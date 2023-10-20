How To Unlock All Endings In Lords Of The Fallen 

Lords of the Fallen has three different endings you can achieve based on your choices. One is the standard ending in which you complete the game as it guides you. This is known as the Radiant ending.

The other two endings known as the Inferno or Adyr ending happen to be a bit more complex in their requirements. The Umbral ending is dark yet quite intriguing in its play-through and choices.

How to get Radiant ending in Lords of the Fallen

The Radiant ending in Lords of the Fallen is the most straightforward. Unlike the other two endings, this one does not include tough requirements. Go through your normal route and cleanse the five beacons at the Forsaken Fen, Upper Calrath, Fief of the Winter Curse, Tower of Penance, and The Empyrean.

Once these beacons are cleansed, you will have a chance to fight the final boss, Adyr. Defeat the boss and you will get the Radiant ending, and unlock the Radiant Purifier Class.

How to get Inferno ending in Lords of the Fallen

For the Inferno ending, you must not cleanse any beacons in Lords of the Fallen. Adyr, the elder God, wants to return to the material plane and re-establish his dominance. You can be the key to achieving his dark goals. To get this ending, you should follow the steps below.

Travel to the Abbey of the Hollowed Sisters. Grab the Rune of Adyr from this place by defeating the Iron Wayfarer .

. Progress to the Bramis Castle and defeat the Sundered Monarch.

Approach the Effigy of Adyr and interact with it. Adyr will be pleased with your efforts and transform the Rune of Adyr into an Empowered Rune of Adyr.

Return to the five beacons and use the Empowered Rune of Adyr on them.

If The Empyrean is your last beacon, defeat Judge Cleric here. However, if you have cleared the area, you will spot her true form, “Judge Iselle” near the beacon.

Go inside Iselle’s mind by talking to her.

Talk with Iselle. After doing so, the Inferno/ Adyr ending will be unlocked in Lords of the Fallen.

How to get Umbral ending in Lords of the Fallen

The Umbral ending in Lords of the Fallen is the most complicated one to achieve. It involves various actions and interactions that are completely unconventional for normal gameplay.

Some important NPCs, including merchants, will be killed off during this route. So, ensure that you buy everything you need before dispatching them.

Just like the Inferno ending, you must not cleanse any beacons. Follow the steps below to get the Umbral ending.