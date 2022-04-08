Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga Characters Unlock Guide

Have you been trying to unlock different characters in the world of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga but can’t figure out how? Well, worry no more! In this Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga guide, we’ve listed all the 350+ game characters that the game has to offer and ways you can unlock them. So let’s get right into it.

Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga Characters Unlock

There are over a whopping 350 characters in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and players can unlock each of them. Generally, some characters in the game can be unlocked by naturally playing the game and proceeding further in the game’s story, whereas other characters can be unlocked by completing the main and side quests. There are also a handful of characters that players can unlock by using cheat codes.

Below we’ve listed every seen character in the game and the requirements to unlock them.

How to Unlock Every Jedi Character

Below is the list of every Jedi Character in the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and the requirements to unlock them.

Character How to Unlock
Aayla Secura Complete Circuit Run Geonosis
Anakin Skywalker Episode II Cape Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy
Anakin Skywalker Episode II Complete a Wrestle with Wesell
Anakin Skywalker Episode III Cape Complete Out for the Count
Anakin Skywalker Episode III Complete Out for the Count
Barriss Offee N/A
Ben Solo N/A
Jocasta Nu Complete Stolen Knowledge
Ki-Adi Mundi Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy
Kit Fisto Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy
Leia Training Flashback N/A
Luke Skywalker Old Flashback N/A
Luke Skywalker Old  Crait N/A
Luke Skywalker Episode V No Jacket Will be unlocked during the Original Trilogy
Luke Skywalker Hoth Will be unlocked during the Original Trilogy
Luke Skywalker Jabba’s Palace Complete a Plan to Save Han
Luke Skywalker Training Flashback N/A
Luke Skywalker Episode V — Jedi Will be unlocked during the Original Trilogy
Luke Skywalker Endor Complete Endor the Line
Luke Skywalker Episode VI Complete a Plan to Save Han
Luke Skywalker Yoda Backpack Will be unlocked during the Original Trilogy
Luminara Unduli Complete Taxi Unfair
Mace Windu Cape Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy
Mace Windu Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy
Obi-Wan Kenobi Classic Unlocked by purchasing the game digitally
Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode III Complete Out for the Count
Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode III Cape Complete Out for the Count
Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode I Complete Better Call Maul
Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode I Cape Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy
Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode II Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy
Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode II Robe Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy
Old Ben Kenobi Tatooine Hood) Will be unlocked during the Original Trilogy
Old Ben Kenobi Tatooine Will be unlocked during the Original Trilogy
Plo Koon N/A
Qui-Gon Jinn Cape Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy
Qui-Gon Jinn Tatooine Disguise Will be unlocked during the Prequel
Qui-Gon Jinn Complete Better Call Maul
Rey Kijimi Coat N/A
Rey Episode VII Starkiller Base Complete Destroying Starkiller
Rey Episode IX N/A
Rey Skywalker N/A
Rey Grey Jedi Wrap N/A
Shaak Ti Complete Rampage Run: D’Qar
Yaddle Complete Tuskens and Dragons
Yarael Poof N/A
Yoda Complete the Battle of the Jedi

How to Unlock Every Hero Character

Below is the list of every Hero Character in the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and the requirements to unlock them.

Character How to Unlock
Admiral Ackbar N/A
Admiral Holdo Use code “XV4WND9”
Aftab Ackbar N/A
Bail Organa Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy
Beaumont Kin N/A
Biggs Darklighter N/A
Boolio N/A
Boss Nass N/A
C’ai Threnalli N/A
Captain Antilles Complete Boarding Party
Captain Panaka N/A
Captain Tarpals Complete Outmanned But Not Out-Gungan-ed
Captain Typho Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy
Cara Dune Unlocked with the Mandalorian saeason 1 character pack
Clone Trooper Phase I Complete So Uncivilised
Clone Trooper Commander Complete the Battle of the Jedi
Clone Trooper Captain N/A
Clone Trooper Lieutenant Complete the Battle of the Jedi
Clone Trooper Sergeant Complete the Battle of the Jedi
Clone Trooper Phase II Complete Droid Attack on the Wookiees
Clone Trooper 501st Legion Complete Senate Showdown
Clone Trooper Coruscant Guard Complete “Senate Showdown”
Clone Trooper 212th Attack Battalion Complete So Uncivilised
Clone Trooper Kashyyyk Complete Droid Attack on the Wookiees
Commander Cody Complete So Uncivilised
Commander D’Acy N/A
Commander Gree Complete Droid Attack on the Wookiees
Ello Asty Complete A Newer Hope
Enfys Nest Will be unlocked with the ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ DLC character pack
Finn Episode VII Will be unlocked during the Sequel Trilogy
Finn Bacta Suit Will be unlocked during the Sequel Trilogy
Finn Crait N/A
Finn Episode IX N/A
Finn Kijimi Coat N/A
Finn Jacket- White Shirt Will be unlocked during the Sequel Trilogy
Garven Greis Red Leader N/A
General Leia Organa Complete Dameron’s Defiance
General Leia Organa Bandaged N/A
General Leia Organa Silver/Grey Robe Complete Dameron’s Defiance
General Leia Organa Black Robes N/A
General Leia Organa Episode IX N/A
General Rieekan Complete Hoth and Cold
General Rieekan Hoth Hood Complete Hoth and Cold
Grakchawwaa N/A
Gungan Warrior Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy
Jannah N/A
Jar Jar Binks Complete A Bigger Fish
Jar Jar Senator Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy
Jet Porkins N/A
Jess Pava Complete Destroying Starkiller
Kaydel Connix Complete Resistance Riddles
Kaydel Connix Episode IX N/A
Leia Episode IV Complete Boarding Party
Leia Episode V – Hoth Complete Never Tell Me The Odds
Leia Jabba’s Palace Complete The Copa-Khetanna
Leia Cloud City Complete Hibernation Station
Leia Endor  Complete Endor the Line
Leia Endor Hat Complete Endor the Line
Leia Ewok Village Will be unlocked during the Original Trilogy
Luke Skywalker Episode IV Will be unlocked during the Original Trilogy
Luke Skywalker Ceremony Complete Stay on Target
Luke Skywalker Rebel Pilot Complete Stay on Target
Mon Mothma N/A
Nien Nunb N/A
Padme Episode II Complete Droid Factory Frenzy
Padme Ship Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy
Padme Episode II – Clawed Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy
Padme Handmaiden – Orange Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy
Padme Battle of Naboo Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy
Padme Pilot Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy
Padme Pilot – Helmet Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy
Padme Pregnant Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy
Padme Silver Cape Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy
Padme Tatooine Disguise Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy
Poe Dameron Black Resistance Jacket Will be unlocked during the Sequel Trilogy
Poe Dameron Episode IX N/A
Poe Dameron Will be unlocked during the Sequel Trilogy
Poe Dameron Kijimi Coat Will be unlocked during the Sequel Trilogy
Poe Dameron (Pilot Will be unlocked during the Sequel Trilogy
Poe Dameron Pilot – Helmet Will be unlocked during the Sequel Trilogy
Poe Dameron Holiday Special Will be unlocked during the Sequel Trilogy
Rebel Friend N/A
Ric Olie Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy
Rose Tico Will be unlocked during the Sequel Trilogy
Rose Tico Crait N/A
Rose Tico Episode IX) N/A
Tallie Lintra Will be unlocked during the Sequel Trilogy
Tarfful Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy
Temmin Snap Wexley Enter Code SKYSAGA
Theron Nett Complete Theron Lies the Problem
Wedge Antilles Complete Stay on Target
Wrobie Tyce N/A
Zev Senesca Rogue 2 N/A

How to Unlock Every Scavenger Character

Below is the list of every Scavenger Character in the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and the requirements to unlock them.

Character How to Unlock
Chief Chirpa N/A
Jawa N/A
Kuiil Will be unlocked with ‘The Mandalorian Season 1’ DLC character pack
Logray N/A
Paploo Complete Pod Chasing
Rey Episode VII Will be unlocked during the Sequel Trilogy
Rey Episode VII  Starkiller Base unlocked after destroying Starkiller
Rey Scavenger Grey Vest Will be unlocked during the Sequel Trilogy
Teebo N/A
Teedo Complete Luggabeast of Burden
Tusken Raider N/A
Wicket Complete the Chewbacca Defence

How to Unlock Every Scoundrel Character

Below is the list of every Scoundrel Character in the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and the requirements to unlock them.

Character How to Unlock
Bala-Tik Complete The Jakku Job
Chewbacca Unlocked at multiple stages in all three trilogies
Young Chewbacca Unlocked with the ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ DLC character pack
DJ N/A
Doctor Evazan N/A
Young Han Solo Unlocked with the ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ DLC character pack
Han Solo Episode IV  Complete Hunk of Junk
Han Solo Episode V Complete Hibernation Station
Han Solo Endor Will be unlocked during the Original Trilogy
Han Solo Hoth Complete Never Tell Me The Odds
Han Solo Hoth Hood Complete Hoth and Cold
Han Solo Carbonite  Shirt Complete The Copa-Khetanna
Han Solo Episode VII  Complete Reap What You Solo
Young Lando Unlocked with the ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ DLC character pack
Lando Calrissian Episode IX N/A
Lando Calrissian Hermit NA
Lando Calrissian Episode V Complete Hibernation Station
Lando Calrissian Episode VI General  Complete Fulfil Your Destiny
Lando Calrissian Han Solo’s Clothes Complete Revelations!
Lando Calrissian Jabba’s Palace Will be unlocked during  Original Trilogy
Maz Kanata Complete Water Stones
Ponda Baba N/A
Qi’ra Unlocked with the ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ DLC character pack
Sidon Ithano Complete Dodginess Manifest
Tasu Leech Complete The Jakku Job
Tobias Beckett Unlocked with the ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ DLC character pack
Wandering Wookiee Complete Where’s the Wookiee?
Wookiee Holiday Special Use code WOOKIE
Zorii Bliss N/A

How to Unlock Every Bounty Hunter Character

Below is the list of every Bounty Hunter Character in the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and the requirements to unlock them.

Character How to Unlock
Aurra Sing Complete Bounty Hunter Hunt
Boba Fett Complete Hibernation Station
Bossk Complete Bounty Hunter Hunt
Dengar Complete Scrambe Run: Endor
Greef Karga Unlocked with ‘The Mandalorian Season 1’ DLC character pack
IG-11 Unlocked with ‘The Mandalorian Season 1’ DLC character pack
Jango Fett Complete Petranki Panic
Jango Fett Casual Complete A Plan to Save Han
Leia Boussh Disguise  Complete A Plan to Save Han”
Unlocked with ‘The Mandalorian Season 1’ DLC character pack Unlocked with ‘The Mandalorian Season 1’ DLC character pack
Zam Wesell Human Complete A Wrestle with Wesell
Zam Wesell Alien Face Complete A Wrestle with Wesell

How to Unlock Every Villain Character

Below is the list of every Villain Character in the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and the requirements to unlock them.

Character How to Unlock
B1 Battle Droid Complete Outmanned But Not Out-Gungan-ed
B1 Battle Droid Commander Complete Outmanned But Not Out-Gungan-ed
B1 Battle Droid Geonosis Complete Droid Factory Frenzy
B1 Battle Droid Heavy Assault Complete Outmanned But Not Out-Gungan-ed
B1 Battle Droid Kashyyyk Complete Droid Attack on the Wookiees
B1 Battle Droid Security  Complete Out for the Count
Captain Peavey Complete Mynock Knock
Emperor’s Royal Guard Complete Raiders of the Great Temple
Empire Captain Complete This is Some Rescue!
FN-2199 Will be unlocked during the Sequel Trilogy
Finn FN-2187 No Helmet Complete First Order of Business
Finn FN-2187 Complete First Order of Business
First Order Flametrooper Complete First Order of Business
First Order Officer Complete First Order of Business
First Order Sandtrooper Complete First Order of Business
First Order Special Forces Fighter Pilot Complete First Order of Business
First Order TIE Fighter Pilot Complete Resistance Rescue”
General Grievous  Complete So Uncivilised
Han Solo Stormtrooper Will be unlocked during the Original Trilogy
Han Solo Stormtrooper No Helmet Complete Best Leia’d Plans
Luke Skywalker Stormtrooper Will be unlocked during the Original Trilogy
Luke Skywalker Stormtrooper No Helmet Complete Best Leia’d Plans
Sandtrooper  Complete Seeking Seeds
Sandtrooper Commander Complete Hunk of Junk
Sandtrooper Sergeant Complete Hunk of Junk
Stormtrooper Empire Sergeant  Complete This is Some Rescue!
Stormtrooper Empire Commander)  Complete This is Some Rescue!
Stormtrooper First Order  Driver Complete First Order of Business
Stormtrooper First Order Sergeant Complete First Order of Business
Stormtrooper First Order Officer Complete First Order of Business
Stormtrooper First Order Heavy Assault Complete First Order of Business
Tarkin Use code 3FCPPVX

How to Unlock Every Dark Side Character

Below is the list of every Dark Side Character in the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and the requirements to unlock them.

Character How to Unlock
Anakin Skywalker Charred Complete The High Ground
Anakin Skywalker Yellow Eyes Complete The High Ground
Count Dooku  Complete The Battle of the Jedi
Darth Maul No Cape Complete Better Call Maul
Darth Maul Complete Better Call Maul
Darth Vader Will be unlocked during the Original Trilogy
Darth Vader No Helmet Complete Fulfil Your Destiny
Darth Vader Holiday Use code WROSHYR
Kylo Ren  Complete Destroying Starkiller
Kylo Ren Episode IX  Complete Destroying Starkiller
Kylo Ren No Helmet  Complete Destroying Starkiller
Kylo Ren  Complete Destroying Starkiller
Palpatine Scarred  Complete Droid Attack on the Wookiees
Palpatine Senator Complete The Battle of the Jedi
Palpatine Chancellor Grey Complete The High Ground
Palpatine Chancellor Red Complete Out for the Count
The Emperor Complete Senate Showdown

How to Unlock Every Astromech and Protocol Droid Character

Below is the list of every Astromech and Protocol Droid in the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and the requirements to unlock them.

Character How to Unlock
BB-8 Will be unlocked during the Sequel Trilogy
G8-R3 Complete Woola-man’s Best Friend
R2-A6 Complete A Raw Deal
R2-D2 Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy
R2-D2 Swamp Will be unlocked during the Original Trilogy
R2-D2 Waiter Will be unlocked during the Original Trilogy
R2-KT Complete Attackodana
R2-Q5 Complete Not the Sharpest Tool in the Box
R4-P17 Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy
C-3P0 Complete Boarding Party
C-3P0 Episode 1  Complete The Boonta Eve Classic
C-3P0 Red Arm Will be unlocked during the Sequel Trilogy
C-3P0 Rusted Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy

How to Unlock Every Extra Class Character

Below is the list of every Extra Class in the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and the requirements to unlock them.

Character How to Unlock
Alcida-Auka Complete Porg Preservation Society
Anakin Skywalker Episode I Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy
Anakin Skywalker Podracer Complete the Boonta Eve Classic
Anakin Skywalker Pilot Will be unlocked during the Prequel Trilogy
Bib Fortuna Complete a Plan to Save Han
Bobbajo Complete Scurrier Courier
D-0 Holiday Special Use code TIPYPS
Dexter Jettste Complete Crime Dining
Droideka Complete Better Call Maul
Gascano Complete the Boonta Eve Classic
Greeata Jendowanian Complete Dancing with the Star Wars
Han Solo Carbonite Complete Revelations!
Jabba the Hutt Complete the Copa-Khetanna
Jango Fett Clone Complete the Battle of the Jedi
Jubnuk Complete a Plan to Save Han
Mama the Hutt Complete Gonk and Circumstance
Master Codebreaker Complete Silencing Snootles
Nute Gunray Use code WBFE4GO
Oola Complete Dancing with the Star
Poggle the Lesser Use code Z55T8CQ
Praetorian Guard Complete Wheelbarrow Woes
Queen Amidala Will be unlocked during the Prequel
Rancor Trilogy Complete a Plan to Save Han
Ratts Tyerell Use code GR2VBX
Shmi Complete Scramble Run: Jakku
Snow Gonk Droid Use code LIFEDAY
Ubbla Mollbro Complete Ubbla the Weather
Unkar Plutt Complete Hungry Happabore

