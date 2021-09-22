The Taro’s Tree region is very sparse with a lot of collectibles. Some of them won’t be that visible to you at first, and some might require you to push forward in the story to access them. In this Kena: Bridge of Spirits Taro’s Tree Collectibles Locations guide, we will go through all the collectibles in the region.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Taro’s Tree Collectibles Locations

There are 4 Hats, 7 Rots, and 2 Flower Shrines in Taro’s Tree region of Kena: Bridge of Spirits. Let’s dive into all of these collectible locations.

Rot Locations

Finding more Rots increases the number of companions that follow you and their strength in battle.

Rot #1

Visit the location marked on the map below. Underneath a tree trunk, you’ll find the first Rot of this region.

Rot #2

After defeating the miniboss, with your collection of Rot, move towards your left, and you’ll find a red barrier. Destroy this barrier, and just ahead of this, you’ll find a lone Rot.

Rot #3

Visit the location marked on the map below. Towards your right, you’ll come across a clearing that’ll look like a small cave. Enter this path, and you’ll find a rot under a log.

Rot #4

When you get to the marked location on the map, there will be a tree with a pot hanging from it. Simply use pulse to retrieve the Rot.

Rot #5

This Rot is located below a rock just over the river on the marked location.

Rot #6

You’ll find the Rot below a rock in front of the waterfall in the location marked below.

Rot #7

Rusu Mountain leads to a new area called the Forgotten Forest. This is where Taro’s story concludes. In the location marked below, head forward and then take a left.

You’ll find white-marked cliff edges with a blue flower that you can use to get to the other side. Follow this path, and you’ll find the last Rot.

Flower Shrine Locations

Interacting and cleansing a Flower Shrine will earn you a decent amount of blue crystals that you can later use to purchase more hats through the Rot Cart.

Flower Shrine #1

You’ll find the first flower shrine in the location marked on the map below. Here you will have to navigate through this area until you find a bucket of water that you’ll have to drop for the forest tear to grow.

Next, use the Rot on the forest tear and then destroy the barrier surrounding the Shrine. Now interact with the Shrine.

Flower Shrine #2

In the location shown below, towards your left, you’ll be able to spot a clearing where you’ll find this Flower Shrine.

There will be a Forest Tear on the other side that you’ll need to use to clear this Shrine. But once this is done, you’ll need the Bow ability before you can use the Forest Tear.

Hat Locations

By finding these hats across Taro’s Tree area you can customize the appearance of your Rot companions at any Rot Cart.

Hat#1 (Bow)

The Bow hat is inside the house near the third forest tear, as shown in the map below. The house will be blocked with corruption.

You’ll have to use forest tear to clear this corruption blocking the house. Once the corruption is removed, go inside and open the chest to get the hat.

Hat#2 (Fox)

This hat will be rewarded to you after you discover the Rot Hat Cart in Taro’s Tree. Go towards your right from the summoning circle at the base of this tree.

Now go right towards the stone door. Hop over the log and then head up the steps on the right.

Hat#3 (Butterfly)

In order to collect this hat, you must have the bow ability. First, go to the marked place and then use your bow to hit the blue crystal flower to get to the other end. Once there, you’ll find a chest with a butterfly hat.

Hat#4 (Taro’s Mask)

After defeating Corrupt Taro, you’ll automatically obtain Taro’s Mask.

Meditation Spot Locations

Meditation Spot #1

This spot will also be unlocked right after your Boss Fight with Corrupted Taro.