How To Level Up In Lies Of P 

Scaling your character as you progress through Lies of P is essential to the gameplay. The enemies and the mechanics will get more challenging as and you’ll need to keep up with them. This is where leveling up comes into play. In the Lies of P, you can level up your character by spending the in-game currency Ergo.

In this guide, we will tell you all there is to know about how you can level up in the Lies of P.

Levelling up in the Lies of P explained

The Lies of P is a souls-like game, and leveling your character up as you progress is essential for survivability. Leveling up in the Lies of P is pretty straightforward, and here’s how you do it.

Kill Enemies

This is the most common way to level up your character in video games. You kill different enemies, and you get XP in return, which levels your character up. Lies of P follows the same pattern. You kill the different enemies, and you will get XP and Ergo in return, and this is by far the most straightforward way and easier way to do so.

Defeat Bosses

This is a slightly difficult way to level up your character in the Lies of P. Defeating Bosses or Mini-Bosses give you a big chunk of XP and Ergo that you can use to level up your character. You can then use the large amounts of Ergo you get from a Boss to level up your character.

Selling Items To Polendina

If you have junk or spare items in your inventory while playing the Lies of P, you can sell them in exchange for Ergo. Then, you can use the Ergo to level your character up. Although this is not the fastest way to level your character up, it helps in clearing out your inventory and getting you some extra Ergo.