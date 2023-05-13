Life is Strange: Before the Storm Truck Repair Guide

In this guide we will walk you through repairing the truck in Life is Strange: Before the Storm. We have mentioned all the steps that are required to fix the truck as well as the items required to do so.

Life is Strange: Before the Storm Episode #3

Life is Strange: Before the Storm Truck Repair

To fix the truck, there are different options, which you need to fix so that the truck is ready. We have listed all the parts of the truck along with the options by which you fix those parts below so that you can fix the truck easily.

The Seat

To repair the seat, you have two options of which you can select anyone. Your first option is the Beach Towel, which is hanging near the truck with the battery. Your second option here is the flag. You will find the flag hanging on the front of the boat. You can use any one of these to repair the seat

The Floorboard

To repair the floorboard, you have three options. You can either cover the floorboard with Putting Green, a Welcome Mat or a Simple Rug.

You will find the Putting Green outside near some yellow boxes and small cement blocks. The Welcome Mat is located behind the brown car. You will find the Simple Rug at the base of the brown stairs near a small wheel.

The Light

The dome light inside the truck cabin is missing a bulb. To fix it, you have three options. You can choose from three different colored bulbs.

You can choose either the red, green or a blue bulb. The red bulb is inside the terrarium. The green bulb is found on the round Christmas decoration while the blue light is located inside a Toy Robot.

Bonus

You can also put a bobblehead found inside a secret box located outside near some rusted drums. Collect the bobblehead and place it inside the truck on the dashboard