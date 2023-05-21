Our Kingdom Come: Deliverance Reading Guide will help with the most basic skill i.e. Reading. Our Reading Guide will teach you everything you need to know about learning to read in the game.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance Reading

To learn to read in KCD, first, you need is a teacher who can teach you to read. Before making your way to the area, you need to complete a side-quest ‘Mightier than the Sword’. In order to complete the quest, you will need 50 Groschen so make sure you have that much coin before you start.

To complete ‘Mightier than the Sword’ side-quest, you need to make your way to Rattay and talk to the Town Bailiff. The Bailiff will tell you to seek out Scribe in Uzhitz.

Uzhitz is quite far away so make sure you have a horse to travel. Alternatively, you can fast travel from Rattay to Talmberg, which is unlocked when you reach Rattay.

To find Scribe in Uzhitz, make your way to Uzhitz on foot across the Local Tavern. Go inside the house on the right side where you will see a room. Once inside, you will see the scribe in a red hat. Talk to him choose to ‘Learn to Read’. Then give him the 50 Groschen that we have talked about already.

After the cutscene, you will have to give a test to scribe. When you speak again, choose the answer ‘Being Greedy Doesn’t Pay’ and you will be fine.

Now read the book on the right, which will be in Latin. When you are done with reading the whole book, return to the scribe and when asked to repeat what you read. Choose the option completely in Latin having no English words at all! By passing the test presented by scribe, you will know how to read in the game.

Now you can boost Henry skills by reading books whose required Reading level is accomplished. This will help you in quests, as well as reading something written on the walls.