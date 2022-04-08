How to Get Kyber Bricks in Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga

The following guide will explain what Kyber Bricks are, what they are used for, and how to find them in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

How to Get Kyber Bricks in Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga

Kyber Bricks are an in-game currency that you’ll rely on heavily to progress through the storyline. You’ll need a lot of them for skill tree and class-specific ability upgrades. Hence, it’s a good idea to start amassing Kyber Bricks from the get-go.

You can earn Kyber Bricks in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga by

Completing The Skywalker Saga Missions

Completing side missions

Exploring the surroundings

Solving puzzles on each planet

Firstly, as you complete missions in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you will receive Kyber bricks. Each mission provides six Kyber bricks.

You’ll earn the first Kyber brick for completing the mission. Three Kyber bricks will be awarded for achieving True Jedi, and you must collect Studs to do so.

Three bars fill up as you collect Studs. Each bar that is filled yields one Kyber brick. When all three bars are full, you will have attained True Jedi.

You may earn the fifth Kyber brick by completing all of the level challenges. Collecting all five Minikits in a level will net you the sixth and final Kyber brick available in missions.

You’ll be wondering what will only six Kyber Bricks do. If so, you’re missing the big picture because there are 45 missions available in-game.

This means that just by completing these missions, you’ll be able to obtain a total of 270 Kyber Bricks.

Aside from that, you’ll find Kyber bricks scattered throughout the main story’s planets and locations. You can also obtain Kyber Bricks by completing side missions and puzzles.

How to use Kyber Bricks

Now that you know how and where to get Kyber Bricks, let’s look at how to use them. To begin with, they are used to gain access to the game’s upgrade systems.

Kyber bricks can be used to select general upgrades such as enhancing speed and studs, or they can be used to upgrade specific class types such as making bounty hunters destructive or Jedi faster.

There are nine classes to choose from, and each class has at least one character associated with it.

Moving on to how to use them, open the menu and navigate to the upgrades tab. There on the bottom right of the screen, you’ll see which upgrades you can afford. You can see how much each upgrade will cost you here.

Kyber Bricks Tips

Now that we’ve established what Kyber bricks are and how to use them, here’s a tip that will help you make quick progress in the game’s early stages.

Since you would have limited characters early on in the game, you should use the Kyber Bricks to max out the general upgrade path. It will provide a decent health boost to all classes and several other benefits.

As you progress and complete missions, new characters will be unlocked. At this point, you can use your Kyber Bricks elsewhere. Stick to this and you’ll progress in no time.