In Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga, the game’s main currency is called Studs. You can easily earn these studs while playing the game and destroying everything that comes your way. This guide will tell how to quickly farm studs in Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga.

How to Quickly Farm Studs in Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga

There are different ways to farm studs quickly in Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga. Below we will tell you about each of them separately.

Repeatedly Completing Short and High Stud Yielding Missions

The first method of farming studs quickly identifies the short mission that can yield you a lot of studs. After that, you can continue to complete these missions repeatedly to earn more and more Studs.

Don’t worry; you don’t have to identify them as we have done that for you. The two missions that can yield you a lot of Studs are “Now This is Podracing” in Episode 1 and “Stay on Target” in Episode 4.

You can load this mission in Free Play and then destroy everything that comes in your way to earn Studs quickly. Before completing the mission, stop it and then repeat this process by restarting the mission.

You can play these missions as long as you want.

In Episode 9, there is a mission called ‘A Skip and a Jump.’ In this, you can use the max multiplier and destroy as many pipes as possible to earn a lot of Studs.

Unlocking Stud Multipliers in Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga

The best method of earning a lot of Studs is unlocking the Stud multipliers. For unlocking the multipliers, you will need the Data Cards and Studs.

Continue to farm the Studs for a couple of hours, and after that, you can buy the Stud multipliers. You can go to the Extras tab and buy the Stud multipliers from there.

You can buy the x2, x4, and x5 Stud multipliers, which will increase the number of Studs you farm. You have to give some time to it first, but after that, you can earn a lot of Studs without much effort.

You can also upgrade your skills like Attract Studs, which will increase the amount of Studs you can find. From the Bounty Hunter skill tree, you can max out the Hidden Bounties skill, which will net you 750 Studs for every foe you kill.

If you continue to farm Studs this way, you will be able to unlock the x10 Stud multiplier, and with that, you can earn millions of studs just by completing the two missions we mentioned above.

Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga Stud Farming Glitch

There is also a glitch in the Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga that can help you farm a lot of Studs quickly.

To take full advantage of this, make sure you have upgraded the Attract Studs core ability and have the Studs multiplier. This will help maximize the output of Stud Farm we will be using to farm Studs quickly.

To find this Stud Farm, you have to start the “Echo Base Escape.” In this, get to the location shown on the map above, and you will find two doors.

You have to hit these doors any way you want. You will continue to farm Studs as long as you hit the door. You can even hit them with weapons.

If you are playing with another player, you both can hit these doors for doubling the about of Studs you farm every minute.