Kingdom Hearts 3 Cooking Recipes Guide – How to Cook, Finding Ingredients, Unlock Cuisines

Kingdom Hearts 3 Cooking is an integral component of the game. In this Kingdom Hearts III Guide, we will teach you how to unlock Cooking Recipes, their effects, how to cook, and finding cooking ingredients. KH3 is an action-adventure role-playing game, as such, you will encounter waves of enemies quite often. Consequently, you will have to replenish your health very frequently.
Kingdom Hearts 3 Cooking Recipes
There are several ways of healing your character, but one of the more cost-effective ways is to make use of the ingredients collecting dust in your inventory and make cuisine that will help you rejuvenate.
Of course, healing spells like cure also contribute in bring your HP back; however, they drain your entire Magic regardless of how much you have left. Therefore, it would be wise to stick to the alternates for healing, especially if you find yourself in a sticky situation.
There are a variety of dishes features in Kingdome Hearts III, but you will gain access to the Cuisine Feature once you make your way to the Twilight Town and gather 9 ingredients. Following are some of the Kingdom Hearts 3 Cuisines with their ingredients, their types, and their effects.
|Dish
|Type
|Ingredients
|Effects
|Scallop Poele
|Starter
|Scallop, Olive Oil
|N/A
|Ratatouille
|Starter
|Zucchini, Eggplant, Tomato, Garlic, Bay Leaf
|Max HP Up, Max MP Up
|Consommé
|Soup
|Celery, Onion, Cloves
|Max HP Up, Max MP Up
|Pumpkin Volute
|Soup
|Pumpkin, Black Truffle
|Max HP Up, Max MP Up
|Carrot Potage
|Soup
|Carrot, Onion, Rice, Butter
|N/A
|Crab Bisque
|Soup
|Crab, Tomato, Carrot, Celery, Olive Oil
|N/A
|Sole Meuniere
|Fish
|Sole, Caviar
|Max HP Up, Max MP Up, Defense Up
|Eel Matelote
|Fish
|Eel, Bay Leaf, Parsley
|Max HP Up, Max MP Up, Defense Up
|Bouillabaisse
|Fish
|Mussel, Lobster, Cod, Garlic, Saffron
|N/A
|Sea Brass En Papillote
|Fish
|Sea Bass, Basil, Thyme, Olive Oil
|N/A
|Beef Sauté
|Meat
|Cornichon, Eggplant, Zucchini, Beef
|Max HP Up, Attack Up
|Beef Bourguignon
|Meat
|Rosemary, Bay Leaf, Thyme, Garlic, Beef
|Max HP Up, Attack Up
|Sweetbread Poele
|Meat
|Shiitake Mushroom, Lemon, Beef
|Max HP Up, Attack Up
|Chocolate Mousse
|Dessert
|Chocolate, Lemon, Butter
|Max MP Up, Magic Up
|Fresh Fruit Compote
|Dessert
|Pear, Apple, Apricot
|Max MP Up, Magic Up
|Crepes Suzette
|Dessert
|Orange, Butter, Honey
|Max MP Up, Magic Up
|Berry Fromage
|Dessert
|Cheese, Lemon, Gooseberry, Raspberry, Blackberry
|Max MP Up, Magic Up
|Mushroom Terrine
|Starter
|Chanterelle, King Oyster Mushroom
|N/A
|Lobster Mousse
|Starter
|Lobster, Scallop, Dill
|N/A
|Caprese Salad
|Starter
|Strawberry, Tomato, Cheese, Basil
|N/A
|Cold Tomato Soup
|Soup
|Watermelon, Tomato, Dill
|N/A
|Seafood Tartare
|Fish
|Blood Orange, Lobster, Sea Bass, Olive Oil
|N/A
|Sea Bass Poêlé
|Fish
|Grapes, Sea Bass, Zucchini, Chanterelle, Parsley
|N/A
|Stuffed Quail
|Meat
|Rice, Portobello, Porcini, Miller Mushroom, Parsley, Quail
|N/A
|Filet Mignon Poêlé
|Meat
|Sour Cherry, Butter, Black Truffle, Rosemary, Cloves, Filet Mignon
|N/A
|Warm Banana Soufflé
|Dessert
|Banana, Butter, Honey
|N/A
|Fruit Gelée
|Dessert
|Melon, Pear, Gooseberry
|N/A
|Tarte aux Fruits
|Dessert
|Sour Cherry, Strawberry, Blood Orange, Banana, Grapes, Melon, Watermelon
|N/A
Ingredients Locations
Following are the locations of all available ingredients in Kingdom Hearts III that you can use in order to cook different types of recipes:
Moogle Shop
You can get these items from any Moogle Shop in the game:
- Beef
- Celery
- Chocolate
- Olive Oil
- Rice
- Saffron
Olympus
|Ingredients
|Locations
|Apple
|Go to Moogle Shop in Cliff Ascent.
|Porcini
|Go to the Moogle Shop in Alleyway.
|Sour Cherry
|Go to Cherry Flan to get this item.
|Apricot
|Get this item in Moogle Shop in Cliff Ascent
|King Oyster Mushroom
|Found in Moogle shop in Gardens.
|Pear
|You can get this ingredient in Mount Olympus summit after the titan boss fight.
Kingdom of Corona
|Ingredients
|Locations
|Black Trumpet
|Go to the Moogle Shop in Marsh to get this item.
|Black Truffle
|Find this item in the Moogle Shop in The Hills.
|Blood Orange
|Go to Orange Flan.
|Chanterelle
|Go to the Moogle Shop in The Hills.
|Cod
|While in Wharf, exit the Thoroughfare checkpoint towards the stairway leading to the docks. Continue up the docks and head into the water about midway in to come across the item. Bubbles surrounding the item should give away its position.
|Eel
|Go to the Moogle Shop in The Hills
|Lobster
|Go to the Shores and you can find the bubbles in water right before you pass between the rocks. You will have to collect the bubbles to get the lobster
|Morel
|Go to the Moogle Shop in Marsh.
|Mussel
|In the Wharf, exit the Thoroughfare checkpoint towards the stairway leading to the docks. Continue up the docks and go to the second dock. You will see bubbles in the water, jump in the water and you can collect the item inside those bubbles.
|Scallop
|Going into the Shore from Wildflower Clearing and straight into the water. You will notice a lot of bubbles; the item is inside those bubbles.
|Sea Bass
|You can find this item on same location as Scallop.
|Zucchini
|Go to the Crates of Food for sale in Thoroughfare. Destroying these crate will give you Zucchini.
Toy Box
|Ingredients
|Locations
|Basil
|Search the surrounding of starting house.
|Bay Leaf
|Go to the Moogle shop near starting house to get this item.
|Butter
|Go to Galaxy Toys 2F Moogle Shop to get this item.
|Caviar
|Same location as Butter.
|Cheese
|Same location as Butter.
|Cloves
|Same location as Bay Leaf.
|Cornichon
|Same location as Butter
|Garlic
|Go to the second floor of Galaxy Toys 2F. Find the Chinese Food containers in the lounge called Drink Factory. The item is inside those crates.
|Parsley
|Same Location as Bay Leaf
|Rosemary
|Same Location as Bay Leaf
|Strawberry
|Go to Strawberry Flan to get this item.
|Thyme
|Same Location as Bay Leaf
|Tomato
|Go to Galaxy Toys 2F, take the red rail and head to second floor. Go left and reach the Giant Garage Door, the item can be found inside Chinese Food containers near the purple couch.
Monstroplis
|Ingredients
|Locations
|Banana
|Go to Banana Flan and get this item.
|Onion
|Go to the Moogle Shop in Monstroplis and get this item.
|Filet Mignon
|Go to Factory Laugh room and you can find this item on its back side.
Arendelle
|Ingredients
|Locations
|Grapes
|Go to Grape Flan to get this item.
|Raspberry
|When scaling up the mountain you will notice a frozen wall. Search the fruit bushes near it to get this item.
|Portobello
|Go to the place where you can jump on the winds in Frozen world.
The Caribbean
|Ingredients
|Locations
|Dill
|Go to Forsaken isle to get it.
|Crab
|Go underwater near Huddled Isles and search for a shipwreck in large open area. The item is found beside it.
|Gooseberry
|Same location as Crab.
|Miller Mushroom
|Go to the Forsaken Isles and search for this item.
|Quail
|Go to a small house near The Docks and destroy the crates in the surrounding to get this item.
|Watermelon
|Go to Watermelon Flan to get this.
San Fransokyo
|Ingredients
|Locations
|Melon
|Go to Honeydrew Flan to get this item.
Twilight Town
All of the 3 ingredients found in Twilight Town can be obtained from Moogle Shop:
- Lemon
- Sole
- Veal
100 Acre Wood
You can find these items inside 100 Acre Wood:
- Blackberry
- Carrot
- Eggplant
- Honey
- Orange
- Pumpkin