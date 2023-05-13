In this Life is Strange: Before the Storm Episode 3 Graffiti Locations Guide, we will guide you on locations of all the Graffiti locations that you can collect in Life is Strange: Before the Storm.

Apart from completing the main story, there are different collectibles in the game that you can collect for further in-depth storytelling.

One of such collectibles is the Graffiti that you can collect across all episodes of the game. Each episode has a certain number of Graffiti spread around different locations that you can collect.

By collecting these Graffiti, what you are actually doing is replacing pictures from the first game with Graffiti.

For more help on Life is Strange: Before the Storm Episode 3, you can check out our Truck Repair Guide.

Life is Strange: Before the Storm Episode 3 Graffiti Locations

In episode three, you will need to find and collect 10 Graffiti. They are hidden around the story locations and you will need to have a keen eye to spot them all.

Here we have shared locations of all such Graffiti so you can find them all easily and do not miss anyone of them while you are playing the story.

Graffiti #1

Right at the start of the episode, while you are still in Rachel’s room, find the map hanging on the wall and interact with it.

Graffiti #2

After the map, head to Rachel’s table and find her planner. Interact with the planner and you will collect the second Graffiti.

Graffiti #3

Once you reach Price’s house, once you are in your own room find the Blackwell’s photo of academy numbers and interact with it to collect a Graffiti.

Graffiti #4

While you are in Joyce’s room, find the calendar on the table next to the door with the sports car on it. Interact with it to collect another graffiti.

Graffiti #5

When you are fixing the truck at the junkyard, take the fuel filter out and blow on it. Once the gunk is out, interact with it to collect graffiti.

Graffiti #6

In the hospital during the sequence where you are meeting Rachel after she is stabbed, turn right and head towards the elevator. Once near it, you will find a picture of two nurses on the wall. Interact with it to collect the graffiti.

Graffiti #7

During the same sequence in the hospital, head towards the vending machine and slam the machine three times. After getting the chocolate bar, interact with the vending machine again to collect a graffiti.

Graffiti #8

This graffiti depends on the situation of the game when you might have Drew or Mikey sick. For Mikey, talk with him and play D&D with him. After that sign, his cast and you will get a graffiti. For Drew, talk with him and take his pudding. After this, sign his cast and you will get a graffiti.

Graffiti #9

When you reach Amber’s house, enter it and head to the desk with the computer on it. Open the drawer and you will find a bottle of sherry in it. Interact with it and you will collect another Graffiti.

Graffiti #10

At the old mill, when you remove the sheet metal, get the knife near it and head back to the wall. Interact with the wall to collect the last graffiti.