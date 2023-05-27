Kingdom Hearts 3 Photo Missions Guide – Gummiphone Photos Locations, Rewards

There are plenty of Kingdom Hearts 3 Photo Missions in the game. In our Kingdom Hearts III Gummiphone Photo Missions Guide, we have helped you with finding all photos in KH3.

Kingdom Hearts 3 Photo Missions

Sora can take photos of his surroundings and even selfies using the Gummiphone. That is useful in completing the KH3 Photo Missions offered at the Moogle Shop. Completing these missions grants you new Cuisine Recipes.

As for the Trophy/Achievements Hunters, you can get 2 Trophies/Achievements from these Gummiphone Photo Missions, one for taking your first picture and another for completing all the missions.

Gummiphone Photo Locations