Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga Characters Unlock Guide

Have you been trying to unlock different characters in the world of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga but can’t figure out how? Well, worry no more! In this Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga guide, we’ve listed all the 350+ game characters that the game has to offer and ways you can unlock them. So let’s get right into it.

Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga Characters Unlock

There are over a whopping 350 characters in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and players can unlock each of them. Generally, some characters in the game can be unlocked by naturally playing the game and proceeding further in the game’s story, whereas other characters can be unlocked by completing the main and side quests. There are also a handful of characters that players can unlock by using cheat codes.

Below we’ve listed every seen character in the game and the requirements to unlock them.

How to Unlock Every Jedi Character

Below is the list of every Jedi Character in the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and the requirements to unlock them.

Character How to Unlock Aayla Secura Complete Circuit Run Geonosis Anakin Skywalker Episode II Cape Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy Anakin Skywalker Episode II Complete a Wrestle with Wesell Anakin Skywalker Episode III Cape Complete Out for the Count Anakin Skywalker Episode III Complete Out for the Count Barriss Offee N/A Ben Solo N/A Jocasta Nu Complete Stolen Knowledge Ki-Adi Mundi Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy Kit Fisto Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy Leia Training Flashback N/A Luke Skywalker Old Flashback N/A Luke Skywalker Old Crait N/A Luke Skywalker Episode V No Jacket Will be unlocked during the Original Trilogy Luke Skywalker Hoth Will be unlocked during the Original Trilogy Luke Skywalker Jabba’s Palace Complete a Plan to Save Han Luke Skywalker Training Flashback N/A Luke Skywalker Episode V — Jedi Will be unlocked during the Original Trilogy Luke Skywalker Endor Complete Endor the Line Luke Skywalker Episode VI Complete a Plan to Save Han Luke Skywalker Yoda Backpack Will be unlocked during the Original Trilogy Luminara Unduli Complete Taxi Unfair Mace Windu Cape Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy Mace Windu Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy Obi-Wan Kenobi Classic Unlocked by purchasing the game digitally Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode III Complete Out for the Count Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode III Cape Complete Out for the Count Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode I Complete Better Call Maul Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode I Cape Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode II Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode II Robe Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy Old Ben Kenobi Tatooine Hood) Will be unlocked during the Original Trilogy Old Ben Kenobi Tatooine Will be unlocked during the Original Trilogy Plo Koon N/A Qui-Gon Jinn Cape Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy Qui-Gon Jinn Tatooine Disguise Will be unlocked during the Prequel Qui-Gon Jinn Complete Better Call Maul Rey Kijimi Coat N/A Rey Episode VII Starkiller Base Complete Destroying Starkiller Rey Episode IX N/A Rey Skywalker N/A Rey Grey Jedi Wrap N/A Shaak Ti Complete Rampage Run: D’Qar Yaddle Complete Tuskens and Dragons Yarael Poof N/A Yoda Complete the Battle of the Jedi

How to Unlock Every Hero Character

Below is the list of every Hero Character in the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and the requirements to unlock them.

Character How to Unlock Admiral Ackbar N/A Admiral Holdo Use code “XV4WND9” Aftab Ackbar N/A Bail Organa Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy Beaumont Kin N/A Biggs Darklighter N/A Boolio N/A Boss Nass N/A C’ai Threnalli N/A Captain Antilles Complete Boarding Party Captain Panaka N/A Captain Tarpals Complete Outmanned But Not Out-Gungan-ed Captain Typho Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy Cara Dune Unlocked with the Mandalorian saeason 1 character pack Clone Trooper Phase I Complete So Uncivilised Clone Trooper Commander Complete the Battle of the Jedi Clone Trooper Captain N/A Clone Trooper Lieutenant Complete the Battle of the Jedi Clone Trooper Sergeant Complete the Battle of the Jedi Clone Trooper Phase II Complete Droid Attack on the Wookiees Clone Trooper 501st Legion Complete Senate Showdown Clone Trooper Coruscant Guard Complete “Senate Showdown” Clone Trooper 212th Attack Battalion Complete So Uncivilised Clone Trooper Kashyyyk Complete Droid Attack on the Wookiees Commander Cody Complete So Uncivilised Commander D’Acy N/A Commander Gree Complete Droid Attack on the Wookiees Ello Asty Complete A Newer Hope Enfys Nest Will be unlocked with the ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ DLC character pack Finn Episode VII Will be unlocked during the Sequel Trilogy Finn Bacta Suit Will be unlocked during the Sequel Trilogy Finn Crait N/A Finn Episode IX N/A Finn Kijimi Coat N/A Finn Jacket- White Shirt Will be unlocked during the Sequel Trilogy Garven Greis Red Leader N/A General Leia Organa Complete Dameron’s Defiance General Leia Organa Bandaged N/A General Leia Organa Silver/Grey Robe Complete Dameron’s Defiance General Leia Organa Black Robes N/A General Leia Organa Episode IX N/A General Rieekan Complete Hoth and Cold General Rieekan Hoth Hood Complete Hoth and Cold Grakchawwaa N/A Gungan Warrior Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy Jannah N/A Jar Jar Binks Complete A Bigger Fish Jar Jar Senator Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy Jet Porkins N/A Jess Pava Complete Destroying Starkiller Kaydel Connix Complete Resistance Riddles Kaydel Connix Episode IX N/A Leia Episode IV Complete Boarding Party Leia Episode V – Hoth Complete Never Tell Me The Odds Leia Jabba’s Palace Complete The Copa-Khetanna Leia Cloud City Complete Hibernation Station Leia Endor Complete Endor the Line Leia Endor Hat Complete Endor the Line Leia Ewok Village Will be unlocked during the Original Trilogy Luke Skywalker Episode IV Will be unlocked during the Original Trilogy Luke Skywalker Ceremony Complete Stay on Target Luke Skywalker Rebel Pilot Complete Stay on Target Mon Mothma N/A Nien Nunb N/A Padme Episode II Complete Droid Factory Frenzy Padme Ship Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy Padme Episode II – Clawed Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy Padme Handmaiden – Orange Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy Padme Battle of Naboo Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy Padme Pilot Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy Padme Pilot – Helmet Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy Padme Pregnant Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy Padme Silver Cape Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy Padme Tatooine Disguise Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy Poe Dameron Black Resistance Jacket Will be unlocked during the Sequel Trilogy Poe Dameron Episode IX N/A Poe Dameron Will be unlocked during the Sequel Trilogy Poe Dameron Kijimi Coat Will be unlocked during the Sequel Trilogy Poe Dameron (Pilot Will be unlocked during the Sequel Trilogy Poe Dameron Pilot – Helmet Will be unlocked during the Sequel Trilogy Poe Dameron Holiday Special Will be unlocked during the Sequel Trilogy Rebel Friend N/A Ric Olie Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy Rose Tico Will be unlocked during the Sequel Trilogy Rose Tico Crait N/A Rose Tico Episode IX) N/A Tallie Lintra Will be unlocked during the Sequel Trilogy Tarfful Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy Temmin Snap Wexley Enter Code SKYSAGA Theron Nett Complete Theron Lies the Problem Wedge Antilles Complete Stay on Target Wrobie Tyce N/A Zev Senesca Rogue 2 N/A

How to Unlock Every Scavenger Character

Below is the list of every Scavenger Character in the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and the requirements to unlock them.

Character How to Unlock Chief Chirpa N/A Jawa N/A Kuiil Will be unlocked with ‘The Mandalorian Season 1’ DLC character pack Logray N/A Paploo Complete Pod Chasing Rey Episode VII Will be unlocked during the Sequel Trilogy Rey Episode VII Starkiller Base unlocked after destroying Starkiller Rey Scavenger Grey Vest Will be unlocked during the Sequel Trilogy Teebo N/A Teedo Complete Luggabeast of Burden Tusken Raider N/A Wicket Complete the Chewbacca Defence

How to Unlock Every Scoundrel Character

Below is the list of every Scoundrel Character in the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and the requirements to unlock them.

Character How to Unlock Bala-Tik Complete The Jakku Job Chewbacca Unlocked at multiple stages in all three trilogies Young Chewbacca Unlocked with the ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ DLC character pack DJ N/A Doctor Evazan N/A Young Han Solo Unlocked with the ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ DLC character pack Han Solo Episode IV Complete Hunk of Junk Han Solo Episode V Complete Hibernation Station Han Solo Endor Will be unlocked during the Original Trilogy Han Solo Hoth Complete Never Tell Me The Odds Han Solo Hoth Hood Complete Hoth and Cold Han Solo Carbonite Shirt Complete The Copa-Khetanna Han Solo Episode VII Complete Reap What You Solo Young Lando Unlocked with the ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ DLC character pack Lando Calrissian Episode IX N/A Lando Calrissian Hermit NA Lando Calrissian Episode V Complete Hibernation Station Lando Calrissian Episode VI General Complete Fulfil Your Destiny Lando Calrissian Han Solo’s Clothes Complete Revelations! Lando Calrissian Jabba’s Palace Will be unlocked during Original Trilogy Maz Kanata Complete Water Stones Ponda Baba N/A Qi’ra Unlocked with the ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ DLC character pack Sidon Ithano Complete Dodginess Manifest Tasu Leech Complete The Jakku Job Tobias Beckett Unlocked with the ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ DLC character pack Wandering Wookiee Complete Where’s the Wookiee? Wookiee Holiday Special Use code WOOKIE Zorii Bliss N/A

How to Unlock Every Bounty Hunter Character

Below is the list of every Bounty Hunter Character in the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and the requirements to unlock them.

Character How to Unlock Aurra Sing Complete Bounty Hunter Hunt Boba Fett Complete Hibernation Station Bossk Complete Bounty Hunter Hunt Dengar Complete Scrambe Run: Endor Greef Karga Unlocked with ‘The Mandalorian Season 1’ DLC character pack IG-11 Unlocked with ‘The Mandalorian Season 1’ DLC character pack Jango Fett Complete Petranki Panic Jango Fett Casual Complete A Plan to Save Han Leia Boussh Disguise Complete A Plan to Save Han” Unlocked with ‘The Mandalorian Season 1’ DLC character pack Unlocked with ‘The Mandalorian Season 1’ DLC character pack Zam Wesell Human Complete A Wrestle with Wesell Zam Wesell Alien Face Complete A Wrestle with Wesell

How to Unlock Every Villain Character

Below is the list of every Villain Character in the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and the requirements to unlock them.

Character How to Unlock B1 Battle Droid Complete Outmanned But Not Out-Gungan-ed B1 Battle Droid Commander Complete Outmanned But Not Out-Gungan-ed B1 Battle Droid Geonosis Complete Droid Factory Frenzy B1 Battle Droid Heavy Assault Complete Outmanned But Not Out-Gungan-ed B1 Battle Droid Kashyyyk Complete Droid Attack on the Wookiees B1 Battle Droid Security Complete Out for the Count Captain Peavey Complete Mynock Knock Emperor’s Royal Guard Complete Raiders of the Great Temple Empire Captain Complete This is Some Rescue! FN-2199 Will be unlocked during the Sequel Trilogy Finn FN-2187 No Helmet Complete First Order of Business Finn FN-2187 Complete First Order of Business First Order Flametrooper Complete First Order of Business First Order Officer Complete First Order of Business First Order Sandtrooper Complete First Order of Business First Order Special Forces Fighter Pilot Complete First Order of Business First Order TIE Fighter Pilot Complete Resistance Rescue” General Grievous Complete So Uncivilised Han Solo Stormtrooper Will be unlocked during the Original Trilogy Han Solo Stormtrooper No Helmet Complete Best Leia’d Plans Luke Skywalker Stormtrooper Will be unlocked during the Original Trilogy Luke Skywalker Stormtrooper No Helmet Complete Best Leia’d Plans Sandtrooper Complete Seeking Seeds Sandtrooper Commander Complete Hunk of Junk Sandtrooper Sergeant Complete Hunk of Junk Stormtrooper Empire Sergeant Complete This is Some Rescue! Stormtrooper Empire Commander) Complete This is Some Rescue! Stormtrooper First Order Driver Complete First Order of Business Stormtrooper First Order Sergeant Complete First Order of Business Stormtrooper First Order Officer Complete First Order of Business Stormtrooper First Order Heavy Assault Complete First Order of Business Tarkin Use code 3FCPPVX

How to Unlock Every Dark Side Character

Below is the list of every Dark Side Character in the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and the requirements to unlock them.

Character How to Unlock Anakin Skywalker Charred Complete The High Ground Anakin Skywalker Yellow Eyes Complete The High Ground Count Dooku Complete The Battle of the Jedi Darth Maul No Cape Complete Better Call Maul Darth Maul Complete Better Call Maul Darth Vader Will be unlocked during the Original Trilogy Darth Vader No Helmet Complete Fulfil Your Destiny Darth Vader Holiday Use code WROSHYR Kylo Ren Complete Destroying Starkiller Kylo Ren Episode IX Complete Destroying Starkiller Kylo Ren No Helmet Complete Destroying Starkiller Kylo Ren Complete Destroying Starkiller Palpatine Scarred Complete Droid Attack on the Wookiees Palpatine Senator Complete The Battle of the Jedi Palpatine Chancellor Grey Complete The High Ground Palpatine Chancellor Red Complete Out for the Count The Emperor Complete Senate Showdown

How to Unlock Every Astromech and Protocol Droid Character

Below is the list of every Astromech and Protocol Droid in the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and the requirements to unlock them.

Character How to Unlock BB-8 Will be unlocked during the Sequel Trilogy G8-R3 Complete Woola-man’s Best Friend R2-A6 Complete A Raw Deal R2-D2 Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy R2-D2 Swamp Will be unlocked during the Original Trilogy R2-D2 Waiter Will be unlocked during the Original Trilogy R2-KT Complete Attackodana R2-Q5 Complete Not the Sharpest Tool in the Box R4-P17 Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy C-3P0 Complete Boarding Party C-3P0 Episode 1 Complete The Boonta Eve Classic C-3P0 Red Arm Will be unlocked during the Sequel Trilogy C-3P0 Rusted Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy

How to Unlock Every Extra Class Character

Below is the list of every Extra Class in the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and the requirements to unlock them.