Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: Horse Guide

Getting a horse in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 reduces the time taken to travel between cities and villages. You will find many horses in the game, and getting one is not difficult. You can either steal a horse and ride it or own a horse by purchasing it.

Note that a stolen horse will only be with you while you’re riding it; in case of slight danger, the horse will throw you off and run away. Stolen horses come back even if you whistle at them. However, if you buy a horse, you can call it anytime by whistling.

There are different horses in the game, and we recommend getting one considering its stats. This guide covers everything about getting horses in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, including the free ones, the best, and cheats.

How to Get a Horse in the Early Game?

To get a horse you can call your own, you should steal one. You will find horses grazing in the southern parts of Troskowitz, and you would be able to easily take one as long as there is no one around to see.

FYI You only own stolen horses as long as you are riding them; once you get them, you won’t be able to call them back with a whistle.

Once you have stolen the horse, follow the road from Troskowitz directly southwest until you reach Semine. This is where you will find the stables and Henry’s horse, Pebbles, at the beginning of the game.

How to Get Pebbles?

Talk to Groom Ballatay, who will be hanging near the horses or in the room underneath the stairs in the nearby house, and ask her to give Pebbles back to you. It should be a fairly easy skill check to convince Ballatay to give you Pebbles back simply by asking him to be reasonable.

Just to be safe, you should use saviour schnapps before making an attempt because if you fail to convince him, you will have to pay 160 grochens or haggle him down. An alternate means of getting Pebbles without paying is by exchanging a claimed horse for Pebbles.

How to Steal a Horse in KCD 2?

To steal a horse, simply go near a lost horse and press A to mount and steal it, but you need to make sure no one is around watching. If you don’t find a lost horse, you can also steal one from horse traders. Another way is by killing bandits with horses and then stealing their horses.

TIP We recommend stealing a horse from a horse trader at night, as they have the best stock and no one is around to watch.

Remember that you don’t own a stolen horse, and you will only have it as long as you ride it. But if you want to own or sell a stolen horse, you need to talk to horse handlers.

Where to Find Horse Handlers?

There are two horse handlers in KCD 2, one in the Trosky region and another in Kuttenberg. If you’re on the Trosky map, head to the west side of the map towards the Nomad’s Camp, and you will find your handler near the entrance.

TIP Make sure you arrive at the camp during the daytime, as this is when you will find the handler; if not, you can fast travel to another location and then return to skip time.

If you’re in the Kuttenberg map, head west of Kuttenberg city, south of Old Kutna, and you will find horse handler Stoia in the unnamed lodgings.

How to Sell Stolen Horses?

Once you find the handler, choose the trade option to talk to him. You can set the selling price and sell the stolen horse to him. This is a good way of farming some groschen, but remember the price of every horse varies depending on their value.

How to Claim a Stolen Horse?

In order to make a stolen horse your own, talk to horse handler Mikelai, and instead of choosing the sell option, go for Acquire and pay half the amount of the horse. After paying the amount, you need to wait for an hour while he prepares your horse. Once the horse is yours, you can summon it simply by whistling.

How to Buy a Horse in KCD 2?

To buy a horse, you need to talk to horse traders. In the Trosky region, you will find a horse trader (Groom Ballatay) in Semine.

But if you’re in the Kuttenberg region, you will find a trader south of the western gate, another east of Devil’s Den in Grund, and the last in the horse farm southern area down from Bylany.

Once you get to the horse trader, examine each horse in the stable by pressing the Triangle/Y button. When you find a horse that meets your needs, head to the trader and name the horse you want to buy. Note that buying a horse will be expensive, so make sure you take a good look at all the horses before buying one.

How to Get the Best Horse for Free in KCD 2?

Herrings is a far better horse than Pebbles, which has better stats, and you can get it for free.

Continue the game till the sixth main quest, For Whom The Bell Tolls, where you need to talk to Lord von Bergow and meet the hired hand Kabat outside the castle. Once you meet Kabat, he will show you Herring, which you can keep for free if you choose to keep him.

5 Best Horses in KCD 2

Here’s a list of the five best horses that you should get and stick to in the game:

Horse Perk How to Get the Horse Mark It has the best stamina of 231 and can hold a 358 capacity weight even without a saddle. However, it has a speed of 41, which is average. Mark has a low courage stat, which means if you get into a fight with no armor or helmet on the horse, it will throw you off and run away. Grund, Kuttenberg region for 3400 Groschens Erdel It can carry a heavy load with a 368 carrying capacity and also stands strong in a fight with the highest courage; the only thing to worry about is the average stamina of 140. Maleshov, Kuttenburg for 3690 Groschens Herring One of the best free horses in the Trosky region with a carrying capacity of 138 and high speed. Once you ride 50km with the horse, you will unlock a secret perk, Red Herring, which boosts its stats; the carrying capacity increases to 288, speed to 56, and stamina to 231. Trosky region, Free Pisek Lad This horse has a capacity of 338 with a high speed of 55. This is one of the biggest all-rounder horses in the game. Main city of Kuttenburg for 4970 Groschens Kinscem This is the fastest horse in the game, with a speed of 60 and the highest stamina of 235. However, it does have a low carrying capacity of 138, and in case of danger, it will throw you off and run away. Kuttenburg region for 2960 Groschens

Horse Cheat in KCD 2

To activate the cheat code, you first need to activate developer mode. For this, do the following steps:

Right-click on the game’s Steam library and choose Properties

Select Launch Options

Type in and insert -devmode

Launch the game and press the ~ key