The world of Bohemia is filled with references and easter eggs to other pop culture media and games. In this guide, we have compiled all the Kingdom Come: Deliverance Easter Eggs, Secrets, And References to give you a glimpse.

Be sure to check out our Best KCD Mods for some of the best mods you can install to enhance your gameplay experience.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance Easter Eggs, Secrets, And References

Game of Thrones

If you’re a diehard Game of Thrones fan, then you’re in for a treat because there’s a sword found in Kingdom Come: Deliverance that is a reference to Arya’s Sword called Needle.

Wolverine

Head North from Neuhof, into the woods. Come across a board hunting spot and you’ll find metallic claws trapped at the center of few rocks which is a clear reference to Wolverine from the X-Men.

Lord of the Rings

Check your inventory and you’ll find a nod to J R R Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings. If you have a torch, you can read the description as “May it be a light for you in dark places, when all other lights go out.” These words have been taken from The Lord of the Rings, spoken by Galadriel to Frodo when she gifts him the Phial of Galadriel in The Fellowship of the Ring.

Traffic Cones

You can find a lot of traffic cones scattered all around the map. One of which is found in the woods, west of Rattay and southeast of Vranik and Sasau. It’s found beside a treasure chest.

HP Lovecraft’s Necronomicon

During the Restless Spirit side quest, you’ll receive an objective to get rid of a ghost from the town of Ledetchko, Henry will steal a book from Sasau Monastery that will help you deal with the ghost. Later on, you’ll find out that in reality that’s the Necronomicon; a mainstay of Lovecraftian fiction.

Hot Fuzz

Nicholas Angle (from Hot Fuzz) is assigned to find few missing swans. In KCD, he shows up as a Huntsman who is in the search for some hare poachers.

Roach

The Witcher series includes a Horse named Roach owned by Geralt .You’ll come across this horse in Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Witcher perk

Apart from the Roach, you’ll find another Easter egg in the game from the Witcher. An Alchemy perk called Witcher which is a reference to Geralt’s nickname.

Epona

Another horse is found in the game called Epona; the protector of horses, donkeys, and mules. which a reference to Link’s horse in The Legend of Zelda.

Walking Tree

Once you’re in the woods southeast of Rattay, you’ll find a river to the east with a Giant log. This Log is wearing shoes and it’s a clear reference to the Czech fairytale Otesánek.

Hansel and Gretel

You’ll come across a cottage southwest of Uzhitz. This cottage has few remains that are inspired by Hansel and Gretel

Witch on broom

A dead witch with a broomstick can be found near a river and road and you’ll come across her during your walk between Rattay and Neuhof