Injustice 2 Unlockables Guide – How to Unlock Additional Characters, Skins, and Shader Packs

Injustice 2 Unlockables Guide to help you learn everything you need to know about unlocking additional characters, skins, etc. Do you wish to play as Darkseid, Sub-Zero or learn how to transform Captain Cold into Mr. Freeze with an exclusive skin? This guide has all the answers that you need! However, do note that we are in the process of updating the guide so please bear with us.

When it comes to Injustice 2, the core mechanics of the game are similar to its predecessor with a few small changes. One of these changes is the introduction of the Gear System that rewards players with pieces of equipment that they can use to alter a character’s appearance, abilities, and stats. As for the story, it revolves around Batman’s attempts to restore the society following Superman’s regime.

Injustice 2 Characters

Darkseid

You can unlock Darkseid by pre-ordering the game’s Digital Deluxe or Ultimate Edition.

Red Hood

You can unlock Red Hood by pre-ordering the game’s Digital Deluxe or Ultimate Edition.

Starfire

You can unlock Starfire by pre-ordering the game’s Digital Deluxe or Ultimate Edition.

Spawn

You can unlock Spawn by pre-ordering the game’s Digital Deluxe or Ultimate Edition.

Sub-Zero

You can unlock Sub-Zero by pre-ordering the game’s Digital Deluxe or Ultimate Edition.

Black Manta

You can unlock Black Manta by pre-ordering the game’s Digital Deluxe or Ultimate Edition.

Raiden

You can unlock Raiden by pre-ordering the game’s Digital Deluxe or Ultimate Edition.

Injustice 2 Character Skins

Powergirl – Supergirl Skin

Included in the Digital Deluxe Edition, Ultimate Edition, and available for 6,000 Source Crystals.

Reverse Flash – The Flash Skin

Included in the Ultimate Edition and available for 6,000 Source Crystals.

Jay Garrick Flash – The Flash Skin

Available for xxx amount of Source Crystals.

John Stewart – Green Lantern Skin

Included in the Ultimate Edition and available for 6,000 Source Crystals.

Mr. Freeze – Captain Cold Skin

Available for 6,000 Source Crystals and obtainable in a Multiverse Mode Event.

Grid – Cyborg Skin

Link your Injustice 2 Mobile Game account with your Injustice 2 PS4 game.

Vixen – Cheetah Skin

Available for 6,000 Source Crystals.

Injustice 2 Shader Packs

Gods Shader

This exclusive DLC shader pack is included in the game’s Digital Deluxe Edition and Ultimate Edition.

Demons Shader

This exclusive DLC shader pack is included in the game’s Digital Deluxe Edition and Ultimate Edition.

This is all we have in our Injustice 2 Unlockables Guide. Let us know if you have anything else to add!