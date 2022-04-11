To help you complete the Kyber Brick Puzzles in Mos Eisley, we’ve prepared this guide where we’ll show you the solution to all 33 Mos Eisley Kyber Brick Puzzles in Lego Star Wars the Skywalker Saga.

Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga Mos Eisley Kyber Brick Puzzles Solutions

In Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga, Kyber Bricks are a particularly important form of currency used to level up skills for your characters and unlock new characters for you to play.

Kyber Bricks can be obtained through all kinds of different methods. One of these methods is to complete the Kyber Brick Puzzles, which can be found in each level of the game.

In this guide, we’ll be going over the solution for all 33 Kyber Brick Puzzles in Mos Eisley location of Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga.

Kyber Brick Puzzle #1 – Welcome to Mos Eisley

The first Kyber brick puzzle can be found in the Mos Eisley landing pad of Lego Skywalker Saga. Right from where the stairs are going up you will find this Kyber Brick if you look up.

To get to this Kyber Brick lift the crate there and place it right beneath the Kyber brick. Now stand on top of it and lift it to reach the ledge with Kyber Brick.

Kyber Brick Puzzle #2 – Gonk-Stores Paradise

For this Kyber Brick, you have to talk to Gonker near the Trade Tower and accept the Gonk-Store Paradise mission. In this, you have to escort Gonker to his destination. You have to take out all the droids attacking you and Gonker on the way forward.

Once you have successfully escorted Gonker to his destination, he will open the door of Gonk-Store Paradise Trading Inc. Get inside and you can buy the Kyber Brick from here.

Kyber Brick Puzzle #3 – Who Shot Fastest

For this one, get on the rooftop right next to a big tower with two antennas. Once there you must shoot 4 targets in a circle.

The first one is on the dish, the second one on the tower, the third on the rooftop, and the fourth in a window. Hitting all of them will unlock the Kyber Brick that you can collect.

Kyber Brick Puzzle #4 – Drape it Like it’s Hot

This Kyber Brick is in Mos Eisley Paradise Road under a green tent over the road. Once you reach it use the crate over there and place it right under the Kyber Brick. Stand on it and then lift it for reaching the Kyber Brick.

Kyber Brick Puzzle #5 – Eye of the Crystal Moon

This one is in Mos Eisley Junk Market in a window on the roof, which can be seen from outside. To get there use the crate in front of the door next to it and then jump on the shade above the door.

From there get onto the rooftop and move towards the window with Kyber Brick and collect it.

Kyber Brick Puzzle #6 – Flail with Honor

Not much far from the previous location, you will see an entryway to a small house protected by big iron bars. To down these bars you can use the Throw Lightsaber and pull the door switch which is currently red.

Once the bars are down, get inside, destroy the crates and you will find the Kyber brick.

Kyber Brick Puzzle #7 – Trade Tower Trial

For this one, you must reach the top of the Trade Tower in 80 seconds to collect the Kyber Brick.

To start this, you can use the crate next to a window with shade on it and climb the roof. From there move towards the Trade Tower using the jumping poles extended from the building.

There you will see a plank heading towards the trade Tower. Get to the Tower and pull the level, there to start the 80 seconds timer.

Now you must use the platform around the Tower for jumping and grappling to get to the top. The time to reach the top is not much so you can’t afford to make mistakes.

Use the small platform, poles, and shades to reach the top as quickly as possible. You will find the Kyber brick at the top of the Trade Tower.

Kyber Brick Puzzle #8 – Grappling the Glory

Just on the side of Trade Tower, there is a small structure with a dish and some grapples on it.

Use these grapples to reach the rooftop and from there you can grapple the hook on the circular structure there to collect the Kyber Brick.

Kyber Brick Puzzle #9 – Dome Alone

In the Kerner Plaza, you will see a dome with a blue wire going to its top. That wire is connected to a switch that will unlock the Kyber Brick. Climb the rooftop and stand on the switch to unlock the Kyber Brick.

Kyber Brick Puzzle #10 – Hangar Bay Fray

Right behind the location of Brick Puzzle #9, you will see stairs leading down to the circular area in Kerner Plaza.

Get downstairs and move forward straight towards the locked door that you can smash to open. Inside you will find the Brick Puzzle.

Kyber Brick Puzzle #11 – Patch Job

Get out of the circular area and move forward. There you will see a completely blocked door that you can smash.

Use the Breaker Blaster to destroy that door and collect the Kyber Brick from inside.

Kyber Brick Puzzle #12 – Keen Eyes in Eisley

Close to the second circular area in Mos Eisley you will find this Kyber Brick behind two laid-down towers.

Most of the towers are in a standing position but these two are laid down on each other and behind them is the Kyber Brick you are looking for.

Kyber Brick Puzzle #13 – Junkshop Jolt

For finding this one first you must pick up the door key from a crate next to the door close to its original location.

Pick up the key and placed it inside its place next to the door and it will open the door to the Junkshop Jolt.

Kyber Brick Puzzle #14 – Tower Topper

Just next to the Kyber Brick Puzzle #14 there is a tower and on top of this is the Kyber Brick.

To get to its top you can change your character and grapple the hook on the tower to grab the Kyber Brick.

Kyber Brick Puzzle #15 – Through the Bars

To get Through the Bars Kyber brick you have to use the grapple on the building next to the tower to reach the roof.

There you will see an iron bars roof with a switch next to it. One member has to stand on the switch and the other has to get to the front door of this.

You have to lift the crate inside and place it on the red switch to open the iron bars door. You have to make sure the other character is also standing on the switch.

Kyber Brick Puzzle #16 – One Trooper’s Trash

For this Kyber Brick, you have to get to the Chalmun’s Cantina and next to the iron bars door you will see some trash.

Destroy that and you will find a box that you can destroy using the Throw Grenade. Inside this, you will find the Kyber Brick.

Kyber Brick Puzzle #17 – The Lightning on the Wall

To get to this Kyber Brick you will have to get to the Mos Eisley Civilian’s Quarters.

There you will find a building with four lights on its three sides. To get this Kyber Brick, get inside the building and hit the switch on the left wall three times to power the last bulb.

Hit the middle switch twice to power the third light and hit the switch once to power the second light.

Once you have done that in the same order they are mentioned, the box with the Kyber Brick will be unlocked. Use the hooks to get to the rooftop and collect the Kyber Brick.

Kyber Brick Puzzle #18 – Long Shot

In the Mos Eisley Civillian’s Quarters, you will find a locked house that you can open by standing on the switch and hitting the target on top of the locked door.

You can locate the switch by following the wire. One player has to stand on the switch and the other has to hit the target. Doing this will unlock the door and you can collect the Kyber Brick from inside.

Kyber Brick Puzzle #19 – Imperial Checkpoint

Again, in the Civillian’s Quarters, close to the previous location, you must again use the crates to get to the control system next to iron bars.

To solve the puzzle, first switch the character to Protocol Droid and then interact with the control system.

Firstly, turn on the alarm and then select the Turret to shoot down all the droids. Once done move other player to the other side of the iron bars you are next to.

There take out the remaining droids and switch to R2-D2 character and interact with the container opening combination key to open the crate with Kyber Brick.

Kyber Brick Puzzle #20 – Dowager Downer

For this one get to the Mos Eisley Crash Site Memorial and get to the rocket there.

You have to interact with the combinational key to activate the rocket using the R2-D2 (Waiter).

Once done, use a platform that gets activated to climb as much as possible. You will find a golden hook there that you pull using the Bounty Hunter (IG-11).

You have to destroy the base of the character inside to make him fall outside the rocket with the Kyber Brick.

Kyber Brick Puzzle #21 – Bantha Banter

This one can be found inside the Mos Eisley Curved Street Residence. Just get to the mentioned location and you will find it without any trouble.

Kyber Brick Puzzle #22 – Eg-6 = Easy Bricks

Go to the Mos Eisley Inner Curved Street and take out all the Droids there. Once you have taken all of them out get to the end of the street and you will find it behind the house.

Kyber Brick Puzzle #23 – Ain’t No Thing But a Nuna Wing

This one can be found close to the previous location. It is behind a shuttle there inside a locked crate.

To open this you have to stand on a switch that is connected to the crate with a wire.

This switch is beneath some pots. Destroy them and stand on the switch to open the crate for collecting the Kyber Brick.

Kyber Brick Puzzle #24 – Let’s Bounce

Get to the Mos Eisley Junk Market and you will see a dome here close to some open shops in red and white shades.

Climb the top of the dome by jumping on the crate and then grappling the hooks to reach the top.

After that, you can pass through all the gates as quickly as possible to complete the Let’s Bounce challenge.

Kyber Brick Puzzle #25 – Rebel Hideout

Go to Paradise road and you will see a door with a red light on its top. To get to the Kyber Brick first climb the roof of this room and move forward.

There you will see a laser-protected hallway. Next to that hallway are some crates blocking the small yellow entry.

Hit these to free the entryway. Switch to Protocol Droid and disassemble it to pass through that small door.

Avoid the red lines and pull the lever inside. This will turn one line green. After that use the crates inside and lift them. Place both the crates in a way that they press two switches.

This will turn off the laser from the hallway. Pass through the hallway and pull the lever at the end to open the door in the street. Enter that building and collect it from a table.

Kyber Brick Puzzle #26 – Stomp a Womp Rat

For this one, you have to get to the Straight Street Supplies and take out the dirty womp rat.

Pull the supply system there to make it fall inside the square below it. After that lift the crates there and place them in the other two available spots.

Talk to the trader inside and he will open the closed door inside for you to collect the Kyber Brick.

Kyber Brick Puzzle #27 – Splat a Womp Rat

Get out of the Straight Street Supplies and talk to the shopkeeper outside. He will be asked you to take out the rats from the back of the shop in return for a Kyber Brick.

Use the system next to the door and take out all the rats inside by using the Turret. Doing this will complete the Splat a Womp Rat.

Kyber Brick Puzzle #28 – Left Behind

For this one inside the Kerner Plaza get to the new password location shown on the map and get the password thereby interacting with it. You will get the House Front Door password from there.

After that, you can get back to the Front Door of the house to open the door using the password to collect the Kyber Brick.

Kyber Brick Puzzle #29 & 30 – Cantina Cobweb Cleaner

For this one, you have to get to the Chalmun’s Cantina and move to the last room inside it.

There you will find a spider on a web at the ceiling. Take out that spider to complete the Cantina Cobweb Cleaner.

Kyber Brick Puzzle #31 – Dance in the Cantina

Just where you solve the Kyber Brick Puzzle #30 you have to make 5 Patrons in the Cantina dance at once. Doing this will complete the Dance in the Cantina mission and you will get the Kyber Brick as a reward.

Kyber Brick Puzzle #32 – Vegetable Variety

For this one, you have to get inside the Crystal Moon and talk to Malakili inside it.

You have to accept the Vegetable Variety mission. Now you have to travel to Naboo Theed.

There you have to follow the blue marker and talk to the Vegetable Vendor to buy vegetables.

After that travel to Lake Paonga and gather as many vegetables as you can from there.

Now it’s time to travel to the Kashyyyk Kachirho and collect vegetables from North Wroshyr Tree and its surroundings.

Once you have gathered all the vegetables you have to get back to the Malakili in Mos Eisley and talk. This will complete the Vegetable variety mission and you will get the Kybre Brick as well.

Kyber Brick Puzzle #33 – Working For Tips

Get to the Crystal Moon and talk to all customers sitting or standing there and complete their orders.

Once you have completed orders for all of them the Civilian at the counter whom you served smoothie will drop some blocks. You can build them to complete this mission and get the last Kyber Brick.