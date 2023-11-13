Lords Of The Fallen Antediluvian Chisel Locations

The Antediluvian Chisel in Lords of the Fallen is an upgrade item that you will find inside the Umbral Belly. Each time, you will need to Soulflay the Umbral Belly to receive this particular item and then use it to upgrade the Umbral Lamp.

If you are facing trouble while finding the Antediluvian Chisel, you have come to the right place. I will address the location of all the Antediluvian Chisels and how you can upgrade the Umbral Lamp in this LOTF guide.

All Antediluvian Chisel locations in Lords of the Fallen

There are a total of 3 Antediluvian Chisel that you will find at different locations. However, some places require specific items, such as the Fief Key, Pilgrim’s Perch Key, etc., to access areas where the Antediluvian Chisel is located, so collect them beforehand.

Lower Calrath Alehouse

You can find the first Antediluvian Chisel by quickly traveling to the Lower Calrath Alehouse, Vestige of Lydia the Numb Witch. After reaching this place, you will come face to face with the Vestige. Instead of fighting her, you can go right from that place and jump down the stairs.

This way, you will come across a broken wall to pass through and drop down to the area with the large Steel gate. From there, you need to continue straight ahead, and once you reach the end, you can turn right and find yourself in an open area with a giant tree made up of mangled bodies.

This particular tree will be easy to spot and on fire in LOTF. Now, you must enter the Urban Realm and target the body popping out of this tree. You can Soulflay the Umbral Belly and then go towards it to collect the Antediluvian Chisel in Lords of the Fallen.

Redcopse Windmill

To obtain the second Antediluvian Chisel, you must venture to Fief of the Chill Curse, Vestige of Svornil. Remember that to reach this area, you will need the Fief Key first to unlock the frozen bell gate.

That being said, you can go left towards the large archway after reaching this particular area. Follow the path there, and it will go through the icy cavern. This way, you will get the area where you previously fought the mini-boss, who happened to be the Frost Viking warrior and his wolves.

If you observe the wall near this boss, you will observe the Umbral Belly; use Soulflay. Then, you can go towards it and collect the second Antediluvian Chisel in Lords of the Fallen.

Hallowed Brothers Leprosarium

The third and final Antediluvian Chisel can be located by visiting the area called Hallowed Brother Leprosarium, Vestige of Brother Jeremiah in LOTF. You can visit this area once you purchase an item called the Pilgrim’s Perch Key.

Once you get there, move outside and enter the doorway on the opposite side near a broken trolley. There, you will see a large wooden stairway that can follow to reach the upper area. You must turn left and enter the room, containing two broken doorways on either side.

The pillar in between these pathways will be the one having the Umbral belly. Now, you can Soulflay that Umbral Belly and walk up to it to salvage the third Antediluvian Chisel in Lords of the Fallen.

How to upgrade the Umbral Lamp in Lords of the Fallen

After gaining all three of the Antediluvian Chisel, you can upgrade the Umbral Lamp. You must travel to the Skyrest Waypoint first and then transfer into the Umbral. Then, move opposite the Vestige in the Safe Hub area and head right from there.

This way, you will enter a room where you will come face to face with a hunchback creature named Molhu. Speak with this creature, and then you will need to select the fourth option to upgrade the Umbral Lamp +1,+2, +3 with the Antediluvian Chisel that you acquired earlier.

You will have the following stats when you upgrade the Umbral Lamp with the Antediluvian Chisel you gathered.

Umbral Lamp

Main Umbral Eye Socket.

1 Soulflay Charge.

Umbral Lamp +1

Main Umbral Eye Socket.

2 Soulflay Charges

1 Secondary Umbral Eye Socket

10% Dread Resistance.

Umbral Lamp +2

Main Umbral Eye Socket.

3 Soulflay Charges

1 Secondary Umbral Eye Socket

20% Dread Resistance.

Umbral Lamp +3

Main Umbral Eye Socket

3 Soulflay Charges

2 Secondary Umbral Eye Socket

30% Dread Resistance

With each Umbral Lamp Upgrade, you can increase the Soulflay Charges, gain a secondary Umbral Eye Socket, and increase the Dread Resistance by 10 percent. Lastly, when you reach the final upgrade for the Umbral Lamp (+3), you will receive the trophy achievement called Carving Out Victory.