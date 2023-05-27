Kingdom Hearts 3 Abilities Guide – Stats, Unlock, Equip, Change Abilities

Kingdom Hearts III has finally launched after an extended period of time that had driven many fans crazy with anticipation and excitement. Now as players explore through the dense worlds of Olympus and meet interesting new characters, they would often come across challenges.

One such hurdle is facing tough enemies in combat. To make the fights more dynamic and easier, we have highlighted all Kingdom Hearts III Abilities that can be equipped and the qualities or requirements associated with them.

Kingdom Hearts 3 Abilities

Abilities or skills are special feats that you can perform while engaging in combat scenarios in KH3.

These include many perks and advantages including special evasion techniques, combo opportunities, and damage resistance.

Each ability comes with its own Ability Points (APs) requirement. This metric is dependent on your character’s progression or more importantly, the items or accessories collected which boost the AP.

In our Kingdom Hearts 3 Skills Guide, you will find the description for the effects of each ability.

However, do note that as of yet, we are still working on the AP requirement and the actual method or location for obtaining the ability, so this Kingdom Hearts 3 Guide is still a work-in-progress.

Sora Abilities

Ability AP Requirement Command Effect Aerial Dodge N/A Square/X + left analogue stick for direction of evasion during aerial combat. Dodge enemy attacks in air. Aerial Recovery 2 Circle/B during aerial combat. Recover immediately after receiving damage in air. Air Combo Plus (x2) N/A Passive Ability During aerial combat, an automatic additional hit is performed. Effects are stackable. Air Slide (x3) N/A Square/X + left analogue stick for direction of evasion in airborne scenarios. Get a boost of dash in air to cover distances quickly and evade enemy attacks. Effects are stackable. Assist Friends N/A Passive Ability Replenish your ally’s Health Points (HP) and Mana Points (MP). Attraction Enhancer N/A Passive Ability The likelihood of getting “CHANCE!” indicators is increased. Effects are stackable. Attraction Extender N/A Passive Ability The time duration for “CHANCE!” indicators is increased. Effects are stackable. Auto-Finish N/A Passive Ability Upon completion of a “Situation” command, the “Finish” command is automatically executed in combat. Blizzard Boost N/A Passive Ability Blizzard attacks inflict 20% more damage. Effects are stackable. Block Replenisher N/A Passive Ability Upon blocking an attack, replenish 3 MP. Block 2 Square/X Guard against attacks from the front. Buzz Saw (Flowmotion) N/A X/A while in a flowmotion animation Execute a spin attack on the enemy. Combo Boost N/A Passive Ability The longer the combos you perform, the more damage they perform with little scaling to no scaling. The effects stack up when using multiple slots for this ability. Combo Master N/A Passive Ability Combos are not interrupted, even if they whiff on a foe. Combo Plus (x2) N/A Passive Ability During ground combat, an automatic additional hit is performed. Effects are stackable. Counter Impact (Reprisal) 4 X/A after a successful block An explosive counter attack to knockback nearby enemies. Only one slot available for a reprisal ability. Counter Kick (Reprisal) N/A X/A after a successful block A counter attack to knockback enemies from distance. Only one slot available for a reprisal ability. Counter Slash (Reprisal) 4 X/A after a successful block. A counter attack to perform a slash attack at nearby enemies. Only one slot available for a reprisal ability. Damage Control (x2) N/A Passive Ability At 25% or below health, increased damage resistance by 50%. Effects are stackable. Dodge Roll N/A Square/X + left analogue stick for direction of evasion on ground. Evade attacks by performing a grounded roll. Doubleflight N/A Circle/B in mid-air Perform a second jump in air right after the first one. Falling Slash 2 X/A + left stick down while in air Attack enemies from the air with a downward slash attack. Final Blow N/A X/A after a reprisal attack (counter) Continue the pressure with successive attacks after a reprisal attack. Finishing Spiral 3 Circle/B during a combo Launch enemies into the air for follow-up juggle attacks. Focus Syphon N/A Passive Ability When Focus is depleted, it can be gained from attacking onto single or multiple locked-on enemies. Fusion Spin N/A Perform combo finisher near Goofy Perform a damaging area-attack while near Goofy. Glide N/A Circle/B in mid-air Glide in air at high velocity. Groundbreaker N/A Circle/B during a combo Perform a downwards slam attack on grounded foes. High Jump N/A Circle/B on ground, hold for enhanced effect Control your jump height by the input commands. Leaf Bracer N/A Passive Ability Recovery magic spell is not interrupted by enemy attacks. Link Extender N/A Passive Ability Time duration for ‘Link’ commands is increased. Magic Lock-On N/A Passive Ability Using magic spells, lock onto enemies automatically. Magic Rush N/A Perform a combo finisher Perform a damaging magic spell to knockback enemies, with the damage done depending on your Magic stat. MP Haste N/A Passive Ability MP recharge rate is increased by 10%. Effects are stackable. MP Safety N/A Passive Ability No recharge is carried out with an empty MP meter. However, Cure magic and link commands will trigger recharge. Payback Strike N/A X/A after aerial recovery Rush to the enemy and perform multiple blows. Pole Spin (Flowmotion) N/A Perform a flowmotion animation by air-sliding or air-dodging into a vertical pole. Spin around the pole and knockback enemies. Pole Swing (Flowmotion) N/A Perform a flowmotion animation by air-sliding or air-dodging into a horizontal pole. Swing around the pole and knockback enemies. Reprisal Boost N/A Passive Ability Reprisal attacks deal 50% more damage. Risk Dodge N/A Circle/B during a guard break, press X/A after for a special counter attack Evade enemy’s grasp when they break your guard. Counter attack is also performed by pressing the attack button. Scan N/A Passive Ability Enemies’ HP meter becomes visible. Second Chance N/A Passive Ability At 2 or more HP, retain 1 HP when hit. Somersault (Flowmotion) N/A X/A after swinging around a horizontal pole Perform a spinning attack. Sonic Cleave (Flowmotion) N/A X/A during flowmotion animation Perform a downwards slash attack. Sonic Slash (Flowmotion) N/A X/A during flowmotion animation Perform two successive slash attacks. Speed Slash 3 Passive Ability When performing a Combo Finisher, you perform three successive attacks. Superjump (Flowmotion) N/A Circle/B during flowmotion animation Get a boost into the air in a catapult motion. Superslide (x3) (Flowmotion) N/A Square/X + left analogue stick for direction of dash during flowmotion animation. Perform a dash that travels a long distance. Effects are stackable. Thunder Boost N/A Passive Ability Thunder attacks inflict 20% more damage. Effects are stackable. Treasure Magnet N/A Passive Ability Attract nearby prizes so to collect them automatically. Stack the ability to increase the effect. Triple Rush N/A Passive Ability After a combo finisher, use this ability to close in on the foe you were attacking. Unison Fire N/A Perform combo finisher near Donald. Perform a damaging area-attack while near Donald. Wall Kick (Flowmotion) N/A Perform a flowmotion animation by air-sliding or air-dodging into a wall Bounce of the wall and prepare your next maneuverer. Water Boost N/A Passive Ability Water attacks inflict 20% more damage. Effects are stackable. Withstand Combo N/A Passive Ability At 2 or more HP, retain 1 HP when hit, even in the midst of an enemy combo. Zero EXP N/A Passive Ability (needs to be activated) Remove ‘leveling up’ system from the experience entirely, so you don’t gain XP from any activity carried out in the world.

Donald Abilities

Ability AP Requirement Command Effect Donald Fire 2 Passive Ability An additional fireball is now released towards the enemy at the expense of 10 MP Donald Blizzard 2 Passive Ability An additional ice bullet is now released towards the enemy at the expense of 10 MP Donald Thunder 3 Passive Ability Launch a lightning strike at the enemy at the expense of 15 MP. Donald Aero 3 Passive Ability Attack the enemy with a wind attack at the expense of 15 MP. Donald Cure 3 Passive Ability Replenish Donald’s and friends’ Health Points (HP) at the expense of the entirety of the Mana bar. Fire Boost 4 Passive Ability Fire attacks inflict 20% more damage. Effects are stackable. Blizzard Boost 4 Passive Ability Ice attacks inflict 20% more damage. Effects are stackable. Thunder Boost 4 Passive Ability Lightning attacks inflict 20% more damage. Effects are stackable. Aero Boost 4 Passive Ability Wind attacks inflict 20% more damage. Effects are stackable.

Goofy Abilities