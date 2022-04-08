Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga Characters Unlock Guide

Have you been trying to unlock different characters in the world of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga but can’t figure out how? Well, worry no more! In this Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga guide, we’ve listed all the 350+ game characters that the game has to offer and ways you can unlock them. So let’s get right into it.
Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga Characters Unlock
There are over a whopping 350 characters in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and players can unlock each of them. Generally, some characters in the game can be unlocked by naturally playing the game and proceeding further in the game’s story, whereas other characters can be unlocked by completing the main and side quests. There are also a handful of characters that players can unlock by using cheat codes.
Below we’ve listed every seen character in the game and the requirements to unlock them.
Jump To:
- Unlock Jedi Characters
- Unlock Hero Characters
- Unlock Scavenger Characters
- Unlock Scoundrel Characters
- Unlock Bounty Hunter Characters
- Unlock Villain Characters
- Unlock Dark Side Characters
- Unlock Droids
- Extra Characters
How to Unlock Every Jedi Character
Below is the list of every Jedi Character in the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and the requirements to unlock them.
|Character
|How to Unlock
|Aayla Secura
|Complete Circuit Run Geonosis
|Anakin Skywalker Episode II Cape
|Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy
|Anakin Skywalker Episode II
|Complete a Wrestle with Wesell
|Anakin Skywalker Episode III Cape
|Complete Out for the Count
|Anakin Skywalker Episode III
|Complete Out for the Count
|Barriss Offee
|N/A
|Ben Solo
|N/A
|Jocasta Nu
|Complete Stolen Knowledge
|Ki-Adi Mundi
|Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy
|Kit Fisto
|Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy
|Leia Training Flashback
|N/A
|Luke Skywalker Old Flashback
|N/A
|Luke Skywalker Old Crait
|N/A
|Luke Skywalker Episode V No Jacket
|Will be unlocked during the Original Trilogy
|Luke Skywalker Hoth
|Will be unlocked during the Original Trilogy
|Luke Skywalker Jabba’s Palace
|Complete a Plan to Save Han
|Luke Skywalker Training Flashback
|N/A
|Luke Skywalker Episode V — Jedi
|Will be unlocked during the Original Trilogy
|Luke Skywalker Endor
|Complete Endor the Line
|Luke Skywalker Episode VI
|Complete a Plan to Save Han
|Luke Skywalker Yoda Backpack
|Will be unlocked during the Original Trilogy
|Luminara Unduli
|Complete Taxi Unfair
|Mace Windu Cape
|Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy
|Mace Windu
|Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy
|Obi-Wan Kenobi Classic
|Unlocked by purchasing the game digitally
|Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode III
|Complete Out for the Count
|Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode III Cape
|Complete Out for the Count
|Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode I
|Complete Better Call Maul
|Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode I Cape
|Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy
|Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode II
|Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy
|Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode II Robe
|Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy
|Old Ben Kenobi Tatooine Hood)
|Will be unlocked during the Original Trilogy
|Old Ben Kenobi Tatooine
|Will be unlocked during the Original Trilogy
|Plo Koon
|N/A
|Qui-Gon Jinn Cape
|Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy
|Qui-Gon Jinn Tatooine Disguise
|Will be unlocked during the Prequel
|Qui-Gon Jinn
|Complete Better Call Maul
|Rey Kijimi Coat
|N/A
|Rey Episode VII Starkiller Base
|Complete Destroying Starkiller
|Rey Episode IX
|N/A
|Rey Skywalker
|N/A
|Rey Grey Jedi Wrap
|N/A
|Shaak Ti
|Complete Rampage Run: D’Qar
|Yaddle
|Complete Tuskens and Dragons
|Yarael Poof
|N/A
|Yoda
|Complete the Battle of the Jedi
How to Unlock Every Hero Character
Below is the list of every Hero Character in the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and the requirements to unlock them.
|Character
|How to Unlock
|Admiral Ackbar
|N/A
|Admiral Holdo
|Use code “XV4WND9”
|Aftab Ackbar
|N/A
|Bail Organa
|Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy
|Beaumont Kin
|N/A
|Biggs Darklighter
|N/A
|Boolio
|N/A
|Boss Nass
|N/A
|C’ai Threnalli
|N/A
|Captain Antilles
|Complete Boarding Party
|Captain Panaka
|N/A
|Captain Tarpals
|Complete Outmanned But Not Out-Gungan-ed
|Captain Typho
|Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy
|Cara Dune
|Unlocked with the Mandalorian saeason 1 character pack
|Clone Trooper Phase I
|Complete So Uncivilised
|Clone Trooper Commander
|Complete the Battle of the Jedi
|Clone Trooper Captain
|N/A
|Clone Trooper Lieutenant
|Complete the Battle of the Jedi
|Clone Trooper Sergeant
|Complete the Battle of the Jedi
|Clone Trooper Phase II
|Complete Droid Attack on the Wookiees
|Clone Trooper 501st Legion
|Complete Senate Showdown
|Clone Trooper Coruscant Guard
|Complete “Senate Showdown”
|Clone Trooper 212th Attack Battalion
|Complete So Uncivilised
|Clone Trooper Kashyyyk
|Complete Droid Attack on the Wookiees
|Commander Cody
|Complete So Uncivilised
|Commander D’Acy
|N/A
|Commander Gree
|Complete Droid Attack on the Wookiees
|Ello Asty
|Complete A Newer Hope
|Enfys Nest
|Will be unlocked with the ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ DLC character pack
|Finn Episode VII
|Will be unlocked during the Sequel Trilogy
|Finn Bacta Suit
|Will be unlocked during the Sequel Trilogy
|Finn Crait
|N/A
|Finn Episode IX
|N/A
|Finn Kijimi Coat
|N/A
|Finn Jacket- White Shirt
|Will be unlocked during the Sequel Trilogy
|Garven Greis Red Leader
|N/A
|General Leia Organa
|Complete Dameron’s Defiance
|General Leia Organa Bandaged
|N/A
|General Leia Organa Silver/Grey Robe
|Complete Dameron’s Defiance
|General Leia Organa Black Robes
|N/A
|General Leia Organa Episode IX
|N/A
|General Rieekan
|Complete Hoth and Cold
|General Rieekan Hoth Hood
|Complete Hoth and Cold
|Grakchawwaa
|N/A
|Gungan Warrior
|Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy
|Jannah
|N/A
|Jar Jar Binks
|Complete A Bigger Fish
|Jar Jar Senator
|Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy
|Jet Porkins
|N/A
|Jess Pava
|Complete Destroying Starkiller
|Kaydel Connix
|Complete Resistance Riddles
|Kaydel Connix Episode IX
|N/A
|Leia Episode IV
|Complete Boarding Party
|Leia Episode V – Hoth
|Complete Never Tell Me The Odds
|Leia Jabba’s Palace
|Complete The Copa-Khetanna
|Leia Cloud City
|Complete Hibernation Station
|Leia Endor
|Complete Endor the Line
|Leia Endor Hat
|Complete Endor the Line
|Leia Ewok Village
|Will be unlocked during the Original Trilogy
|Luke Skywalker Episode IV
|Will be unlocked during the Original Trilogy
|Luke Skywalker Ceremony
|Complete Stay on Target
|Luke Skywalker Rebel Pilot
|Complete Stay on Target
|Mon Mothma
|N/A
|Nien Nunb
|N/A
|Padme Episode II
|Complete Droid Factory Frenzy
|Padme Ship
|Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy
|Padme Episode II – Clawed
|Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy
|Padme Handmaiden – Orange
|Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy
|Padme Battle of Naboo
|Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy
|Padme Pilot
|Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy
|Padme Pilot – Helmet
|Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy
|Padme Pregnant
|Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy
|Padme Silver Cape
|Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy
|Padme Tatooine Disguise
|Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy
|Poe Dameron Black Resistance Jacket
|Will be unlocked during the Sequel Trilogy
|Poe Dameron Episode IX
|N/A
|Poe Dameron
|Will be unlocked during the Sequel Trilogy
|Poe Dameron Kijimi Coat
|Will be unlocked during the Sequel Trilogy
|Poe Dameron (Pilot
|Will be unlocked during the Sequel Trilogy
|Poe Dameron Pilot – Helmet
|Will be unlocked during the Sequel Trilogy
|Poe Dameron Holiday Special
|Will be unlocked during the Sequel Trilogy
|Rebel Friend
|N/A
|Ric Olie
|Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy
|Rose Tico
|Will be unlocked during the Sequel Trilogy
|Rose Tico Crait
|N/A
|Rose Tico Episode IX)
|N/A
|Tallie Lintra
|Will be unlocked during the Sequel Trilogy
|Tarfful
|Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy
|Temmin Snap Wexley
|Enter Code SKYSAGA
|Theron Nett
|Complete Theron Lies the Problem
|Wedge Antilles
|Complete Stay on Target
|Wrobie Tyce
|N/A
|Zev Senesca Rogue 2
|N/A
How to Unlock Every Scavenger Character
Below is the list of every Scavenger Character in the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and the requirements to unlock them.
|Character
|How to Unlock
|Chief Chirpa
|N/A
|Jawa
|N/A
|Kuiil
|Will be unlocked with ‘The Mandalorian Season 1’ DLC character pack
|Logray
|N/A
|Paploo
|Complete Pod Chasing
|Rey Episode VII
|Will be unlocked during the Sequel Trilogy
|Rey Episode VII Starkiller Base
|unlocked after destroying Starkiller
|Rey Scavenger Grey Vest
|Will be unlocked during the Sequel Trilogy
|Teebo
|N/A
|Teedo
|Complete Luggabeast of Burden
|Tusken Raider
|N/A
|Wicket
|Complete the Chewbacca Defence
How to Unlock Every Scoundrel Character
Below is the list of every Scoundrel Character in the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and the requirements to unlock them.
|Character
|How to Unlock
|Bala-Tik
|Complete The Jakku Job
|Chewbacca
|Unlocked at multiple stages in all three trilogies
|Young Chewbacca
|Unlocked with the ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ DLC character pack
|DJ
|N/A
|Doctor Evazan
|N/A
|Young Han Solo
|Unlocked with the ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ DLC character pack
|Han Solo Episode IV
|Complete Hunk of Junk
|Han Solo Episode V
|Complete Hibernation Station
|Han Solo Endor
|Will be unlocked during the Original Trilogy
|Han Solo Hoth
|Complete Never Tell Me The Odds
|Han Solo Hoth Hood
|Complete Hoth and Cold
|Han Solo Carbonite Shirt
|Complete The Copa-Khetanna
|Han Solo Episode VII
|Complete Reap What You Solo
|Young Lando
|Unlocked with the ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ DLC character pack
|Lando Calrissian Episode IX
|N/A
|Lando Calrissian Hermit
|NA
|Lando Calrissian Episode V
|Complete Hibernation Station
|Lando Calrissian Episode VI General
|Complete Fulfil Your Destiny
|Lando Calrissian Han Solo’s Clothes
|Complete Revelations!
|Lando Calrissian Jabba’s Palace
|Will be unlocked during Original Trilogy
|Maz Kanata
|Complete Water Stones
|Ponda Baba
|N/A
|Qi’ra
|Unlocked with the ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ DLC character pack
|Sidon Ithano
|Complete Dodginess Manifest
|Tasu Leech
|Complete The Jakku Job
|Tobias Beckett
|Unlocked with the ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ DLC character pack
|Wandering Wookiee
|Complete Where’s the Wookiee?
|Wookiee Holiday Special
|Use code WOOKIE
|Zorii Bliss
|N/A
How to Unlock Every Bounty Hunter Character
Below is the list of every Bounty Hunter Character in the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and the requirements to unlock them.
|Character
|How to Unlock
|Aurra Sing
|Complete Bounty Hunter Hunt
|Boba Fett
|Complete Hibernation Station
|Bossk
|Complete Bounty Hunter Hunt
|Dengar
|Complete Scrambe Run: Endor
|Greef Karga
|Unlocked with ‘The Mandalorian Season 1’ DLC character pack
|IG-11
|Unlocked with ‘The Mandalorian Season 1’ DLC character pack
|Jango Fett
|Complete Petranki Panic
|Jango Fett Casual
|Complete A Plan to Save Han
|Leia Boussh Disguise
|Complete A Plan to Save Han”
|Unlocked with ‘The Mandalorian Season 1’ DLC character pack
|Unlocked with ‘The Mandalorian Season 1’ DLC character pack
|Zam Wesell Human
|Complete A Wrestle with Wesell
|Zam Wesell Alien Face
|Complete A Wrestle with Wesell
How to Unlock Every Villain Character
Below is the list of every Villain Character in the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and the requirements to unlock them.
|Character
|How to Unlock
|B1 Battle Droid
|Complete Outmanned But Not Out-Gungan-ed
|B1 Battle Droid Commander
|Complete Outmanned But Not Out-Gungan-ed
|B1 Battle Droid Geonosis
|Complete Droid Factory Frenzy
|B1 Battle Droid Heavy Assault
|Complete Outmanned But Not Out-Gungan-ed
|B1 Battle Droid Kashyyyk
|Complete Droid Attack on the Wookiees
|B1 Battle Droid Security
|Complete Out for the Count
|Captain Peavey
|Complete Mynock Knock
|Emperor’s Royal Guard
|Complete Raiders of the Great Temple
|Empire Captain
|Complete This is Some Rescue!
|FN-2199
|Will be unlocked during the Sequel Trilogy
|Finn FN-2187 No Helmet
|Complete First Order of Business
|Finn FN-2187
|Complete First Order of Business
|First Order Flametrooper
|Complete First Order of Business
|First Order Officer
|Complete First Order of Business
|First Order Sandtrooper
|Complete First Order of Business
|First Order Special Forces Fighter Pilot
|Complete First Order of Business
|First Order TIE Fighter Pilot
|Complete Resistance Rescue”
|General Grievous
|Complete So Uncivilised
|Han Solo Stormtrooper
|Will be unlocked during the Original Trilogy
|Han Solo Stormtrooper No Helmet
|Complete Best Leia’d Plans
|Luke Skywalker Stormtrooper
|Will be unlocked during the Original Trilogy
|Luke Skywalker Stormtrooper No Helmet
|Complete Best Leia’d Plans
|Sandtrooper
|Complete Seeking Seeds
|Sandtrooper Commander
|Complete Hunk of Junk
|Sandtrooper Sergeant
|Complete Hunk of Junk
|Stormtrooper Empire Sergeant
|Complete This is Some Rescue!
|Stormtrooper Empire Commander)
|Complete This is Some Rescue!
|Stormtrooper First Order Driver
|Complete First Order of Business
|Stormtrooper First Order Sergeant
|Complete First Order of Business
|Stormtrooper First Order Officer
|Complete First Order of Business
|Stormtrooper First Order Heavy Assault
|Complete First Order of Business
|Tarkin
|Use code 3FCPPVX
How to Unlock Every Dark Side Character
Below is the list of every Dark Side Character in the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and the requirements to unlock them.
|Character
|How to Unlock
|Anakin Skywalker Charred
|Complete The High Ground
|Anakin Skywalker Yellow Eyes
|Complete The High Ground
|Count Dooku
|Complete The Battle of the Jedi
|Darth Maul No Cape
|Complete Better Call Maul
|Darth Maul
|Complete Better Call Maul
|Darth Vader
|Will be unlocked during the Original Trilogy
|Darth Vader No Helmet
|Complete Fulfil Your Destiny
|Darth Vader Holiday
|Use code WROSHYR
|Kylo Ren
|Complete Destroying Starkiller
|Kylo Ren Episode IX
|Complete Destroying Starkiller
|Kylo Ren No Helmet
|Complete Destroying Starkiller
|Kylo Ren
|Complete Destroying Starkiller
|Palpatine Scarred
|Complete Droid Attack on the Wookiees
|Palpatine Senator
|Complete The Battle of the Jedi
|Palpatine Chancellor Grey
|Complete The High Ground
|Palpatine Chancellor Red
|Complete Out for the Count
|The Emperor
|Complete Senate Showdown
How to Unlock Every Astromech and Protocol Droid Character
Below is the list of every Astromech and Protocol Droid in the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and the requirements to unlock them.
|Character
|How to Unlock
|BB-8
|Will be unlocked during the Sequel Trilogy
|G8-R3
|Complete Woola-man’s Best Friend
|R2-A6
|Complete A Raw Deal
|R2-D2
|Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy
|R2-D2 Swamp
|Will be unlocked during the Original Trilogy
|R2-D2 Waiter
|Will be unlocked during the Original Trilogy
|R2-KT
|Complete Attackodana
|R2-Q5
|Complete Not the Sharpest Tool in the Box
|R4-P17
|Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy
|C-3P0
|Complete Boarding Party
|C-3P0 Episode 1
|Complete The Boonta Eve Classic
|C-3P0 Red Arm
|Will be unlocked during the Sequel Trilogy
|C-3P0 Rusted
|Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy
How to Unlock Every Extra Class Character
Below is the list of every Extra Class in the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and the requirements to unlock them.
|Character
|How to Unlock
|Alcida-Auka
|Complete Porg Preservation Society
|Anakin Skywalker Episode I
|Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy
|Anakin Skywalker Podracer
|Complete the Boonta Eve Classic
|Anakin Skywalker Pilot
|Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy
|Bib Fortuna
|Complete a Plan to Save Han
|Bobbajo
|Complete Scurrier Courier
|D-0 Holiday Special
|Use code TIPYPS
|Dexter Jettste
|Complete Crime Dining
|Droideka
|Complete Better Call Maul
|Gascano
|Complete the Boonta Eve Classic
|Greeata Jendowanian
|Complete Dancing with the Star Wars
|Han Solo Carbonite
|Complete Revelations!
|Jabba the Hutt
|Complete the Copa-Khetanna
|Jango Fett Clone
|Complete the Battle of the Jedi
|Jubnuk
|Complete a Plan to Save Han
|Mama the Hutt
|Complete Gonk and Circumstance
|Master Codebreaker
|Complete Silencing Snootles
|Nute Gunray
|Use code WBFE4GO
|Oola
|Complete Dancing with the Star
|Poggle the Lesser
|Use code Z55T8CQ
|Praetorian Guard
|Complete Wheelbarrow Woes
|Queen Amidala
|Will be unlocked during the Prequel
|Rancor
|Trilogy Complete a Plan to Save Han
|Ratts Tyerell
|Use code GR2VBX
|Shmi
|Complete Scramble Run: Jakku
|Snow Gonk Droid
|Use code LIFEDAY
|Ubbla Mollbro
|Complete Ubbla the Weather
|Unkar Plutt
|Complete Hungry Happabore