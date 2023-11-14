How To Get To Mother’s Lull In Lords Of The Fallen

The Mother’s Lull in Lords of the Fallen is an important location if you are going for the Umbral ending. You can enter this area after defeating the bosses in Revelation Depths and following a few additional steps. If you don’t know what to do, then worry not, as I will guide you through the complete process of entering the Mother’s Lull.

How to access Mother’s Lull in Lords of the Fallen

The first that you need to do before accessing the Mother’s Lull is talking out three bosses in Revelations Depths. The bosses that you need to defeat are Harrower Dervla, the Pledged Knight, and The Unbroken Promise.

After taking them out, you will find a well you can interact with in the boss arena. The well is upstairs, where the mage opponent was for the first phase of the battle. As it turns out, access to the well is locked behind a specific key item, i.e., the ‘Umbral Scouring Clump.’

Acquiring the Umbral Scouring Clump

To obtain the Umbral Scouring Clump in Lords of the Fallen, you must talk to Molhu in Skyrest Bridge. He will sell you the item for 50x Umbral Scourings. If you’re a little short on them, there are various fixed drops and enemy encounters that drop these items.

Soulflaying Stigmas throughout the game is a reliable way to farm some limited quantities. You can also earn the Umbral Scourings by taking out bosses. As a last resort, you can also purchase a high number of these from the Shrine of the Putrid Mother in LOTF.

However, there you need to spend 3x Plucked Eyeballs for 1x Umbral Scouring. After obtaining the Umbral Scouring Clump, head back to the Unbroken Promise boss arena and interact with the well. Simply pick the option ‘Hand over Umbral Scouring Clump,’ and a small cutscene will play out, transporting you to the grotesque and eldritch ‘Mother’s Lull’ area in Lords of the Fallen.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

The area, as you will notice, is rather barebones. This is because access to the rest of the area is tied to various NPC interactions and quest progression.

Remember that you’ll need to speak to Damarose 4 times and free Gerlinde the Blacksmith before the Revelation Depths boss encounter. This will ensure you are on track for the Umbral ending in Lords of the Fallen.

Make sure you avoid lighting the beacons in Upper Calrath or opening the Bramis Castle Gates without having lit any beacons before progressing through Mother’s Lull. These choices will lock you into the alternate ending paths, ruining your Umbral ending progress.