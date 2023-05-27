Kingdom Hearts 3’s recent update has provided players access to two new powerful Keyblades – the Oathkeeper and Oblivion. To learn How to Get Oathkeeper and Oblivion Keyblades in Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMind, read the guide below.

The keyblades will not be instantly available to players. Rather you will actually need to put in a ton of work if you’re hoping to wield those powerful new weapons. The first order of business is to update your game to the latest patch.

How to Get Oathkeeper and Oblivion Keyblades in Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMind

You don’t need the ReMind DLC to be able to unlock Oathkeeper and Oblivion keyblades. Anyone who has the game can get them from free without spending more money.

Oathkeeper Keyblade

To get Oathkeeper Keyblade, you will need to get Proof of Promise. To get Proof of Promise, beat the original Kingdom Hearts 3 Original stories. Then collect all of the hidden lucky emblems. You will need to find all 90 Lucky Emblems in the game.

Trade Proof of Promises for the Oathkeeper Keyblades at Moogle Shop. After you get Proof of Promise, visit the Moogle Shop. Visiting a Moogle Shop will automatically let the user trade Proof of Promises for Oathkeeper Keyblade.

Oathkeeper Keyblade stats

Strength: 12 (Max)

Magic: 12 (Max)

Ability: MP-Converter, Formchange Extender, Situation

Oblivion Keyblade

To get Oblivion Keyblade, you will need to get Proof of Times Past. To get Proof of Times Past, you will need to complete the game in its hardest difficulty: Critical Mode. Once you have finished the game in Critical Mode, you will have Proof of Times Past. Simply take it to a Moogle Shop.

After you get Proof of Promise, visit the Moogle Shop. Visiting a Moogle Shop will automatically let the user trade for the Oblivion Keyblade.

Oblivion Keyblade Stats

Strength: 8 (base)

Magic: 7 (base)

Abilities: HP Converter, Situation Boost

If you have both the keyblades, Sora can dual-wield them for some impressive powers so make sure you collect them on the same save file. As stated above, make sure your game is updated to the latest version i.e. 1.09 to be able to get these keyblades (technically you can get the keyblades in 1.07 as well but 1.09 introduces some fixes so best update to the latest). The update also adds a number of handy abilities for Sora to use.