Kingdom Hearts 3 Chapter 3 Walkthrough Guide – Fun World of Toy Box

Welcome to Chapter 3 of Kingdom Hearts III. This chapter will focus on the second world of Kingdom Hearts III: Toy Box. You may remember it from the ever-so-popular Toy Story. If you are looking for the previous chapter, you can find that in our Kingdom Hearts III Chapter 2 Guide.

Kingdom Hearts 3 Chapter 3 Walkthrough

As soon as you reach the weird world of Toy Box, you will battle Astro Warrior. As you fight the Warrior, defeat the herd of Heartless that is in your path. You will have to maneuver yourself out of Andy’s house while fighting these Heartless.

The only way to get out of Andy’s house is to jump out the window, and onto the roof of the house. As soon as you get out of Andy’s house, take a steep right and follow this path. You will eventually reach Galaxy Toys.

Galaxy Toys

The Galaxy Toys is the local toy store. You will eventually take control of the super mega ultra cool Gigas robot in here.

Use it to defeat the enemy Giga Heartless you encounter. When the battle is over, you will enter a cutscene. After the cutscene, climb up to the second Floor of the store.

Second Floor

Follow this path and you will eventually reach the ‘Action’ department of the Toy store. A cutscene will trigger here: you will have to defeat the Heartless toys here.

After defeating the monsters here, climb up the ‘BEASTS & BUGS’ shelve and head left. You will find a vent hole to move through. Move through the vent hole and you will eventually reach the doll section where you will trigger another cutscene.

You will now have to find the record player. It should be in the Musical Toads display. You will also find and rescue Corporal standing with the record player.

The next task will be to find and rescue Hamm (remember that piggy bank from Toy Story? ye, that guy). You can find him in the dollhouse, by the window.

You will battle Heartless Doll while you are trying to rescue Hamm, so be sure to prepare beforehand.

You can find an excellent guide to defeating the Heartless Doll in our KH III Bosses Guide.

After successfully defeating this scary weapon of destruction, your next job will be to find a specific UFO that is holding the Little Green Men hostages. Or should I say… the UFO has abducted them? Classic UFO tactics.

Find the UFO and defeat it. It should not be a difficult target, but if you find it difficult to do so, just use Magic attacks. The UFO may be fast, but it is not invincible.

After defeating the UFO, head back to the First Floor of the building. You can do that easily by jumping down the shelves.

As soon as you land, you will have to find Rex. (The hilarious green Dinosaur toy). Rex should be somewhere in the video games section.

Be careful though, when you think you have found Rex, you will fall into a trap and get teleported into the VERUM REX game.

Verum Rex

You may even regard the Verum Rex as one of the prevalent Easter Eggs in the game. The cutscene you see in the game looks very similar to a Final Fantasy style game.

You will take control of a Gigas mecha and shoot all mechas. Your goal will be to destroy the cores with exclamation marks while fighting or ignoring the other mechas.

You will also encounter a big yellowish mecha boss at the end. It will have 4 health bars. It can use teleport ability but do try to keep away from his sight.

After finishing this mini-game, Sora will teleport back into the real world. You will have to rescue Buzz now.

Head to the Play Place and run up the wall that leads to the top shelf of the area. You will eventually see an open little house window. Teleport through there to reach the Kid Korral.

Kid Korral

Take a left as soon as you reach the Kid Korral, and you will see that Giga you can ride in. Hop in, and move the blocks out of the way.

While moving the blocks out of the way, make way to the top. You will eventually reach a maze. It should be pretty easy to solve. Just go forward.

The portal should be beyond the Cactuar statue, through the vents.

Be careful! beyond the vents is the final Boss fight. Save your game and prepare your magic. This Boss is a handful.

The Toy King (Heartless) is one of the strongest and most annoying Bosses in Kingdom Hearts III but fret not! for we have the KH III Bosses Guide right here to help you!