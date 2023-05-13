Kingdoms of Amalur Reckoning House Guide – How To Buy



There is plenty of stuff to loot in the vast Kingdom of Amalur but you have limited inventory and you can’t carry everything with you.

What about the stuff that you don’t want to lose in any case? There is a solution as the game offers you a residence where you can store your extra equipment. It’s just like your safe house which you can visit and switch items.

For more help on Kingdom of Amalur, read our Gold Farming, Tasks and Crafting Guide.

How To Get A House In Reckoning

House of Valor Faction

If you have pre-ordered the game then you must have access to the House of Valor Faction. It’s a 7 quests adventure that will grant you a house of your own at the end.

The House in Canneroc

You will be able to buy your first house (non DLC) in Canneroc, in Webwood region. Talk to Garaner Vernt who will assign you a simple quest. You can either kill the person and take the keys from the body or spare his life and return Vernt to get the keys from him.

Once you have the keys, you can use the house for storage, crafting and resting.