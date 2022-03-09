Lost Ark Best Ships Guide

To help you out with picking the best ship in Lost Ark, we’ve prepared this guide where we’ll show you the stats of each ship, how you can upgrade ships, and the best overall ships in Lost Ark.

Lost Ark Best Ships

Once you reach the tail end of Lost Ark’s campaign, it’ll be time for you to start sailing around the massive in-game world.

This will open loads of new content for you, as you’ll be able to travel from island to island on your ship, completing various objectives on each island.

Since sailing will now become a big aspect of your Lost Ark gameplay, it’ll be paramount for you to learn all about the sailing mechanics in the game, and, most importantly, get the best ship.

Before we talk about the best ships in Lost Ark, let’s go over the stats of each ship in the game.

Lost Ark Ship Stats

There are 8 unique in Lost Ark. Each ship has different strengths and weaknesses, but overall, most of the ships seem to be quite well-balanced.

The stats of all 8 ships in Lost Ark are listed below:

Astray

This ship can be obtained by reaching level three reputation in the “She Drifts, Sea Gifts” Una daily quest.

Base Speed: 22

Cold Snap Seas Resistance: 22

Dead Waters Resistance: 18

Kelp Beds Resistance: 23

Sandstorm Seas Resistance: 22

Siren Seas Resistance: 21

Tempest Seas Resistance: 18

Brahms

This ship can be obtained by reaching level four reputation in the “Lopand Island” Una daily quest.

Base Speed: 18.5

Cold Snap Seas Resistance: 12

Dead Waters Resistance: 25

Kelp Beds Resistance: 13

Sandstorm Seas Resistance: 15

Siren Seas Resistance: 50

Tempest Seas Resistance: 12

Eibern’s Wound

This ship can be obtained by reaching level three reputation in the “Bleak Night Fog” Una daily quest.

Base Speed: 18.3

Cold Snap Seas Resistance: 25

Dead Waters Resistance: 50

Kelp Beds Resistance: 12

Sandstorm Seas Resistance: 12

Siren Seas Resistance: 17

Tempest Seas Resistance: 22

Estoque

This ship can be obtained by initiating the “Set Sail” main story quest.

Base Speed: 20

Cold Snap Seas Resistance: 30

Dead Waters Resistance: 30

Kelp Beds Resistance: 30

Sandstorm Seas Resistance: 30

Siren Seas Resistance: 30

Tempest Seas Resistance: 30

Eurus

This ship can be obtained by reaching level three reputation in the “Ride like the Wind” Una daily quest.

Base Speed: 21

Cold Snap Seas Resistance: 19

Dead Waters Resistance: 12

Kelp Beds Resistance: 55

Sandstorm Seas Resistance: 16

Siren Seas Resistance: 15

Tempest Seas Resistance: 25

Sturmbreacher

This ship can be obtained by completing the North Vern main story questline.

Base Speed: 19

Cold Snap Seas Resistance: 50

Dead Waters Resistance: 15

Kelp Beds Resistance: 26

Sandstorm Seas Resistance: 12

Siren Seas Resistance: 12

Tempest Seas Resistance: 12

Tragon

This ship can be obtained by reaching level four reputation in the “Hypnos’ Eyes” daily quest.

Base Speed: 18

Cold Snap Seas Resistance: 12

Dead Waters Resistance: 12

Kelp Beds Resistance: 16

Sandstorm Seas Resistance: 25

Siren Seas Resistance: 12

Tempest Seas Resistance: 50

White Wind

This ship can be obtained by finishing Anikka’s main storyline.

Base Speed: 19

Cold Snap Seas Resistance: 12

Dead Waters Resistance:12

Kelp Beds Resistance: 16

Sandstorm Seas Resistance: 50

Siren Seas Resistance: 25

Tempest Seas Resistance: 12

How to Upgrade Ships in Lost Ark

Now that you’re up to speed with the stats of each ship let’s talk about the process of upgrading ships in Lost Ark.

If you want to survive the harsh conditions you’ll face during your travel by sea; you need to upgrade your ship. This will improve the toughness of your ship, and it will also increase its speed, allowing for much quicker travel.

The ability to upgrade your ship will become available once you reach level 420. Upgrading your ship will require quite a few materials. Open up the Sailing menu, select the ship you want to upgrade, and click the “Upgrade” button in the top-right corner.

This will display the ship Upgrade menu, which will show you exactly what items you need to upgrade your ship and what bonuses your ship will get from the said upgrade. These items are usually things like Ship Parts, Blueprints, Timber, etc.

The best way to get ship upgrade items is through the Travelling Merchants that you come across at sea. When you find a Travelling Merchant, interact with them and click on the “Upgrade” tab.

In this tab, you’ll find pretty much all of the items that you need to upgrade your ship. These items will cost you a currency named Pirate Coins.

Pirate Coins can be obtained by doing quests. The best quests for farming Pirate Coins are the ones on Freedom Isle and the Giant Mushroom Island.

But even if you don’t have coins, you can also directly get the ship upgrade materials from doing various quests or by crafting them at the Processor’s workshop. So you’ll likely have already collected a bunch of ship upgrade items as quest rewards without even noticing.

Best Ship in Lost Ark

All eight ships in Lost Ark are surprisingly well-balanced. If you take a look at their stats above, there isn’t any ship that immediately shines above the rest.

Because of that, there is no definitive answer to what the best ship in Lost Ark is. What ship is the best for you is mostly dependent on your preference.

That said, however, if you want your ship to be an absolute speed demon, so you can traverse the sea as quickly as possible, the best ship for you is the Astray. When it comes to pure speed, the Astray is better than all of the other ships.

If you’re looking for more of a jack of all trades ship that can power through all kinds of weather conditions, the Estoque is the best choice. Since all of its resistance are equal, the Estoque has the most balanced set of resistances in the game.

What’s even better about the Estoque is that it’s very easy to unlock as it is part of the main campaign and upgrading the ship is also quite cheap.