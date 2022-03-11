Lost Ark Phantomwing Island Mokoko Seed Locations Guide

Phantomwing Island is a part of the timed events in Lost Ark. It comes out of the sea for a limited time for players to take part in by completing objectives and quests. In this guide, we’ve given the location of Phantomwing Island in Lost Ark and identified the Mokoko Seeds located on the island as well.

Where to Find Phantomwing Island in Lost Ark?

Timed Events are limited adventure events in Lost Ark. They are exclusive for a certain category of players, which has created confusion between the players if the island even exists or not. The short answer is YES. The island does exist, and here’s how you can find it.

To find Phantomwing Island, you must first access the Lost Ark ships. Lost Ark ships are an integral part of Lost Ark during the end-game as it eases traveling via the seas of Arkesia.

Apart from that, the next requirement sees you reaching combat level 50, which indicates that you must be at the end-game much sooner.

The island itself can be found north of the Papunika and southeast of Rohendel. Below is a map location, pinpointing the exact whereabouts of the island.

Additionally, to check whether or not the island has spawned. For that, you can head over to the section below the mini-map and take a look at the island.

Lost Ark Phantomwing Island Mokoko Seed Locations

Mokoko Seeds are one of the eight collectible types along with a type of currency in Lost Ark. These collectibles are found all around Arkesia and mostly near forest areas where there’s greenery or at the corners of the map.

You can also check your collectibles menu to mark the area where these seeds are located.

Once found, simply press G to interact and collect the Mokoko Seeds. Below are all the locations where you can find the Mokoko Seeds on Phantomwing Island.

Mokoko Seed Location #1

Mokoko Seed Location #2