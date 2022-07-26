All Where’s The Wookiee? Locations In Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga

There is yet another challenge in Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga known as Where’s the Wookiee? There are a total of 33 wandering Wookiees to find. This guide focuses on the locations of all Wookieees.

All Wandering Wookiee Locations In The Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

We have arranged the locations in chronological order like Prequel Trilogy, Original Trilogy, and then the Sequel Trilogy.

Wookiee #1- Naboo (Lake Paonga)

There is a lake Paonga in Gungan City. The Wandering Wookiee is found on Naboo around Lake Paonga. To talk to him, switch to Obi-Wan Kenobi (Episode I).

Wookiee #2- Naboo (Theed)

Go to the north of the city to find this Wandering Wookiee. There are 2 buildings across the eastern river’s north side. Choose the right building. There is a ladder lying on the eastern side of the building.

Make your way to the top using the ladder, and then get onto the red awnings found on the right side. The awning at the north has the Wandering Wookiee. You need to talk to him just like you did with Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Wookiee #3- Tatooine (Mos Espa)

Take out the map, then find the Rumor marker to find Wandering Wookiee in Mos Espa. It will be on the city’s western side near a dark box on the map. The dark box means a tall tower on the map. Reach the top of the tower to get to Wandering Wookiee.

Wookiee #4- Coruscant (Coruscant Senate Building)

The Wandering Wookiee’s location is mentioned in the heading. It is located at the Senate Building on Coruscant. Just to the east of an area where a taxi arrives, there is a round ledge. The Wandering Wookiee will be atop the ledge.

Wookiee #5- Coruscant (Uscru District)

In Uscru District, head to the South from the two landing pads and get to the edge of the plaza by going past the Race Trial. The Wandering Wookiee will be visible on the rooftop from a distance. Go over the fans to reach out to him.

Wookiee #6- Kamino (Tipoca City)

Go directly into the living quarters in the southeast corner of Tipoca City’s central floor. You will find Wandering Wookiee in the room on the right.

Wookiee #7- Geonosis (Stalgasin Hive)

This Wandering Wookiee is found in the northern part of the Landing Pad. Take out the Holoprojector map after you get to the northern side of the canyon and spot the Rumor on the map.

Keep following the marker, which will take you to a zig-zag path. Look around the cliff at the second corner, and you will find the Wookiee on a rock ledge.

Wookiee #8- Utapau (Pau City)

This Wandering Wookiee is located at the top of the building. To the north of the landing pad, to be precise. This Wandering Wookiee will be standing in the darkest corner; therefore, he is quite difficult to spot. The Rumor speech bubble icon will be floating above his head. As you reach the top of the building, he will be at your left.

Wookiee #9- Kashyyyk (Kachirho)

The northern-most complex on Kashyyyk is also known as the Wroshyr tree. This Wandering Wookiee is found in the Wroshyr tree. There is a spiral ramp outside the 2nd-floor doorway. The wandering Wookiee will be at the far end of balcony on your right.

Wookiee #10- Mustafar (Mining Complex)

This Wandering Wookiee is too simple to locate. The route you followed in “The High Ground” Story Mission is to get to the control room in the center of the complex having the holo-graphic tables. Keep following the route to the eastern part to get to the balcony. If you look to your right, you will find Wandering Wookiee.

Wookiee #11- Tatooine (Jundland Wastes)

This wandering Wookiee is located in a cave in the canyon, in the southern part of the area, to be exact. Make your way to the canyon and find the wandering Wookiee.

Wookiee #12- Tatooine Mos Eisley

This wandering Wookiee is located in the southwestern area of the tower, in the alley. Follow the Rumor speech bubble on the map to find him.

Wookiee #13- Yavin 4 (Great Temple)

The wandering Wookiee is located north of the map’s ground floor on Yavin 4. It is better to make use of the Jedi character. Make a staircase using four Rebel Boxes.

Climb up; you will see the Wookiee on top of a pillar. Old Ben Kenobi is recommended because he can interact with wandering Wookiee.

Wookiee #14- Hoth (Echo Base)

There is a room in Hoth. The wandering Wookiee is found in that room. Just head to the northeast of the hangar bay, where the landing pad is situated.

Now you have to follow the Rumor speech bubble icon. For that, take out the holo-projector map and pin the marker. You will find the Wookiee located in a dark room.

Wookiee #15- Dagobah (Dragonsnake Bog)

The wandering Wookiee spot in Dagobah is at the North bank of a lake. The lake in which Luke crashes X-Wing. Now, you are required to spot tree roots on which you can hop up to reach him.

Wookiee #16- Bespin (Cloud City)

The Wandering Wookiee spot in Bespin is located on the 3rd level of the Cloud City. Again you would need to take help from the rumor speech bubble icon on the holo-projector map. The icon will be in the southwest of the area. You are going to find the Wandering Wookiee beneath the stairs. He will be behind a sloppy metal frame resting on the wall.

Wookiee #17- Endor (Ewok Village)

The Ewok Village spot for the Wandering Wookihise is on the Landing Pad floor. Go to the eastern platform networks. Use the spiral ramp if you have to.

Take out the holo-projector map and find the Rumor speech bubble to the southernmost part. Now make your way to the spot and use characters such as Old Ben Kenobi or Han Solo to register this location.

Wookiee #18- Jakku (Tuannul Village)

The Wandering Wookiee location in Tuannul Village is the same location where you initiate Episode VII as Poe Dameron. It is a nighttime location.

Now look for the rumored spot on the holo-projector map in the southeastern corner of the village. The Wookiee will be behind the shelter that is under construction nearby a sandbank.

Wookiee #19- Jakku (Niima Outpost)

Remember that you would need a Jedi character for this. The Niima Outpost spot for this wandering Wookieee is at Outpost in the southern corner of the map.

On the eastern side of the Outpost, there is a Quad jumper on top of the gate frame. The spot will be there.

Now you need a Jedi character to keep going. Go to the gate frame and search for orange chests. Now pile them up to make a staircase and reach the top using them. You will find the Wookiee on the opposite side.

Wookiee #20- Takodana (Maz’s Castle)

The spot for the Wandering Wookiee in the Takodana’s is in the glade at the southwestern end of the map. The Wookiee will be atop the tallest pillar made of stones.

This mission requires a Jedi character. Now make your way to the glade and locate brown and orange chests. Start making a staircase. Find chests, make a staircase and reach the top to talk to the Wandering Wookieee.

Wookiee #21- D’Qar (Resistance Base)

The D’Qar spot for the Wandering Wookieee is on the balcony of the huge satellite dish. It is located in the northern part of the Landing Pad. You will need to switch characters to Rey or Han to interact with the Wookieee.

Wookiee #22- Ahch-To (Temple Island)

The Wandering Wookieee Ahch-To spot is located on the west of the island. It is just by the side of a long rocky ridge extending west of the island’s Western Peak. You can pin the Rumor icon on the holo-projector map for ease.

Wookiee #23- Cantonica (Canto Bight)

The Canto Bight spot for this Wookieee is in the staircase area situated in the extreme north of the map. Head to the second last floor using the stairs; it will be extremely dark. The wandering Wookieee will be inside.

Wookiee #24- Crait (Crait Outpost)

There is a main atrium nearby the Landing Pad; this atrium is used to access the location for this spot. There are metal walkways in the northern part of the atrium, and the Wandering Wookieee will be atop the left walkway.

Use the rest of the walkways to get to the desired walkway and interact with the Wookieee.

Wookiee #25- Ajan Kloss (Resistance Camp)

Ajan Kloss spot for the Wandering Wookiee is found atop the cockpit of tentative IV. Tentative IV is a huge white ship parked right in front of a cave on the higher level of that area. Search for an orange handhold bar on the ship’s eastern side. It will be somewhere down on the eastern side of the ship. Use a Rey character because it is recommended.

Gather white and orange chests and make a staircase as you did before. Use the staircase and jump to that handhold bar. Now make your way to the nose of the ship once you are at the top and interact with the Wookiee.

Wookiee #26- Pasaana (Forbidden Valley)

The wandering Wookiee Pasaana spot is located on wide low gazebos. Look for the gazebos on the extreme eastern side. Now you need to find something to get onto the gazebo.There would be a Lego gazebo, and you can get onto that. It acts like a trampoline, and you can hop on it to get to the Wookiee.

Wookiee #27- Kef Bir (Crash Site)

On the western side of the Landing Pad, there is a rocky ledge, and the Wookiee would be there.

Wookiee #28- Exegol (Sith Citadel)

At the lower level Citadel, there is a throne room, where the spot to find wandering Wookiee is. There are wall columns at the southern wall. You must look behind the wall to the extreme northeastern side to get to the wandering Wookiee

Wookiee #29- Trade Federation Battleship

To get to this wandering Wookiee in Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga, you would have to go through the following process first:

Finish Episode I: The Phantom Menace. Travel Geonosis Space, Utapau Space, Mustafar Space, or Naboo Space. Hold on for 45 seconds. If you cannot see it, you have to win some Space Battles (local ones) then. Once you see it, target its turbo cannons and Vulture Droids and shoot. Board it then. Look for Captain Nuno Tuuk. Once found, defeat him. Solve the trap room puzzle using a Jedi while on your way. Purchase the Trade Federation Battleship for 3 million Studs.

Now that you have completed the steps make your way to the southern corner of the ship’s hallways. By following the rumor speech bubble icon on the map, you will meet wandering Wookiee.

Wookiee #30- Death Star

To get to this wandering Wookiee in Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga, you would have to go through the following process first:

Finish the Episode IV: A New Hope. Pay a visit to Coruscant in Episode I: The Phantom Menace. Now finish the “Operation: Stardust” side mission. Now buy the Death Star for 5 million Studs from the holo-projector Menu.

Now that you have completed the steps, you have unlocked the Death Star. Now make your way to the Strategic Command room on the map’s eastern side. The wandering Wookiee will be on the southeastern side.

Wookiee #31- Death Star II

To get to this wandering Wookiee in Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga, you would have to go through the following process first:

Finish the Episode VI: Return of the Jedi. Finish the “Doom Ball III” side mission. Buy the Death Star II for 2 million studs from the holo-projector Menu.

Now that you have completed the steps make your way to the north-western end of the craft’s interior. You will have to head to the north door in the hangar bay to reach there. Now take a left to get to the curved hallway section. Keep going to the north until you come across a dead-end intersection. The wandering Wookiee will be on your right.

Wookiee #32- Executor

To get to this wandering Wookiee, you would have to go through the following process first:

Finish the Episode VI: Return of the Jedi. Now you have to go either to Bespin or Tatooine Space. Hold on for 45 seconds, and if you still cannot see it, then you have to win some space battles (local ones). Target the turbo cannons and TIE Fighters once it appears and shoot them. Board it then. There will be waves of Stormtroopers and TT-200. You have to take them all down. Use the TT’s keycard and expose General Rothlan. Buy the Executor for 5 million Studs.

Now that you have completed the steps, which means you have bought the Executor, leave the hangar and make your way north.

Go down the pair of ramps and through the door, take a left and keep going towards the west. Go down the hallway a bit. There would be a wandering Wookieee.

Wookiee #33- Steadfast

To get to this wandering Wookiee in Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga, you would have to go through the following process first:

Finish the Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker. Travel to Cantonica, Jakku, Exogol Space or Pasaana. Hold on for 45 seconds, and if you still cannot see it, you have to win Space Battles (local ones). Shoot the Turbocannons and TIE Fighters once it appears. Board it then. Look for Captain Swarton and defeat him. Buy the Steadfast for 3 million Studs.

Now that you have completed the steps, which means you have bought the steadfast, make your landing on the ship and then make your way through the doorway at the top-right end of the hangar.

Turn left and get to the prison rooms. The wandering Wookiee is found behind the left door.