions in Lost Ark.

Adventure Book Skill Points

You can obtain a total of 18 Skill Points by completing the Adventure Book.

70% East Luterra Adventure Tome completion grants a Skill Point Potion (3 points)

60% North Vern Adventure Tome completion grants a Skill Point Potion (3 points)

50% Shushire Adventure Tome completion grants a Skill Point Potion (3 points)

70% Rohendel Adventure Tome completion grants a Skill Point Potion (3 points)

80% Punika Adventure Tome completion grants a Greater Skill Point Potion (6 points)

The Tower Skill Points

You can obtain a total of 12 Skill Points from the Tower.

Shadespire 20th floor grants a Skill Point Potion (3 points)

Shadespire 50th floor grants a Skill Point Potion (3 points)

Fatespire 20th floor grants a Skill Point Potion (3 points)

Fatespire 50th floor grants a Skill Point Potion (3 points)

Una’s Task Skill Points

You can obtain a Skill Point Potion by completing one of Una’s Tasks. Una is an NPC that you can find on the Whispering Islet island once you reach level 50.

For each task you complete of hers, she gives you valuable rewards. If you complete the “Whispering Harmony” task, you’ll be rewarded with a Skill Point Potion.

Skill Points from Quests

You can obtain a total of 27 Skill Points by completing various quests in the game.

“A Light Cast Over the Dark Fields” quest in East Luterra grants a Skill Point Potion (3 points)

“Eggs in the Sky” quest in Anikka grants a Skill Point Potion (3 points)

“The Hidden Robber” quest in Shushire grants a Skill Point Potion (3 points)

“The Stone of Power” quest in Serenity Isle grants a Skill Point Potion (3 points)

“[Awakening] The Sunset” quest in Rohendel grants a Skill Point Potion (3 points)

“Return Trip” quest in Rohendel grants a Skill Point Potion (3 points)

“Those Buried in the Dark Ground” quest in Feiton grants a Skill Point Potion (3 points)

“The Last Melody of a Requiem” quest in Feiton grants a Skill Point Potion (3 points)

“Eternal Love” quest in Punika grants a Skill Point Potion (3 points)

Skill Points from Trading

You can obtain a total of 36 Skill Points by trading various items with vendors.

Trading 20x Island Token grants a Greater Skill Potion (6 Points)

Trading 4x Giant’s Heart grants a Skill Point Potion (3 points)

Trading 6x Giant’s Heart grants a Skill Point Potion (3 points)

Trading 10x Giant’s Heart grants a Skill Point Potion (3 points)

Trading 12x Giant’s Heart grants a Skill Point Potion (3 points)

Trading 8x Ignea Token grants a Greater Skill Point Potion (6 points)

Trading 2x Omnium Stars grants a Greater Skill Point Potion (6 points)

Trading 6x Omnium Stars grants a Greater Skill Point Potion (6 points)

How to Complete the Skill Point Quests

Quests are by far the easiest way to get Skill Point Potions for your character. To help you out with completing all of the quests from which you can acquire Skill Points, we’ve prepared a brief walkthrough for each of them below.

A Light Cast Over the Dark Fields

This quest takes place in East Luterra. Go inside the castle to start the quest. It’s the easiest quest on this list, as all you need to do is simply follow the instructions given to you on screen.

Eggs in the Sky

This quest takes place in Anikka. It is divided into 3 parts which take place in 3 separate zones of Anikka. These 3 zones are Port City Changhun, Rattan Hill and Twilight Mists.

The Hidden Robber

This quest takes place in Shushire. To start the quest, you need to kill the rats in the Frozen Sea zone until one of them drops a unique item. Once that happens, this quest will start and you can complete it to get a Skill Point Potion.

The Stone of Power

This questline takes place in Serenity Isle. To star the quest, interact with the mysterious object on the island.

This questline only starts to get a little difficult from the third quest. You’ll have to do two dungeons to complete it. These dungeons are the Morai Ruins in Saland Hills and Tortoyk’s Heart in the Forest of Giants. The good news is; you only need to partially complete Tortoyk’s Heart. Morai Ruins, however, will have to be fully cleared.

The Sunset

This quest takes place in Rohendel after you complete the world quest in the region. This is a very long quest, so be prepared to spend 3-4 hours completing this quest.

Return Trip

This quest takes place in Rohendel. It serves as the second Another Story Adventure Book quest for the region. Because of that, there are some prerequisites you need to complete before you can initiate this quest.

Complete Una’s Task in Rohendel called “Repairing the Seal Site” 7 times

Complete the following 5 yellow quests: A Strange Magical Book, The Magick Grimoire, The Grimoire in the Fire, The Book of Harmony and The Book of Time.

Complete the Tower of Thanks.

After you’ve completed all of the above prerequisites, you’ll be able to the start this quest.

Those Buried in the Dark Ground

This quest takes place in Feiton. To initiate this quest, you first need to complete the Main Quest of Feiton. Once you’ve done that, talk to Kaldor in the main city’s castle to start this quest.

The Last Melody of a Requiem

This quest takes place in Feiton. It serves as the second Another Story Adventure Book quest for the region. Because of that, you need to complete the following quests before you can start it:

Market Investigation

Withered Future

Kinsera’s Lucky Day

Lonely Night

A Particular Kind of Adventurer

Den of Buried Sins

Eternal Love

This quest takes place in Punika. It is the final quest of a 5-part questline. These quests can be started by talking to the NPCs on the island and finding hidden objects.

Do note that after finishing each quest, you cannot take the next quest until after the daily reset.

Order of Quest Completion

Now that you know what quests you need to complete to get Skill Points and how you can complete them, let’s go over the order in which you should complete these quests.

As soon as you hit level 50, you can complete the quests in East Luterra, Anikka, Shushire and Serenity Lake.

After reaching item level 420, get the Skill Point Potion from floor 20 of Shadespire. And when you reach item level 540, you can get the potion from floor 50 of Shadespire.

After finishing Rohendel’s main quest, you can start completing the prerequisites for Return Trip.

After that, start working on Una’s Task on Whispering Islet. This will take a long time to do.

When you start playing the T2 content, you can complete floor 20 and 50 of Fatespire. After that you’ll probably be completing the main quest of Feiton. So you can then complete the Feiton Skill Point quest and then subsequently Punika’s Skill Point quest.