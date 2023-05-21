Our Kingdom Come: Deliverance Buffs And Debuffs Guide will help you learn all about small icons next to your character’s HP bar. These are positive/negative effect on your character. It is a good idea to pay close attention to these icons, as having a knowledge of what they represent can mean all the difference between living and dying.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance Buffs And Debuffs
Buffs help your character in different ways that will make your character stronger/faster than before. Debuffs, on the other hand, have a negative effect on your character. In this Kingdom Come: Deliverance Buffs And Debuffs Guide, you will find a comprehensive list of buffs and debuffs.
Buffs
Aesop Potion Effect
You will feel like you are raised by dogs and horsemanship will be +5.
Alpha Male
Being satisfied will provide you with +2 Charisma.
Amor Potion Effect
Now others will admire you.
Aqua Vitalis Effect
Healing the wounds becomes easier.
Artemisia Potion Effect
The potion will grant you +5 Strength and +5 Warfare.
Bard Potion Effect
Whatever you think comes out of your mouth and your speech will increment by +5.
Bivoj’s Rage Effect
You will destroy any individual who get in your way. Damage increase by +50% and defense decrease by -10%.
Bowman’s Brew Effect
Your shooting skill will improve since Bow increment by +5.
Buck’s Blood Effect
Recovery of stamina is increased temporarily.
Embrocation Effect
When well-rested, joints and muscles stop bothering you, and you gain Agility +5, Defense +5.
Healing
Your health will be regenerated by potions and food.
Imminent Cure
Instant heals without any time spent.
Lazarus Potion Effect
The Lazarus Potion would resurrect even the dead.
Marigold Decoction Effect
You sell potions you’ve brewed yourself for a greater price than average.
Nighthawk Potion Effect
The Nighthawk Potion will increase your vision in the dark.
Padfoot Potion Effect
By drinking this potion, your mobility will decrease and your Thievery skills will increase. It provides you with +5 Stealth, +5 Pickpocketing, and +5 Lockpicking.
Reading Spot
In the reading spot, your reading speed will increase and you will learn much quicker.
Spurs
When wearing Spurs, your Horsemanship Skill will increase depending on the quality of the item.
Stamina Frenzy
Recovery for stamina increases for a short duration.
Witch Potion Effect
The world starts to feel like an upside down and you see things that are not there.
Active Perk Buffs
Against All Odds
When low in numbers, you get a 20% bonus on Strength, Agility, Warfare, and Defense.
Balanced Diet
Eating healthy food for five days without being hungry or over-eating will grant you +1 Vitality and +1 Agility.
Burgher
You will get a +1 reward on Speech, Strength, Vitality, and Agility.
Flower Power
You have enough herbs on you to establish a progressively appealing impression and get +2 in Charisma reward.
Forester
Your obviousness and permeability fall sharply in the jungle, so you can be stealthier. Particularly helpful while following individuals.
Last Gasp
You will get extra health with a fatal blow.
Light Armor
Light Armor will allow you to dodge attacks 50% easier.
Local Hero
You are well-known among the people that will grant you with Strength, Speech, Agility, and Vitality. You will also receive increased penalties for doing anything wrong.
Luck of the Drunk
Luck of the Drunk will make your Lockpicking easier but at the cost of increased noise.
Night Rider
At night, Stamina regens 1/5th quicker.
Padding
By equipping Padding Armor, you will fix yourself.
Rain Man
While walking in the rain, footstep noise is reduced by 70%.
Resistance
Permanent +2 buff on Vitality.
Rider on the Storm
Your horse becomes more nervous in storms.
Sadist
Looking at your opponent’s bleeding will grant you +1 Strength.
Savage
When in the wilds, Savage will grant you a +1 bonus on Strength, Agility, Vitality, and Speech.
Saville Row
Wearing repaired cloths each piece will grant you +0.5 Charisma, upto max of +2.
Serrated Edge
Chances of causing a Bleed increases by 15%.
Seven Mile Boots
When wearing these boots, you will reserve 20% Stamina during sprints.
Washed Fragrance
Clean clothes will grant you with +1 Charisma.
Debuffs
They have a negative effect and you try to avoid them as much as you can.
Alcoholic
You are addicted to alcohol that will reduce your Strength, Agility, Vitality, Speech, and Charisma by -3. Try to use Hair o’ the Dog Potion to counteract the effects.
Bane Potion Effect
You are gradually dying of poisoning, having breathing problems, cramps, and pains.
Bleeding
You will die if you don’t use the bandage to treat the wounds. Because the bleeding will not stop without a bandage.
Dollmaker Potion Effect
Your entire body wooden, muscles are solidified and your limbs are out of your control, . Battle abilities with weapons or unarmed will decrease by -5 Stamina and -50 decrease in your sprint.
Drunkness
A condition of profound prosperity that only the alcoholic himself can appreciate.
Effects of Poison
You’ve been poisoned with something. You will feel sick, have torments in your guts. Your Health Points will decrease by 50.
Food Poisoning
Once you have got food poisoning be careful next time before eating.
Hair o’ the Dog Effect
The effect of alcoholism will be cured. But you seem as you could hurl any moment and your Charisma is brought down.
Hangover
You will be regretful with a headache.
Lullaby Potion Effect
You will sleep because you are feeling tired and need to sleep.
Tiredness
You can’t focus and talk properly because you are exhausted.
Hunger
When hungry, your stamina will reduce and eventually, you will start losing HP.
Released Prisoner
In jail, your condition will reduce Strength, Agility, and Vitality.
Overeating
Eating a lot of food will make you sick, resulting in stamina reduction.
Overloading
Carrying too much weight will reduce your movement speed. So stuff some in your Horse Bag or drop some items, which are not important.
Injuries
Injured Head
Your head will be injured and you might start bleeding and need a bandage.
Injured Torso
Your torso will be injured and you might start bleeding and need a bandage.
Injured Left Arm
Your left arm will be injured and you might start bleeding and need a bandage.
Injured Left Leg
Your left leg will be injured and you might start bleeding and need a bandage.
Injured Right Arm
Your right arm will be injured and you might start bleeding and need a bandage.
Injured Right Leg
Your right leg will be injured and you might start bleeding and need a bandage.