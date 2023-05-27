Kingdom Hearts 3 Cooking Recipes Guide – How to Cook, Finding Ingredients, Unlock Cuisines

Kingdom Hearts 3 Cooking is an integral component of the game. In this Kingdom Hearts III Guide, we will teach you how to unlock Cooking Recipes, their effects, how to cook, and finding cooking ingredients. KH3 is an action-adventure role-playing game, as such, you will encounter waves of enemies quite often. Consequently, you will have to replenish your health very frequently.

Kingdom Hearts 3 Cooking Recipes

There are several ways of healing your character, but one of the more cost-effective ways is to make use of the ingredients collecting dust in your inventory and make cuisine that will help you rejuvenate.

Of course, healing spells like cure also contribute in bring your HP back; however, they drain your entire Magic regardless of how much you have left. Therefore, it would be wise to stick to the alternates for healing, especially if you find yourself in a sticky situation.

There are a variety of dishes features in Kingdome Hearts III, but you will gain access to the Cuisine Feature once you make your way to the Twilight Town and gather 9 ingredients. Following are some of the Kingdom Hearts 3 Cuisines with their ingredients, their types, and their effects.

Dish Type Ingredients Effects Scallop Poele Starter Scallop, Olive Oil N/A Ratatouille Starter Zucchini, Eggplant, Tomato, Garlic, Bay Leaf Max HP Up, Max MP Up Consommé Soup Celery, Onion, Cloves Max HP Up, Max MP Up Pumpkin Volute Soup Pumpkin, Black Truffle Max HP Up, Max MP Up Carrot Potage Soup Carrot, Onion, Rice, Butter N/A Crab Bisque Soup Crab, Tomato, Carrot, Celery, Olive Oil N/A Sole Meuniere Fish Sole, Caviar Max HP Up, Max MP Up, Defense Up Eel Matelote Fish Eel, Bay Leaf, Parsley Max HP Up, Max MP Up, Defense Up Bouillabaisse Fish Mussel, Lobster, Cod, Garlic, Saffron N/A Sea Brass En Papillote Fish Sea Bass, Basil, Thyme, Olive Oil N/A Beef Sauté Meat Cornichon, Eggplant, Zucchini, Beef Max HP Up, Attack Up Beef Bourguignon Meat Rosemary, Bay Leaf, Thyme, Garlic, Beef Max HP Up, Attack Up Sweetbread Poele Meat Shiitake Mushroom, Lemon, Beef Max HP Up, Attack Up Chocolate Mousse Dessert Chocolate, Lemon, Butter Max MP Up, Magic Up Fresh Fruit Compote Dessert Pear, Apple, Apricot Max MP Up, Magic Up Crepes Suzette Dessert Orange, Butter, Honey Max MP Up, Magic Up Berry Fromage Dessert Cheese, Lemon, Gooseberry, Raspberry, Blackberry Max MP Up, Magic Up Mushroom Terrine Starter Chanterelle, King Oyster Mushroom N/A Lobster Mousse Starter Lobster, Scallop, Dill N/A Caprese Salad Starter Strawberry, Tomato, Cheese, Basil N/A Cold Tomato Soup Soup Watermelon, Tomato, Dill N/A Seafood Tartare Fish Blood Orange, Lobster, Sea Bass, Olive Oil N/A Sea Bass Poêlé Fish Grapes, Sea Bass, Zucchini, Chanterelle, Parsley N/A Stuffed Quail Meat Rice, Portobello, Porcini, Miller Mushroom, Parsley, Quail N/A Filet Mignon Poêlé Meat Sour Cherry, Butter, Black Truffle, Rosemary, Cloves, Filet Mignon N/A Warm Banana Soufflé Dessert Banana, Butter, Honey N/A Fruit Gelée Dessert Melon, Pear, Gooseberry N/A Tarte aux Fruits Dessert Sour Cherry, Strawberry, Blood Orange, Banana, Grapes, Melon, Watermelon N/A

Ingredients Locations

Following are the locations of all available ingredients in Kingdom Hearts III that you can use in order to cook different types of recipes:

Moogle Shop

You can get these items from any Moogle Shop in the game:

Beef

Celery

Chocolate

Olive Oil

Rice

Saffron

Olympus



Ingredients Locations Apple Go to Moogle Shop in Cliff Ascent. Porcini Go to the Moogle Shop in Alleyway. Sour Cherry Go to Cherry Flan to get this item. Apricot Get this item in Moogle Shop in Cliff Ascent King Oyster Mushroom Found in Moogle shop in Gardens. Pear You can get this ingredient in Mount Olympus summit after the titan boss fight.

Kingdom of Corona



Ingredients Locations Black Trumpet Go to the Moogle Shop in Marsh to get this item. Black Truffle Find this item in the Moogle Shop in The Hills. Blood Orange Go to Orange Flan. Chanterelle Go to the Moogle Shop in The Hills. Cod While in Wharf, exit the Thoroughfare checkpoint towards the stairway leading to the docks. Continue up the docks and head into the water about midway in to come across the item. Bubbles surrounding the item should give away its position. Eel Go to the Moogle Shop in The Hills Lobster Go to the Shores and you can find the bubbles in water right before you pass between the rocks. You will have to collect the bubbles to get the lobster Morel Go to the Moogle Shop in Marsh. Mussel In the Wharf, exit the Thoroughfare checkpoint towards the stairway leading to the docks. Continue up the docks and go to the second dock. You will see bubbles in the water, jump in the water and you can collect the item inside those bubbles. Scallop Going into the Shore from Wildflower Clearing and straight into the water. You will notice a lot of bubbles; the item is inside those bubbles. Sea Bass You can find this item on same location as Scallop. Zucchini Go to the Crates of Food for sale in Thoroughfare. Destroying these crate will give you Zucchini.

Toy Box



Ingredients Locations Basil Search the surrounding of starting house. Bay Leaf Go to the Moogle shop near starting house to get this item. Butter Go to Galaxy Toys 2F Moogle Shop to get this item. Caviar Same location as Butter. Cheese Same location as Butter. Cloves Same location as Bay Leaf. Cornichon Same location as Butter Garlic Go to the second floor of Galaxy Toys 2F. Find the Chinese Food containers in the lounge called Drink Factory. The item is inside those crates. Parsley Same Location as Bay Leaf Rosemary Same Location as Bay Leaf Strawberry Go to Strawberry Flan to get this item. Thyme Same Location as Bay Leaf Tomato Go to Galaxy Toys 2F, take the red rail and head to second floor. Go left and reach the Giant Garage Door, the item can be found inside Chinese Food containers near the purple couch.

Monstroplis



Ingredients Locations Banana Go to Banana Flan and get this item. Onion Go to the Moogle Shop in Monstroplis and get this item. Filet Mignon Go to Factory Laugh room and you can find this item on its back side.

Arendelle



Ingredients Locations Grapes Go to Grape Flan to get this item. Raspberry When scaling up the mountain you will notice a frozen wall. Search the fruit bushes near it to get this item. Portobello Go to the place where you can jump on the winds in Frozen world.

The Caribbean



Ingredients Locations Dill Go to Forsaken isle to get it. Crab Go underwater near Huddled Isles and search for a shipwreck in large open area. The item is found beside it. Gooseberry Same location as Crab. Miller Mushroom Go to the Forsaken Isles and search for this item. Quail Go to a small house near The Docks and destroy the crates in the surrounding to get this item. Watermelon Go to Watermelon Flan to get this. Dill Go to Forsaken isle to get it.

San Fransokyo



Ingredients Locations Melon Go to Honeydrew Flan to get this item.

Twilight Town

All of the 3 ingredients found in Twilight Town can be obtained from Moogle Shop:

Lemon

Sole

Veal

100 Acre Wood

You can find these items inside 100 Acre Wood: