Kingdoms of Amalur Skill Books Locations Guide

Skill Books are the rewards you get for quests that help you increase your skill by +1 point to become the Fearless One in Kingdoms of Amalur. Nine Skill Books are hidden across the game, each valuable to the player’s abilities. Each skill has at least one book that can be bought or stolen.

One thing you should focus on while hunting for the book is to wait and get the basic training of a skill before using the book; this is important if your player has a racial bonus (of +2 bonus) and the skill book forfeits the skills. You will not get this training in one go, so you need to locate the trainers using Fateweavers and go through them.

Now, getting to the book. As said above, each book boosts a point to your skill chart. The locations of these Skill Books can vary, but you will likely find them at the locations specified below.

Alchemy Skill Book

Location: Area of Ural Tusk, Cradle of Summer, Plains of Erathell region.

How to Get the Book: Alchemy is the first of the skill books found in the Plains of Erathell region in the Kingdoms of Amalur. You will find it during the main quest. Keep your Detect Hidden skill to level 5 to find the hidden door in the cliff sides not far from the Ural tusk toward the east side. Step inside, and you will find the Alchemy Skill Book under a rock pile next to a purple plant.

Blacksmithing Skill Book

Location: Hall of the Firstsworn, Menetyre, Detyre

How to Get the Book: You will find this book during the end of the Warsworn Faction quest. Once you reach the Hall of Firstsworn to acquire the Mystic Hammer, you will find the Blacksmithing Skill Book in an adjoining treasure chest in the same room.

Detect Hidden Skill Book

Location: Found during quests after reaching moon camp

How to Get the Book: Detect Hidden Skill Book is awarded after completing the Travelers or Roguish Faction quest line. These Quests include Going Rouge and The Purloined Letters. You will randomly get the Detect Hidden or Stealth Skill book during the two quests.

Dispelling Skill Book

Location: Ballads Library, Webwood, Dalentarth

How to Get the Book: After participating in the Song of Sir Sagrell quest, you will find this book in the House of Ballads. Once you are in the house, head upstairs to the library, and you will find the book inside a fae cache.

Lockpicking Skill Book

Location: Orieator’s Tomb, Northeast of Forsaken Plain in the Plains of Erathell region

How to Get the Book: Enter the Orieator’s Tomb. This one of the skill books is locked in a treasure chest on the left side of the main chamber in the entrance hall in Kingdoms of Amalur.

Persuasion Skill Book

Location: In Adessa, Detyre

How to Get the Book: Complete the ‘Paper Trail’ quest, and you will be awarded this skill book. To activate the quest, go to the aisles and then to Livrarium. Then, find the book, and you will receive it as an award.

Sagecraft Skill Book

Location: St. Hadwyn’s mission, the northwestern section of Glendara, Dalentarth

How to Get the Book: You need to have a Detect Hidden skill at level 2. You will find this book in the well outside the mission.

Stealth Skill Book

Location: Found during quests after reaching moon camp

How to Get the Book: Join the traveler’s guild and participate in Going Rogue quest and the Purloin Letters, if you got Detect Hidden Skill Book through Going Rogue, you will get Stealth Skill Book through the other book.

Mercantile Skill Book

Location: The Hollowlands, Detyre region

How to Get the Book: Finish the Motus Mining quest, and you will be allowed some upgrades; after purchasing the upgrades, you will find the book on the bookshelf inside the house.