How To Unlock Dash In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

In Star Wars: Jedi Survivor, the gameplay mechanics play a huge role as these allow Cal Kestis to fight and evade attacks from monsters, droids, etc. This means that you will be able to unlock different moves after you complete some main missions in the game.

However, you won’t be able to perform Dash from the beginning of Star Wars: Jedi Survivor. Instead, you will learn to unlock it after progressing through some of the storyline of the game itself at the Singing Ruins.

So if you want to learn how to unlock the Dash ability in Star Wars: Jedi Survivor, then we have got you covered on that aspect of the game.

How to learn the Dash ability in Jedi Survivor

To unlock the Dash ability, firstly you need to understand how useful it can be in Jedi Survivor. By performing the dash, you can jump further and through wind gusts as well.

So to unlock Dash you need to play through the main missions of the game until you reach a specific story quest. The name of this quest will be Reach Pilgrims Sanctuary.

So once you undertake this quest you will have to venture to Jedha, which is a place notorious for housing rebellions and freedom fighters such as Saw Gerrara (if you have seen Star Wars: Rogue). Also, keep in mind that this is the second time you will be visiting this place in the game as well.

As part of this quest, you will have to go through the Sanctuary by performing parkour abilities coupled with the force to jump across different places.

Finally, you will reach a point where you will have to jump forward to grab the giant rope. Using it next you will need to jump onto the massive pillar and use your lightsaber to reduce the impact of your fall. Once you land you will see a broken path and a door at the end.

There will be high turbulence in that area with lightning all around you as well. So use the force ability to pull the door apart and next you need to proceed by jumping towards it.

At that moment you will be pulled to the right side by the powerful wind gust and a short cutscene will ensue. After the cutscene ends Cal will return back to the bottom of the Singing Ruins area and you will receive a notification about having unlocked the Dash ability in Star Wars: Jedi Survivor.

To learn Dash, you will need to jump and press the forward button to perform it. Once you use the Dash action, it will help you in going through those stormy areas which were hard to access before.

These will include places that contain wind gusts, green barriers, etc. so using Dash will definitely come in handy for you throughout your journey in Star Wars: Jedi Survivor.