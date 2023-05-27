Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMind Premium Menu Guide

Kingdom Heart 3’s ReMind DLC has brought many new characters, items, and keyblade weapons into the game. It also has brought Premium Menu. The Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMind Premium Menu is a special menu that you can access if you start a new game after getting the DLC. It allows you to activate all sorts of cheats that make the game either way easier or much harder.

In this guide, we will explain how to unlock the premium menu in KH3 ReMind and how to use different options in it. The Premium Menu consists of the Fast Pass and Black Code options.

Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMind Premium Menu

To unlock the Premium Menu, who will first need to purchase the ReMind DLC. Then start a New Game or a New Game+. Then you’ll go through the process of choosing what kind of person you are.

The left choice is a normal adventure, with no access to the Premium Menu. The middle choice is the Easy Adventure, which grants access to Fast Pass EZ Codes. The right-hand option is the Challenging Adventure giving you access to Black PRO Codes.

Every single PRO Code is designed to debilitate you in some way, such as no links, no healing, no attractions, and more. You can also turn the cheats ON and OFF anytime by going into the menu and pressing the touchpad on PS4.

Merits in Kingdom Hearts 3 Premium Menu

The Premium Menu contains ‘Merits’ which are special challenges that you can complete. You can access the Merits menu by going into the Premium Menu and then pressing Triangle on PS4.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Here you can see all the merits that you’ve unlocked, and what you have to do to get the next one. We have listed the merits below:

Aerial Challenge: Defeat 13 enemies in the air without landing! Enemies defeat with magic, links, team commands, or attractions are not counted.

Rage Form Challenge: Defeat 20 Shadows/Neoshadows at one time using Rage Form.

Link Challenge: Use any link to defeat 77 enemies at one time.

Icebreaker Challenge: Freeze and shatter 30 enemies in one battle.

Gigas Challenge: Use any attraction to defeat 5 Gigas toys at one time!

Sky Walk Challenge: Travel from the tower in the forest to the Kingdom of Corona without walking on the ground, and landing only up to 5 times

Schwarzgeist Challenge: Clear the Schwarzgeist in Misty Stream with an A rank!

Bowling Challenge: Defeat 10 enemies at one time using the team attack Scream Strike.

Survival Challenge: Clear a 2 Star Difficulty Battlegate while only having the code “Survival” ON.

Fast Pass EZ Codes

EZ Codes grants you access to Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMind cheats of all sorts that will make things significantly easier. Like the option of one-shotting nearly every enemy in the game. We have listed the codes and what they do below:

Deadly Blow: You can defeat enemies with one hit. However, certain enemies and bosses are immune to this effect.

Auto-block: Enemy attacks are automatically blocked. Auto-block does not activate when you are attacking or when you are using forms with no blocking.

HP Regen: Your whole team’s HP automatically regenerates.

MP Regen: Your whole team’s MP automatically regenerates. However, MP Regen does not activate while recharging MP.

Focus Regen: Your Focus Gauge automatically recharges.

Form Change: Your Formchange Gauge gradually increases over time.

Attraction Pass: Attraction indicators appear more frequently.

Best Combination: Team commands appear more frequently in battle.

Overflow: The Rage Form command appears more frequently in battle.

Everlink : Links last for a much longer duration.

AP Free: The AP cost of all abilities is reduced to 0. When toggling this code from ON and OFF, your whole team will have their set abilities removed.

Survival : Strength and Magic stats are tripled for both allies and enemies.

Cooking Master: You will always earn an Excellent rating when cooking with Little Chef.

Shop Discount: All shop items are half price.

Gummi Ship Meister: In Gummi Editor, your gummi ship level is set to 99, and your inventory of all gummi items will be set to maximum. (Note: You will not be able to restore your previous inventory once this cheat is activated.)

Black PRO Codes

Black PRO Codes are designed to debilitate you in some way to make the game more challenging. Below we have listed the PRO Codes in KH3 ReMind and what they do.

Default Status: Your whole team’s stats are returned to their initial default status, regardless of level.

Zero Defense: Your whole team’s Defense is set to 0. However, Defense boosts from equipment are still applied.

HP Slip: During battle, your whole team’s HP automatically decreases over time until it reaches dangerous levels.

MP Slip: During battle, your whole team’s MP automatically decreases over time, and MP recharge is doubled.

No Shotlock: You cannot use shotlocks.

No Cure: Your whole team cannot use Cure magic.

No Battle Items: During battle, your whole team cannot use items.

No Links: You cannot use links.

No Formchanges/Grand Magic: You cannot use formchange or grand magic.

No Attractions: Attraction commands do not appear outside of certain special battles.

No Team Attacks: Team commands do not appear outside of certain special battles.

No Kupo Coins: Kupo coins in your possession have no effect.

Ability Limit: A maximum limit of 30 is placed on abilities you can install on Sora