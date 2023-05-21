Our Kingdom Come: Deliverance Buffs And Debuffs Guide will help you learn all about small icons next to your character’s HP bar. These are positive/negative effect on your character. It is a good idea to pay close attention to these icons, as having a knowledge of what they represent can mean all the difference between living and dying.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance Buffs And Debuffs

Buffs help your character in different ways that will make your character stronger/faster than before. Debuffs, on the other hand, have a negative effect on your character. In this Kingdom Come: Deliverance Buffs And Debuffs Guide, you will find a comprehensive list of buffs and debuffs.

Buffs

Aesop Potion Effect

You will feel like you are raised by dogs and horsemanship will be +5.

Alpha Male

Being satisfied will provide you with +2 Charisma.

Amor Potion Effect

Now others will admire you.

Aqua Vitalis Effect

Healing the wounds becomes easier.

Artemisia Potion Effect

The potion will grant you +5 Strength and +5 Warfare.

Bard Potion Effect

Whatever you think comes out of your mouth and your speech will increment by +5.

Bivoj’s Rage Effect

You will destroy any individual who get in your way. Damage increase by +50% and defense decrease by -10%.

Bowman’s Brew Effect

Your shooting skill will improve since Bow increment by +5.

Buck’s Blood Effect

Recovery of stamina is increased temporarily.

Embrocation Effect

When well-rested, joints and muscles stop bothering you, and you gain Agility +5, Defense +5.

Healing

Your health will be regenerated by potions and food.

Imminent Cure

Instant heals without any time spent.

Lazarus Potion Effect

The Lazarus Potion would resurrect even the dead.

Marigold Decoction Effect

You sell potions you’ve brewed yourself for a greater price than average.

Nighthawk Potion Effect

The Nighthawk Potion will increase your vision in the dark.

Padfoot Potion Effect

By drinking this potion, your mobility will decrease and your Thievery skills will increase. It provides you with +5 Stealth, +5 Pickpocketing, and +5 Lockpicking.

Reading Spot

In the reading spot, your reading speed will increase and you will learn much quicker.

Spurs

When wearing Spurs, your Horsemanship Skill will increase depending on the quality of the item.

Stamina Frenzy

Recovery for stamina increases for a short duration.

Witch Potion Effect

The world starts to feel like an upside down and you see things that are not there.

Active Perk Buffs

Against All Odds

When low in numbers, you get a 20% bonus on Strength, Agility, Warfare, and Defense.

Balanced Diet

Eating healthy food for five days without being hungry or over-eating will grant you +1 Vitality and +1 Agility.

Burgher

You will get a +1 reward on Speech, Strength, Vitality, and Agility.

Flower Power

You have enough herbs on you to establish a progressively appealing impression and get +2 in Charisma reward.

Forester

Your obviousness and permeability fall sharply in the jungle, so you can be stealthier. Particularly helpful while following individuals.

Last Gasp

You will get extra health with a fatal blow.

Light Armor

Light Armor will allow you to dodge attacks 50% easier.

Local Hero

You are well-known among the people that will grant you with Strength, Speech, Agility, and Vitality. You will also receive increased penalties for doing anything wrong.

Luck of the Drunk

Luck of the Drunk will make your Lockpicking easier but at the cost of increased noise.

Night Rider

At night, Stamina regens 1/5th quicker.

Padding

By equipping Padding Armor, you will fix yourself.

Rain Man

While walking in the rain, footstep noise is reduced by 70%.

Resistance

Permanent +2 buff on Vitality.

Rider on the Storm

Your horse becomes more nervous in storms.

Sadist

Looking at your opponent’s bleeding will grant you +1 Strength.

Savage

When in the wilds, Savage will grant you a +1 bonus on Strength, Agility, Vitality, and Speech.

Saville Row

Wearing repaired cloths each piece will grant you +0.5 Charisma, upto max of +2.

Serrated Edge

Chances of causing a Bleed increases by 15%.

Seven Mile Boots

When wearing these boots, you will reserve 20% Stamina during sprints.

Washed Fragrance

Clean clothes will grant you with +1 Charisma.

Debuffs

They have a negative effect and you try to avoid them as much as you can.

Alcoholic

You are addicted to alcohol that will reduce your Strength, Agility, Vitality, Speech, and Charisma by -3. Try to use Hair o’ the Dog Potion to counteract the effects.

Bane Potion Effect

You are gradually dying of poisoning, having breathing problems, cramps, and pains.

Bleeding

You will die if you don’t use the bandage to treat the wounds. Because the bleeding will not stop without a bandage.

Dollmaker Potion Effect

Your entire body wooden, muscles are solidified and your limbs are out of your control, . Battle abilities with weapons or unarmed will decrease by -5 Stamina and -50 decrease in your sprint.

Drunkness

A condition of profound prosperity that only the alcoholic himself can appreciate.

Effects of Poison

You’ve been poisoned with something. You will feel sick, have torments in your guts. Your Health Points will decrease by 50.

Food Poisoning

Once you have got food poisoning be careful next time before eating.

Hair o’ the Dog Effect

The effect of alcoholism will be cured. But you seem as you could hurl any moment and your Charisma is brought down.

Hangover

You will be regretful with a headache.

Lullaby Potion Effect

You will sleep because you are feeling tired and need to sleep.

Tiredness

You can’t focus and talk properly because you are exhausted.

Hunger

When hungry, your stamina will reduce and eventually, you will start losing HP.

Released Prisoner

In jail, your condition will reduce Strength, Agility, and Vitality.

Overeating

Eating a lot of food will make you sick, resulting in stamina reduction.

Overloading

Carrying too much weight will reduce your movement speed. So stuff some in your Horse Bag or drop some items, which are not important.

Injuries

Injured Head

Your head will be injured and you might start bleeding and need a bandage.

Injured Torso

Your torso will be injured and you might start bleeding and need a bandage.

Injured Left Arm

Your left arm will be injured and you might start bleeding and need a bandage.

Injured Left Leg

Your left leg will be injured and you might start bleeding and need a bandage.

Injured Right Arm

Your right arm will be injured and you might start bleeding and need a bandage.

Injured Right Leg

Your right leg will be injured and you might start bleeding and need a bandage.