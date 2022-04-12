In Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga, there are 33 Kyber Brick Puzzles in Mos Espa. Kyber Bricks are an important currency that is required to level up skills and also unlock new items and characters as well. We have listed the solution of all 33 Mos Espa Kyber Brick Puzzles in Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga for your ease.

Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga Mos Espa Kyber Brick Puzzle Solutions

If you want to upgrade your characters’ abilities and unlock new characters in Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga, the currency you’ll need is the Kyber Brick.

There are many different ways to obtain Kyber Bricks in the game, but the most efficient way is to complete the puzzles hidden within each level which reward you with Kyber Bricks upon completion.

We have given the details about all 33 Kyber Bricks located in Mos Espa for your convenience. Following our directions will ensure that you grab all of them without any problems.

Mos Espa Kyber Brick #1 – Welcome to Mos Espa!

This Brick can be found near the Mos Espa Landing Pad. It will be behind some crates placed on a broken-down satellite.

Mos Espa Kyber Brick #2 – Power Below the Porch

To find this Kyber Brick, head to the Taxi rank area from the landing pad and move forward until you find a power generator near some pillars on your right side. You will need to activate the generator by using 2 batteries to get the Brick.

The opposite side of the pillars will have an aperture where you will find the first battery. The second battery can be found on a nearby rooftop.

Mos Espa Kyber Brick #3 – Tower Treasure

To find this Brick, head to the Mos Espa Residential Quarters. Make your way to the rooftop on the right and then break down the wall on the large tower in the middle to open a new passage. Head there and climb to its top to obtain the Kyber Brick.

Mos Espa Kyber Brick #4 – Another Brick on a Wall

This Kyber Brick is also located in Mos Espa Residential Quarters. It will be on a wall and can be reached by placing nets using the net launcher.

Mos Espa Kyber Brick #5 – Settlement Stacking

To find this Kyber Brick in Residential Quarters, you will need to levitate some orange and grey crates to a point to make a path to the machine. You will need Kylo Ren to interact with this machine and unlock the Kyber Brick.

Mos Espa Kyber Brick #6 – Nook and Cranny

For this Brick, climb up the wall to reach the pulley system in Residential Quarters. Use a character to activate the pulley system by hanging to it. Then switch to another character and head to the area next to the system to collect the Brick.

Mos Espa Kyber Brick #7 – Sunken Sand Silver

There will be a small path leading to an object you can destroy to obtain the Kyber Brick in the shopping district.

Mos Espa Kyber Brick #8 – Toydarian Treasure

This Brick can be found in a golden container in Shopping District. You will require a character having a gun to break this container and obtain the Kyber Brick.

Mos Espa Kyber Brick #9 – Scaling the Dome

In the center of the Shopping District, the Kyber Brick can be found on top of the giant dome. You will need 2 characters and coordination to reach this Brick.

Mos Espa Kyber Brick #10 – Probe Droid Pursuit

To obtain this Kyber Brick, find and destroy the Probe Droid. The Probe Droid is present in the area around Watto’s Shop.

Mos Espa Kyber Brick #11 – Pillar of Wealth

This Kyber Brick is present in a narrow alley in the Droid Quarter area of Mos Espa.

Mos Espa Kyber Brick #12 – Top of the Tower

Right above the 11th Brick, you can find the 12th Brick. It will be in a tower, and you will need coordination to reach the Brick. Use the crates to lift one of your teammates to the top to get the Brick.

Mos Espa Kyber Brick #13 – Booma Ball

To obtain this Kyber Brick, head to Café Quarter and complete the Booma Ball mini-game. You will receive the Brick as a reward for getting 900 points in the mini-game.

Mos Espa Kyber Brick #14 – Rodian Raid

In the Shopping District, there is an area that requires a puzzle to be solved. The puzzle requires R2-D2 to start and complete. Switch to R2-D2 to be able to start the puzzle. Once the puzzle is complete, the area will get unlocked.

Switch back to another character and head inside the ‘Scrap on Tap’ secret safe. Disable the alarm inside using C3PO. Power up the terminal to complete the Rodian Raid and obtain the Kyber Brick.

Mos Espa Kyber Brick #15 – Wupiupi Whoopee Character

To obtain this Brick, you will need to complete ‘Wupiupi Whoopee’ mission. This mission can be started by talking to Watto in Watto’s Junkshop.

Mos Espa Kyber Brick #16 – Scrapyard Security

To find this, head to the Scrapyard in Watto’s Shop area. You will need to insert a battery into the terminal to unlock it. The battery will be under some rocks in the scrapyard.

Mos Espa Kyber Brick #17 – Nice Little Nook

This Brick is located in a nook in Watto’s Shop area. It can be accessed by lifting a teammate using a crate.

Mos Espa Kyber Brick #18 – Rooftop Raiding

In the shopping district, this Kyber Brick is located on a rooftop. You will need to use the net launcher to place a net to access it. Then use the climbing pieces to get to the top. Glide to the opposite building to activate the terminal and collect the Brick from below.

Mos Espa Kyber Brick #19 – Storeroom Stock

This Brick is located in the Droid Quarter area. It is in a storeroom behind a door which has a pressure lock. Use one of your team members to stand on the lock to unlock the door, switch to another character, and then collect the Kyber Brick from inside the room.

Mos Espa Kyber Brick #20 – Covert Cache

This Brick is located in the Construction Site area of Mos Espa. It will be on a ledge of a building in Akim’s Munch.

Mos Espa Kyber Brick #21 – Akim’s Munch Bunch

This Kyber Block is also located on top of a building in Akim’s Munch. You will need something to climb up the first wall, and then you can use the supports to jump up to the top.

Mos Espa Kyber Brick #22 – Kyber Climb

For this Brick, you will need to activate different platforms and coordinate using different characters to complete the Kyber Climb on Construction Site and obtain the Kyber Brick.

Mos Espa Kyber Brick #23 – Guardian Gonk

This Kyber Brick is hidden behind some pieces between a house and the mountain in the Construction site area.

Mos Espa Kyber Brick #24 – Push Over

This Kyber brick is present in a room with the door locked. The door can be opened by disabling the lock above the room. Head to the opposite building roof, glide to the lock and then unlock it to collect it.

Mos Espa Kyber Brick #25 – Podracer Prize

To obtain this Brick, make your way to Podracer Hangars, talk to the Civilian as C3PO, and fix the Podracers. Then switch to R2-D2 and solve the newly assembled puzzle. Then use the nearby parts to assemble and obtain the Kyber Brick.

Mos Espa Kyber Brick #26 – Salvage Droid Skipping

In Mos Espa Slave Quarters, this Brick can be found on top of a salvage droid. You can use the nearby buildings to jump on top of this Droid and get the Brick.

Mos Espa Kyber Brick #27 – Downtown Lockdown

In Mos Espa Slave Quarters, the Brick will be in a locked room. To unlock it, hit the target wedged in the wall and head inside the room to collect the kyber brick.

Mos Espa Kyber Brick #28 – Suburban Spoils

In the Slave Quarters, there is a mini-game called Suburban Spoils. In this mini-game, you will need to press the 4 pressure pads before the time of 20 seconds runs out. The pressure pads will be of orangish-brown color.

Mos Espa Kyber Brick #29 – Slave Quarters Water

In Mos Espa Slave Quarters, head to the area with the water tanks. There, fix the broken pumps until all of them are working fine.

Mos Espa Kyber Brick #30 – Scattered Schematics

For this Brick, make your way to Anakin’s home in Slave Quarters. Break into one of the rooms to obtain the key and then unlock the other room to get to the schema piece. Collect all the schema pieces and assemble them on the board to obtain the Kyber Brick.

Mos Espa Kyber Brick #31 – Ghost Protocol

For this Brick, make your way to Haunted Hovel in Slave Quarters. Follow the ghost around the area until he enters the vents. Enter the vents using C-3PO and then collect the Brick there.

Mos Espa Kyber Brick #32 – Hovel Hotshot

Head to Abandoned Hovel in Slave Quarters and shoot the 4 white targets before the time runs out to complete the Hovel Hotshot challenge and obtain the Kyber Brick.

Mos Espa Kyber Brick #33 – Disappearing Droids

In Slave Quarters, make your way to Pods ‘n’ Parts and talk to the Pit Droid. He will ask you to find all five Droids. The Droids will then run out to Mos Espa. They will have red health bars. Make sure to hunt all of them down to obtain the final Kyber Brick of Mos Espa!

You now know the locations for all Mos Espa Khyber Brick Puzzle Solutions in Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga.