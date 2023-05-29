Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Chamber Of Duality Location And Puzzle Solution

Chamber of Duality is the very first Jedi Chamber you will encounter in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. After reaching Rambler’s Reach and going out to look for a Gyro Module for Mantis as per Greez’s instructions, you will fall into the ruins of the Jedi chamber and meet Zee, a High Republic-era droid. In order to free Zee, you have to solve the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Chamber of Duality puzzle.

As mentioned before, the Chamber of Duality is in Rambler’s Reach and you will automatically get there as part of the main story of Jedi Survivor so you don’t have to look for it. Inside the Chamber, you need to form bridges by picking up the purple orbs and placing them in the blue sockets.

How to solve Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Chamber of Duality puzzle

As soon as you enter the Chamber of Duality you will see an Orb Coupler to your left. Here you are required to use Force Pull to bring the orb towards you. Once you have the orb, aim toward the pedestal with the blue flame and Force Push the orb into it.

Placing the purple orb in the blue socket will form a bridge that you can then cross to reach the central area where you will see Zee powered off and stuck.

After the conversation, you will have to free Zee which is where the real Chamber of Duality puzzle begins.

Behind Zee, you will see two more blue sockets but no orb. To your right will be another empty socket as well. For the orb, take a look back from where you have arrived and Force Pull the purple orb you have used previously.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Put it in the singular socket to your right which will create a bridge you can cross. Once across, you will see a closed door to your left with a pulley system.

To open this door, you need to pull the rope till the door is open and then hook the rope up to the pedestal behind you to keep the door from closing.

Enter the new area inside the door and pick up the Data disc. The next thing is to Force Pull the orb from inside the room and throw it out. Jump back out and then carry this new orb and place it on one of the pedestals behind Zee. This will partially form a bridge but you need another orb. Thankfully, you don’t need the old bridge now and can use that orb to complete this new one.

With both orbs in place, a complete bridge will form and you can cross over. You will run into a large locked door, To its left will be a place where you can wall run to reach another area. Do that.

On the other end open the chest to pick up a reward.

After this, go straight, and in the end, there will be a small space with two long parallel walls. Wall jump between these two to reach the top.

On reaching the top, you will see another rope which you need to PULL and then hook with the object at the right. Pulling this rope will end up freeing Zee and then you can jump down to talk to her. Once the conversation is complete, the Jedi Survivor Chamber of Duality puzzle will be done and you both can return to Greez’s saloon.