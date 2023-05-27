Infinite Warfare Zombies in Spaceland Pack-A-Punch Guide – Locations, How to Unlock

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare is this year’s installment in the long-running shooter franchise from Activision. Infinity Ward, the creator of Modern Warfare series, is behind Infinite Warfare.

For the first time ever, the series is heading into space which means we could only be a couple of installments away from going full-on Star Wars. There are many new features and changes introduced such as the addition of the Jackal, new gadgets, more customizations for Multiplayer, and much more.

The campaign gives you decent 8-10 hours of action and multiplayer combined with Zombies in Spaceland adds to the value of Infinite Warfare.

Zombies is a popular mode that returns for Infinite Warfare. It is the first time Infinity Ward is releasing a zombies mode and it looks pretty fun.

Within zombies in Spaceland, we are also seeing the return of Pack-A-Punch upgrade for your weapon. In order to upgrade your weapon so it packs a punch and becomes a much more effective zombie killing machine, you need to unlock a certain area.

Infinite Warfare Zombies in Spaceland Pack-A-Punch Guide

For this, you need to hit a few switches, go through some portals and return to access the primary portal that will take you to Pack-A-Punch.

You need to open the Pack-A-Punch area to get the upgrade for your weapon. It is really important that you access this area, otherwise, life would be tough inside Spaceland. Zombie are extremely difficult to kill for some reason but Pack-A-Punch lets you do more damage to the enemy.

You need to hit four switches and the first one is located in the Kepler area, up a small set of stairs. Flick the lever and go back down to find a power switch to your left. Hit the switch to activate a portal right next to it. The portal will bring back in the main area where the primary portal is located. You will notice a set of four lights on top of the portal and one of them is now on.

You need to light the other three as well.

From the main portal, head toward the “Cosmic Cinema” section and access the area by hitting the promoted button. Once you enter the area head left and you will notice “Galaxy Journey” building on the right. Follow the path next to it and head left after opening the next area via the promted button.

Keep heading straight and you will come across a small set of stairs. Go up and you will see another power switch to the right. Follow the same path to enter the opposite building via the open doorway. The lever is to your right up the small set of stairs.

Go back toward “Galaxy Journey” and along the way you will see the portal. Activate it via the power switch and enter to see another light lit on the primary portal.

Head back into the the Cosmic Cinema area but this time, go right. The path will take you straight to an arcade area where the lever is located on a wall to your right near the entrance. Once again, activate the power switch and come back to the main portal.

The next lever is inside the area located behind the main portal. Enter “Polar Peak” and follow the path to the top of the “Polar Peak” at the upper section of the gift shop. Go up the slope inside the gift shop to reach another door that will give you access to the final level.

Go back down to find the portal and get back to the main portal.

Now, you will see that all for lights are on so it is time to go through the main portal to reach Pack-A-Punch!

If you have any questions regarding Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Zombies in Spaceland Pack-A-Punch Guide, take to the comments below.