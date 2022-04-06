Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga Data Cards Locations Guide

Data Cards are rare items that you can find in the Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga. Collecting these cards is very important if you want to collect everything in the game. This guide will tell you everything that you need to know about Data Cards and their locations in Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga.

Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga Data Cards Locations

You can find the Data Cards throughout different locations on the map. They are used for increasing the base stats of the character and boosting the weapons.

Data Cards will unlock Easter Eggs, Boosts, and Cheats when used alongside Studs. Collecting these cards is a must if you want to unlock each and every achievement in the game. So, finding these Data Card in Lego Star Wards Skywalker Saga is a must.

There are 19 Data Cards available in the game that you can collect from 19 different locations on the map. Below you will find the location of all the Data Cards that you can collect in Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga.

Mustafar

The first Data Card you are going to find in Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga is in the Mustafar mining complex.

In the north section of the mining complex after heading upstairs, you will find a cylindrical pipe that can be seen in the image above as well. You have to go around that pipe to collect the Data Card.

Hoth

In Hoth, you have to get to the Echo Base Main Hangar and there you will find it on top of hanging lights in the center.

You can use the hooks on the wall to get on top of a hanging light and from there grapple different lights to get to the central light which can be seen in the image as well.

Coruscant, Federal District

In the Federal District Senate View you will see a path in the corner that will take you down to the balcony of the building.

If that path is blocked, you can break it as well. Jump down through it and continue to move forward around the buildings till you reach the very end. Close to the other end, you will see a cell that is protected by a laser.

Stand on both the switches there to disable the laser and enter it to collect the Data Card.

Yavin IV, Great Temple

Get to the Temple Hangar and you will find this on a beam. You can get onto a little platform under it to grapple the hooks on it.

Kashyyk, Kachirho

From the Kachirho, Tree Vikkilynn you can move through a path heading inside the tree. Get out from the other side and get to the small circular platform around that tree.

After that continue to move forward by jumping through these platforms and you will find this Data Card inside the tree.

Dagobah

Scan the southeast area of the map and you will find the Data Card on top of a branch.

Takodana Maz’s Castle

Stand on top of the pillar next to the water and a chest with Data Card will emerge from the water.

Mos Espa on Tatooine

Locate the slave quarters in Mos Espa and use stairs to climb the roof and drop down on the backside. You will find the Data Card right inside the first room there.

Mos Eisley

Get to the Mos Eisley civilian quarters and you will find this Data Card under a shade of the quarter.

Stalgasin Hive

Get to the Stalgasin Hive Canyons and there you will find two crosses. You can use the net for climbing them and after that grapple the hooks to get to the top of the mountain.

From there, move a little ahead and follow the right ledge of the mountain to get down till you see some hooks to grapple. Once you get to hooks grapple these hooks and they will take you to the Data Card.

You can simply do so by following the blue markers.

Jakku, Niima Outpost

Search the sand dunes till you find the big circular structure that can be seen in the image above as well. Jump on top of it and you will find the Data Card right inside it.

Bespin, Cloud City

Drop down a couple of levels from the Cloud City Admin Building and reach a few stairs going up.

Drop down from the right side of the stairs to a closed window that you can break with Breaker Blaster. Inside that, you will find the Data Card.

Ewok Village

From the Swok Village landing go towards the rightmost tree and head all the way down till you see a round-shaped closed window that can be seen in the image above.

To open this you will need to head to the end and behind the green flowers there you will see a bright color switch. Hit that switch and it will open up.

Coruscant, Uscru District

Go to the Outlander Club and jump to the circular platform that can be seen in the image as well. Go around that and you will find the Data Card next to a pillar.

Crait Outpost

From the landing pad follow the platform along the wall of the mountain to get to the top one. From here you can spot the Data Card on top of a platform above.

Cantonica, Canto Bight

Get to the Old Town area and here you will find the Data Card on a circular balcony which can be seen in the image as well.

You can use the hooks at the side of the building to move forward and reach the balcony.

Jundland Wastes

This data card is close to the landing pad. Just move a little forward and you will find the Data card on top of the mountain shown in the image above with the card sign.

You can grapple the hooks at the side of the mountain to get to the top.

Sith Citadel

Jump down into the Sith citadel and move forward. From the corner look up and you will find the Data Card on top of the pipes there. You can use the hanging chain to get to the card.

Kef Bir, Crash Site

Get to the company 77 village and you will find the Data Card right behind the first hut on the left side.