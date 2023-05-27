Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMind Luxord Boss Guide

When playing Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMind, one of the bosses that you will have to battle is Data Luxord, after completing Scala ad Caelum. In this guide, we will show you how to defeat Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMind Luxord Boss.

Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMind Luxord Boss

The Luxord boss fight is quite challenging so we don’t recommend tackling it during the limit cut episode until you’ve reached level 80 or higher. This walkthrough will inform you of what you need to watch out for during this boss battle and what strategy works best.

The Time Gauge system will play the biggest role during this fight since you need to deplete Luxord’s in order to win. We don’t recommend going all out with just aggressive attacks since any successful hit by Luxord adds to his time gauge.

So go for a more defensive strategy of landing hits while dodging enemy attacks.

Start off by getting behind and attacking the right cards. This means that you need to hit the cards with the right symbols or else they will hit you back.

Once you’ve taken down the correct cards, Luxord becomes open to your hits so you can deal some damage and start lowering his time gauge during the boss fight.

Once it’s below 50, the next phase of the fight will start. He will start releasing circling cards so target the ones that have the Luxord Symbol.

The fight is a process of hitting and dodging that you repeat until you win. However, it’s no easy task so we recommend bringing a strong item such as the Ultima Weapon. This allows Sora to transform into his Ultimate Form so that he can get an edge in battle.

Winning the boss fight against Luxord gives you Magic Weight that allows a moderate boost in Magic.

You should also keep an eye out for the enemy’s attacks. We’ve listed them below:

Abilities

Card Throw

The boss releases one card slowly towards Sora.

Card Throw Siege

He fires cards that hit Sora from all sides.

Card Deck Clip

Releases two card decks.

Continuous Card Throw

Sora is hit by a barrage card from above.

Barrier and Card Protection

Luxord shields himself with a barrier of five cards.

Card Assault from the Ground

Luxord will take cover in one of his cards and some will attack Sora from the ground.

Field of Cards

The field is surrounded by cards and Sora can’t attack Luxord he hits the card with his image 3 consecutive times.