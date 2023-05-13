There are 50 Gold Film Canisters you can collect in LA Noire. All of them are named after classic movies of 1940s. If you collect all of these Gold Film Canisters in LA Noire, you will be rewarded with Hollywoodland achievement/trophy. Our LA Noire Gold Film Reels Locations guide will help you track down all these reels and recover them.

LA Noire Gold Film Reels Locations

Find all the Gold Film canisters in LA Noire by following the map directions or text instructions below

Gold Film Reels Locations – Map Markers 1 – 24

Gold Film Reels Locations – Map Markers 25 – 50

Gold Film Reels 1-10

The Big Sleep: Under the water tower, surrounded by tracks in the center of the block bounded by Hollywood Boulevard, Hawthorne Avenue and La Brea Avenue, you are going to find the film.

The Letter: The mock Tudor plaza, near Las Palmas, has stairs on the left side. The film is at the top of those stairs.

Brute Force: There is a football field at Schrader Boulevard. The film is near the end of the street.

Nightmare Alley: There is a shopping center at the intersection of Ivar Avenue and Franklin Avenue. Go left from the main entrance and you are going to find the film.

Where The Sidewalk Ends: The film is found behind the column near the entrance of the Palladium Theater.

Gilda: There is a gas station near the entrance of DIVISION 6, where you are going to find your film.

In A Lonely Place: The film is inside the eighth hole of the mini-golf course on El Centro Avenue.

Odd man Out: Go to the pink house that you are going to find halfway between Sunset Boulevard and Fernwood Avenue.

The Night of the Hunter: The film is by the pool in the Hillside Motel.

The Spiral Staircase: Across from the “Building a Better California” billboard is a playground where there is a drinking fountain. The film is under a tree next to that fountain.

Gold Film Reels 11 – 20

The Woman In The Window: You are going to see some white houses after Lemongrove and Wilton. You are going to find the film under a tree in a courtyard.

Sunset Boulevard: Halfway down Melrose Avenue, you are going to see a shop and in the courtyard of the shop, you are going to find the film under a tree.

The Narrow Margin: Head north from the center of the intersection between the streets of Ardmore Avenue and Hobart Boulevard, and Santa Monica Boulevard and Lemongrove Avenue. Take a left into a driveway and go to the fountain found behind the garage where you are going to find the film.

White Heat: Go straight from Mariposa Avenue and go to the green building behind the burgundy building. Climb the building to find the film in the corner.

Crossfire: The film is at the corner of Melrose Avenue and Heliotrope Dr.

M: Take a left from Vermont Avenue and then take the second left from that road which will take you to a white house. There is a seesaw in the backyard of the house which has the film under it.

Thieves’ Highway: The film is at the main entrance of the diner at Kingsley Dr. and Maplewood Avenue.

The Killers: The film is inside the building, in the 1st Street in Wilshire, behind the Elysian Fields sign.

The Lady From Shanghai: Go to the baseball field from the Council Street where you are going to find the film.

The Third Man: Follow the ridge after the blue houses at the end of Oakwood Avenue. The ridge is going to take you to a white fence where you are going to find the film under a tree.

Gold Film Reels 21 – 30

Shadow of a Doubt: In the airport, go to the intersection of Lafayette Park Pl. and Rampart St. runways. Go to the hangar to get the film.

Laura: The abandoned land between 2nd Street, between Vermont and Westmoreland Avenues, go to the playground and find the film at the picnic table.

The Set-Up: The second house at Berendo and 6th St has the film at the backdoor.

The Killing: In the church of Hoover and 6th street, the film is at the front of the courtyard.

Night and The City: The film is in the gazebo in MacArthur Park.

The Big Block: Halfway in Alvarado, take a left towards the white house and you will find the film at the front porch of the house.

The Naked City: The film is found at the front porch of the light blue house at the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and Bonnie Brae Street.

This Gun for Hire: Turn left from the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and 1st Street and go to the construction site. Climb the wooden scaffold and you will find the film.

Sweet Smell of Success: Go the alley at the intersection of Union Avenue and 3rd Street. The film is near the construction site.

Rififi: On 6th, take the first right and third left and head towards the turquoise house. The film is on the porch of the house.

Gold Film Reels 31 – 40

Murder, My Sweet: Take the alley in 8th St. and Burlington Ave and enter the garage. There is a tree in the garage and you will find a film where it.

The Big Carnival: Turn on 9th street at Figueroa Street. The film is on the front porch of the white house.

Mildred Pierce: From Glendale Boulevard, follow the streetcar tracks into the tunnel. Find the film near the aperture.

Key Largo: Go to Ira Hogeboom’s bunkhouse on the remains of Rancho Rincon.

Leave Her to Heaven: Go straight after the intersection of Figueroa and Flower streets and turn on the fourth road, the first street. Go to the left od the pool complex to find the film.

The Maltese Falcon: Go to the intersection point after Grand Avenue and 1st Street and you will find the film at the entrance of the first alley.

The Big Heat: The film is near the train carriage at the Angels Flight rail terminal.

Angels With Dirty Faces: Climb the ladder near Spring Street which will take you to the breakroom where you will find the film on the table.

Strangers on a Train: Follow the pathway of the parking lot which is at the adjoining center of 2nd and Main Streets. You are going to reach the stairs where you will find the film.

Touch of Evil: Go to the alleyway down 6th Street between Broadway and Hill Street and climb the ladders which will take you to the roof where you will find the film.

Gold Film Reels 41 – 50

Out of The Past: Just before the Hill Street south road ends, take the empty streetcar terminal and you will find the film in the middle bay.

The Asphalt Jungle: In the Main St. Terminal, go to the path from the train shelter towards the ramp going south. Just before you reach the ramp, you are going to find the film on the ground.

Pickup on South Street: Go inside the door with the sign of Union State over it. There is a counter inside and you will find the film on the left side of it.

House of Bamboo: Go to the alley of 1st Street and follow the fence till you reach a warehouse. Go inside and climb over the runway and you will find the film at the top of the stairs.

Scarlet Street: Go to the alley of Palmetto Street and you will find the film on the alcove.

Detour: In the southeast Central division of Lawrence and Bay Streets, go and find the two red trains where the film is found in the middle of the trains.

Notorious: Go west from the LA river and enter the warehouse once you reach it. You are going to find an office where the film is on the floor.

Double Indemnity: Find the military base after you cross the 7th Street bridge. You are going to find the film near one of the shooting ranges.

Body and Soul: On the intersection between 7th Street and Santa Fe Avenue, enter the park in that location. Once you find the railroad tracks and cross them, you will find the doorway inside of which there are stairs that are going to take you to the film.

Gun Crazy: Drive past the LA river and on to the bridge, follow the trolley tracks. You will find the film at the back of the trolley tracks, next to the water tower.

You can also check our other L.A. Noire collectible guides: Newspaper Locations, Landmark Locations, and Hidden Vehicles Locations.