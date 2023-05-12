This Kingdom Come: Deliverance Console Commands Guide will acquaint you with all the known console commands that’ll widen your options and let you mingle with the games setting as you wish.

Console Commands can be used to change the game and make it fit your exact needs. The commands give you a plethora of Customization Options which are not available to you from the menu.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance Console Commands

The console is perfect for making instantaneous changes to your game and adding stuff to your game that would otherwise be impossible. You can do anything from changing your render properties to changing the graphics.

The console can be opened up with the tilde key (~). The button can be located if you look underneath the escape key on your keyboard. Once you have opened the console, you can enter certain commands to change the settings of your game.

We had the option of getting ourselves infinite items, weapons, and money through Console Commands in both the Alpha and the Beta, but that seems to be disabled now and has not been included in this particular guide.

Commands

Save – This will instantly save your game.

Load – This will load a previously saved game.

q – use 'q' key to immediately quit the game and return to desktop without saving.

e_TimeOfDay – The current time will be shown.

cl_fov X – This command sets the field of view to X (default is 60). Other options in the menu are 65, 70 and 75.

r_MotionBlur X – The inherent motion blur that exists in the game disappears. Replace X with 0, 1 or 2. 0 is 0ff 1 is for camera and 2 for default.

p_gravity_z X – The amount of gravity that impacts the world is changed by this command (default is -13).

e_MergedMeshesInstanceDist X – And this changes the distance at which grass is animated (default is 20).

e_ViewDistRatio X – The rendering distance of objects can be changed by varying the value of X (default is 500).

e_ViewDistRatioVegetation X – You can change the render distance of trees by using this command (default is 500).

g_showHUD X – replace X with 1 or 0 to enable or disable the HUD.

wh_pl_showfirecursor X – replace X with 1 or 0 to enable or disable bow crosshairs.

wh_ui_showCompass X – replace X with 1 or 0 to enable or disable the compass.

r_vsync X – Replace X with 0 to disable vsync to increase the frame rate.Replace X with 1 to turn it back on.

Cheats