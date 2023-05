Injustice 2 Moves List and Combos for All Characters

Injustice 2 Moves List and Combos Guide to help you learn everything you need to know about the move list and combos for all the characters in the game. You do not really need a key to understand these moves since they are straightforward. However, do note that we are currently in the process of updating this guide so please bear with us.

When it comes to Injustice 2, the core mechanics of the game are similar to its predecessor with a few small changes. One of these changes is the introduction of the Gear System that rewards players with pieces of equipment that they can use to alter a character’s appearance, abilities, and stats. As for the story, it revolves around Batman’s attempts to restore the society following Superman’s regime.

For more help on Injustice 2, check out our Frame Data Guide and Unlockables Guide.

Injustice 2 Moves List and Combos Guide

In our Injustice 2 Moves List and Combos Guide, we have detailed everything you need to know about moves and combos for all the characters in the game.

Injustice 2 Moves List and Combos

Atrocitus

Special Moves

Life Drain

Down, Left + Heavy Attack

Rage Charge

Left, Right + Light Attack

Blood-Nado

Down, Left + Light Attack

Napalm Vomit

Left, Right + Medium Attack

Rage Charge

Left, Right + Light Attack

The Butcher

Change Stance + Meter Burn

Up Napalm Vomit

Down, Right + Medium Attack

Character Power

Burn All

Medium Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

Crimson Red

Right + Light Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack, Heavy Attack

Massacre

Left + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack, Heavy Attack

Combo Attacks

Blood and Rage

Right + Light Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

Blood Bath

Left + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

Blood Ritual

Right + Medium Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

Blood Tears

Light Attack, Light Attack

Burn All

Medium Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

Crimson Red

Right + Light Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack, Heavy Attack

Empire of Tears

Right + Medium Attack, Medium Attack

Five Inversions

Light Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

Freshly Dead

Right + Light Attack, Heavy Attack

Heartless

Light Attack, Light Attack, Light Attack

Instrument of Vengeance

Medium Attack, Medium Attack

Massacre

Left + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack, Heavy Attack

Return to Ysmault

Right + Medium Attack, Medium Attack, Light Attack + Heavy Attack

Sector 666

Right + Light Attack, Medium Attack

Simple Betrayal

Light Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack

Basic Attacks

Atros Claw

Light Attack

Away Air Escape

Left + Meter Burn

Battery Blast

Right + Heavy Attack

Blood Swipe

Right + Light Attack

Bounce Cancel Hate’s Wrath

Left, Left, Meter Burn or Down, Left, Meter Burn

Brute Slam

Down + Heavy Attack

Death’s Touch

Up + Medium Attack

Hate Blade

Left + Medium Attack

Hate’s Wrath

Left + Heavy Attack

High Pain

Up + Light Attack

Lantern Strike

Right + Medium Attack

Losing Control

Up + Heavy Attack

Low Sting

Down + Light Attack

Quick Death

Medium Attack

Rising Doom

Down + Medium Attack

Roll Escape

Right, Right, Meter Burn

Away Throw

Throw or Light Attack + Heavy Attack

Towards Throw

Right + Throw or Right + Light Attack + Medium Attack

Up Air Escape

Up + Meter Burn

Bane

Special Moves

Bane Bomb

Down, Left, Right, Heavy Attack

Mercenary’s Elbow

Left, Right + Medium Attack

Raging Charge

Left, Right + Light Attack

Ring Slam

Down, Right + Light Attack

Super

Flip Stance + Meter Burn

Venom Uppercut

Down, Right + Medium Attack

Combo Attacks

Bitter Taste

Left + Light Attack, Light Attack + Medium Attack

Bring it

Left + Light Attack, Light Attack

Dead One

Light Attack, Medium Attack

Death Row

Medium Attack, Medium Attack

Feel the Pain

Light Attack, Light Attack, Heavy Attack

Final Strike

Light Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

Hard Time

Light Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack, Down, Light Attack

Heavy Hammer

Light Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack, Down

Overdose

Light Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack

Punching Bag

Light Attack, Light Attack

Raw Deal

Light Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack, Down, Medium Attack

Basic Attacks

Broken Foot

Down + Light Attack

Brutal Hammerfist

Medium Attack

Brutal Jab

Light Attack

Earthquake Stomp

Left + Medium Attack

Face Break

Heavy Attack

Fist Slam

Right + Medium Attack, Down

Power Drop

Left + Heavy Attack

Powerpunch

Right + Medium Attack

Rising Slaughter

Down + Medium Attack

Shattering Cross

Right + Light Attack

Shin Split

Left + Light Attack

Batman

Special Moves

Batarang

Left, Right + Medium Attack

Cape Counter

Down, Left + Heavy Attack

Scatter Bombs (Air)

Down, Left + Medium Attack

Sky Grapple

Down, Left + Light Attack

Slide Kick

Left, Right + Heavy Attack

Straight Grapple

Down, Right + Light Attack

Super

Flip Stance + Meter Burn

Up Batarang

Down, Left + Medium Attack

Combo Attacks

Caped Crusader

Medium Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

Darkness

Left + Light Attack, Light Attack, Heavy Attack

High Tech

Left + Light Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack

Injustice

Light Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack

Intimidation

Light Attack, Medium Attack

Millionaire

Left + Light Attack, Light Attack

Mind Games

Light Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

Showdown

Light Attack, Light Attack

Stay Down

Left + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

Tragic

Medium Attack, Medium Attack

Tricky Bat

Light Attack, Medium Attack, Medium Attack

Vengeance

Light Attack, Light Attack, Heavy Attack

Winged Avenger

Right + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

Basic Attacks

Away Air Escape

Left + Meter Burn

Batarang Swipe

Left + Medium Attack

Bounce Cancel Kryptonite Strike

Left, Left, Meter Burn or Down, Left, Meter Burn

Bounce Cancel Tumbler

Right, Right, Meter Burn or Down, Right, Meter Burn

Broken Strike

Heavy Attack

Brutal Knee

Up + Light Attack

Cape Sweep

Down + Heavy Attack

Crusader Kick

Left + Light Attack

Face Bash

Right + Medium Attack

Hammer Fist

Medium Attack

Kryptonite Strike

Left + Heavy Attack

Low Jab

Down + Light Attack

Palm Strike

Light Attack

Rising Gauntlet

Down + Medium Attack

Roll Escape

Right, Right, Meter Burn

Straight Kick

Up + Medium Attack

Tumbler

Right + Heavy Attack

Up Air Escape

Up + Meter Burn

Black Canary

Special Moves

Away Air Escape

Left + Meter Burn

Bounce Cancel Hyperspin

Right, Right, Meter Burn or Down, Right, Meter Burn

Bounce Cancel Kamikaze Kick

Left, Left, Meter Burn or Down, Left, Meter Burn

Canary Crawl

Left + Light Attack

Fly Kick

Up + Heavy Attack

Hard Lock

Right + Medium Attack

Heel Switch

Left + Medium Attack

High Heel

Heavy Attack

Hyperspin

Right + Heavy Attack

Kamikaze Kick

Left + Heavy Attack

Knee Bash

Medium Attack

Open Claw

Down + Light Attack

Palm Strike

Up + Light Attack

Rising Palm

Down + Medium Attack

Roll Escape

Right, Right, Meter Burn

Soaring Heel

Right + Light Attack

Straight Jab

Light Attack

Straight Kick

Up + Medium Attack

Street Sweep

Down + Heavy Attack

Away Throw

Throw or Light Attack + Heavy Attack

Towards Throw

Right + Throw or Right + Light Attack + Heavy Attack

Up Air Escape

Up + Meter Burn

Blue Beetle

Special Moves

Away Throw

Throw or Light Attack + Heavy Attack

Towards Throw

Right + Throw or Right + Light Attack + Heavy Attack

Up Air Escape

Up + Meter Burn

Captain Cold

Special Moves

Big Freeze

Down, Left + Heavy Attack

Cold Blast

Left, Right + Light Attack

Close Death-Circle

Down, Right + Medium Attack, Left

Far Death-Circle

Down, Right + Medium Attack, Right

Medium Death-Circle

Down, Right + Medium Attack

Very Far Death-Circle

Down, Right + Medium Attack, Up

Frost Field

Down, Right + Heavy Attack

Super

Flip Stance + Meter Burn

The Wall

Down, Left + Medium Attack

Character Power

Level 3 Cryogenic Blast

Down + Character Power

Cyclotron Charge

Hold Character Power

Level 1 Frost Tips

Left + Character Power

Level 2 Glacier Grenade

Right + Character Power

Basic Attacks

Barrel Bash

Right + Heavy Attack

Frostbite Blast

Down + Medium Attack

Grip Hit

Heavy Attack

Gut Strike

Right + Medium Attack

Just-Ice

Left + Heavy Attack

Misty Jab

Light Attack

Pistol Whip

Medium Attack

Side Kick

Down + Light Attack

Swift Vengeance

Left + Medium Attack

Catwoman

Special Moves

Cat Dash

Left, Right + Medium Attack

Cat Stance

Down, Down + Heavy Attack

Cat’s Tail

Down, Right + Light Attack

High Feline Evade

Down, Left + Medium Attack

Rising Claws

Down, Right + Heavy Attack

Deadshot

Special Moves

Assassin Knee

Left, Right + Heavy Attack

Deadly Assault

Down, Left + Heavy Attack

Trick Shot

Down, Right + Medium Attack

Wrist Cannon

Left, Right + Light Attack

Firestorm

Special Moves

Atomic Burst

Down, Left + Heavy Attack

Energy Shield

Down, Left + Light Attack

Fusion Blast

Left, Right + Light Attack

Fusion Charge

Left, Right + Heavy Attack

Molten Trap

Left, Down + Medium Attack

The Flash

Special Moves

Fists of Fury

Left, Right + Light Attack

Lightning Kick

Down, Right + Light Attack

Lightning Punches

Left, Right + Medium Attack

On Your Mark

Down, Down + Medium Attack

Super

Flip Stance, Right, Meter Burn

Combo Attacks

Forced Acceleration

Right + Medium Attack, Light Attack

Greased Lightning

Light Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack

Hot Pursuit

Light Attack, Light Attack, Heavy Attack

In a Jiff

Light Attack, Medium Attack

Lightspeed

Light Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

Natural Disaster

Down + Light Attack, Down + Medium Attack, Down + Heavy Attack

On The Double

Left + Medium Attack, Medium Attack

Quick Steps

Down + Light Attack, Down + Medium Attack

Roller Coaster

Left + Medium Attack, Medium Attack, Right + Heavy Attack

Speed Force

Light Attack, Light Attack

Stop Motion

Medium Attack, Heavy Attack, Light Attack

Super Speed

Right + Medium Attack, Light Attack, Heavy Attack

Terminal Velocity

Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

Basic Attacks

Fast Feet

Down + Medium Attack

Flashy Kick

Right + Heavy Attack

Lightning Strikes

Medium Attack

Side Chop

Left + Medium Attack

Speed Jab

Light Attack

Spin Cycle

Left + Heavy Attack

Spinning Backhand

Right + Medium Attack

Zip Kick

Down + Light Attack

Gorilla Grodd

Special Moves

Primal Lunge

Down, Right + Light Attack

Character Power

Hyper-Intelligence

Right + Medium Attack, Light Attack

Mind Control

Down, Left + Medium Attack

Psionic Lift

Down, Down + Light Attack

Psionic Push

Left, Right + Medium Attack

Salvation Run

Left + Medium Attack, Light Attack + Heavy Attack

Savage Strength

Down, Down + Heavy Attack

Combo Attacks

Animalistic

Medium Attack, Medium Attack, Light Attack

Bloodthirsty Ruler

Left + Light Attack, Light Attack + Heavy Attack

Brutal Nature

Light Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack

Cruel Intentions

Medium Attack, Medium Attack, Light Attack + Heavy Attack

Cutthroat King

Medium Attack, Medium Attack

Fierce Appetite

Light Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack, Light Attack + Heavy Attack

Slaughtering Humans

Light Attack, Light Attack

Basic Attacks

Fist Flurry

Heavy Attack

Gorilla Fist

Right + Heavy Attack

Heavy Handed

Left + Heavy Attack

King Strike

Down + Medium Attack

Knuckle Swipe

Light Attack

Low Bash

Left + Light Attack

Primate Slam

Right + Medium Attack

Skull Crush

Medium Attack

Straight Kick

Left + Medium Attack

Straight Paw

Down + Light Attack

Poison Ivy

Special Moves

Bed of Thorns

Down, Left + Heavy Attack

Datura Hammer

Down, Down + Light Attack

Kiss of Death

Down, Left, Right + Light Attack

Rhytidome Skin

Down, Down + Medium Attack

Vine Drill

Down, Left + Medium Attack

Scarecrow

Special Moves

Death Spin

Down, Left + Light Attack

Fear Toxin

Down, Left + Heavy Attack

Schizophrenia

Down, Left, Right + Heavy Attack

Scythe Grab

Left, Right + Light Attack

Toxin Breath

Left, Right + Medium Attack

Supergirl

Special Moves

(Air) Dash Away

Left, Left

(Air) Dash Towards

Right, Right

(Air) Power Slam

Down + Throw

(Air) Space Port

Down, Left + Medium Attack

Asteroid Shower

Flip Stance + Meter Burn

Frost Breath

Down, Right + Medium Attack

Kryptonian Force

Left, Right + Heavy Attack

Rising Sun Strike

Down, Left + Light Attack

Space Port

Down, Left + Medium Attack

Super Hover (Air)

Down, Left + Light Attack

Character Power

(Air) Close Ground Blast

Left + Character Power

(Air) Ground Blast

Down + Character Power

(Air) Straight Laser

Up + Character Power

Close Ground Blast

Down Left + Character Power

Ground Blast

Down + Heavy Attack

Straight Blast

Character Power

Up Blast

Left + Character Power

Walking Heat Vision

Character Power + Meter Burn

Combo Attacks

Crossroads of Time

Medium Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack

Elseworld’s Finest

Light Attack, Light Attack, Up + Heavy Attack

Forbidden Fortress

Medium Attack, Light Attack

Girl of Steel

Right + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

Hail & Farewell

Left + Light Attack, Medium Attack

Last Daughter of Krypton

Left + Light Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

Matrix

Left + Medium Attack, Light Attack + Heavy Attack

Power of Rao

Right + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack, Light Attack

Power Struggle

Light Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack

R’E’L

Medium Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack, Light Attack

Silver Age

Light Attack, Light Attack

Basic Attacks

Cosmic Kick

Down + Medium Attack

Crisis Punch

Left + Light Attack

Crisis Slam

Up + Heavy Attack

Face Smash

Medium Attack

Kara Kick

Left + Medium Attack

Lunging Strike

Right + Medium Attack

Power Break

Left + Heavy Attack

Side Kick

Down + Light Attack

Space Boot

Up + Light Attack

Star Jab

Light Attack

Steady Strike

Heavy Attack

Supercharged

Right + Heavy Attack

Ultra Freeze

Down + Heavy Attack

Zor-El Pain

Up + Medium Attack

Superman

Special Moves

(Air) Dash Away

Left, Left

(Air) Dash Forward

Right, Right

(Air) Flying Smash

Down + Heavy Attack

(Air) Heat Vision

Down, Left + Light Attack

Final Flight

Flip Stance + Meter Burn

Flying Punch

Left, Right + Heavy Attack

Heat Vision

Down, Left + Light Attack

Lockdown Launch

Down, Right + Light Attack

Rising Grab

Down, Right + Medium Attack

Super Breath

Down, Left + Medium Attack

Combo Attacks

Champion of The Oppressed

Right + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

Great Purge

Light Attack, Light Attack, Light Attack

It’s a Bird

Light Attack, Light Attack

Justice

Right + Medium Attack, Down + Light Attack, Heavy Attack

Kryptonite Bash

Light Attack, Light Attack, Medium Attack

Solitude Slam

Left + Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

Speeding Bullet

Medium Attack, Medium Attack

Steel Rush

Right + Medium Attack, Down + Light Attack

The Last Son

Medium Attack, Medium Attack, Heavy Attack

Truth

Left + Medium Attack, Light Attack

Basic Attacks

Ankle Breaker

Down + Heavy Attack

Bounce Cancel Krypton Smack

Left, Left, Meter Burn or Down, Left, Meter Burn

Bounce Cancel Kryptonian Strike

Right, Right, Meter Burn or Down, Right, Meter Burn

Cross Swipe

Right + Medium Attack

Double Strike

Up + Medium Attack

Flying Low

Down Right + Heavy Attack

God’s Fist

Down + Medium Attack

Heavy Hook

Heavy Attack

Hook Punch

Light Attack

Krypton Smack

Left + Heavy Attack

Kryptonian Grab

Left + Medium Attack

Kryptonian Strike

Right + Heavy Attack

Low Burn

Left + Light Attack

No Hope Smash

Up + Heavy Attack

Overhead Smash

Medium Attack

Quick Abuse

Down + Light Attack

Roll Escape

Right, Right, Meter Burn

Steel Fist

Up + Light Attack

Throw

Throw or Light Attack + Heavy Attack

Towards Throw

Right + Throw or Right + Light Attack + Heavy Attack

Up Air Escape

Up + Meter Burn

This is all we have in our Injustice 2 Moves List and Combos Guide. Let us know if there is anything to add!