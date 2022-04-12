Lost Ark Asura Island Guide

This guide talks about the Asura Island in Lost Ark. We will go over all the quests there, how to get the island token, and the Mokoko seed locations as well. Lost Ark has an abundance of locations where the adventurer can go and have fun while gaining meaningful rewards. Adventure islands are part of such locations.

Where to Find Asura Island in Lost Ark?

Since Asura Island is one of the adventure islands so it will not be available all the time for players to visit; rather, it will spawn during a specific time of the day. To check whether the island has spawned yet, you can use your Procyon’s Compass.

Asura Island is located in the center of the Tempest Sea, just east of Feiton. A tip to avoid unnecessary durability damage to your ship is to wait at the edge of The Tempest Sea and go only when the island is about to spawn.

How to Get the Asura Island Token in Lost Ark?

To obtain the Asura Island Token, you will need to complete the island’s questline, but to initiate the first quest of the questline, you first need to buy Challenge of Blood for 100 Blood Shards.

You can earn Blood Shards by participating in the PvE and PvP challenges when you first step on the island. The PvE challenge starts three minutes after you step on the island.

You will need to defeat as many monsters as possible to come at the top of the leaderboard for the PvE challenge. The higher you are on the leaderboard, the more Blood Shards you will earn.

1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th place will reward you with 15, 14, 13, and 10 Blood Shards. Only participating in the challenge will reward the player with 5 Blood Shards. Along with Blood Shards, you will also receive silver.

For the PvP challenge, the players will face each other off in a free-for-all deathmatch, and the winners will be rewarded with Blood Shards and Silver. 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th place will reward you with 100, 80, 70, and 50 Blood Shards, respectively, whereas participation will earn you 20 Blood Shards.

Since you will not be able to earn the full 100 Blood Shards in one turn, you will need to return to the island when it spawns again. Once you have 200 Blood Shards, you can start the questline by exchanging them for Challenge of Blood.

You will receive the Asura Island Token after finishing the second part of the questline – Gangwoon’s Rematch. You will need to visit the island again every time you finish a quest since each subsequent quest will teleport you out of the island.

Rewards

After completing all the quests on Asura Island, you will receive the following items

Gold x150

Silver x5000

Courage +2

Asura Island Token x1

Tournament Entrance Certificate x4

Asura Island Mokoko Seed Locations

Mokoko Seeds are collectible items in Lost Ark that can be later exchanged for rewards at the Mokoko Village. They are scattered all over the Lost Ark World. There is a total of 2 Mokoko Seed on Asura Island.

The location of both Mokoko Seeds is marked on the map below.