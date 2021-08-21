Humankind is a turn-based historical strategy game. In Humankind, in order to use Console Commands, you will first need to enable the console. In this guide, we will explain how to enable the Console Commands in Humankind and what Console commands are available at the time of release.

How to Enable Console Commands in Humankind

In order to enable the console, first close the game if it is running. Then go to your game library on Steam and right-click on Humankind in the library. Select the Properties option for the list which will open a new menu.

From this menu, select the General settings and then head to the Launch options in it. Type the following command in the launch options in order to enable the console in Humankind.

“–enablemoddingtools”

However, if you are using the Windows Store or Epic Games Store version of Humankind, then you will have to enable the console using a different method. To enable the console for these, go to the root install folder of Humankind and then create a shortcut of the executable file.

Then right-click on the shortcut and select properties. In the properties menu, go to the shortcut tab.

There will be a target option there with a path in it. Add ‘–enablemoddingtools’ at the end so that it looks like this in the end part: ‘Humankind.exe” –enablemoddingtools’. This will enable the console for Windows and Epic Game store versions of Humankind.

This command will enable the console the next time you launch the game. To access the console in Humankind, press ‘Shift+F1’ to open the console.

Console Commands

Currently, the following commands are available in Humankind. We have listed them below.

Help

Command Description: Displays a list of all available commands.

How to use: Enter ‘/?’ in the Console.

Block

Command Description: If you’re wondering how to block in Humankind and mute a player’s messages. You can use the command below.

How to use: Enter ‘/Block “player name”’ in the Console.

Unblock

Command Description: If you’re wondering how to unblock in Humankind and unmute a player’s messages. You can use the command below.

How to use: Enter ‘/Unblock “player name”’ in the Console.

Whisper

Command Description: Send a private message to a player on the server.

How to use: Enter ‘/Whisper “player name”’ in the Console.