This Human Fall Flat Walkthrough Guide will tell you all about the game and how to easily move past the areas where you get stuck and cannot move on.

The Human Fall Flat game has a lot of exciting and intriguing puzzles, which have made the game quite a bit of a cult hit. Many people are trying to finish the game but are reportedly unable to get past a certain phase due to the underlying complexity that embodies the game.

The first level of the game will be a tutorial. Move the obstacles out of the way and jump between the train cars to head through the door. This door will take you to the next level of the game.

Mansion Level Walkthrough

At the first level, you will get two achievements by rubber banding or holding your controller still for a while. Go upstairs and through doors, then again upstairs, jump through the gap, and get a second achievement.

In the next area, after jumping, you will see a statue of yourself; go upstairs from either left or right and climb so that you are right behind the face of the statue.

Then repeat the activity by jumping down and climbing up again. This time, you will see a door. Press both buttons with your arms, and the door will open; just walk through it. Now, to the next level.

Train Level Walkthrough

Here at the new level, put boxes on the switches to ensure the doors stay open. Get past the first elevator and move the train car to the right side in the second room to bring the box up by using the elevator. Place the box on the train and move it to the left to open the door. Now, walk through it to enter the Canyon level.

Canyon Level Walkthrough

You can climb the rocks and platforms without difficulty. Once at the top, drag the train to the ledge and climb up. Use the rope to swing to the opposite area and climb the cliff to move to the Construction Level.

Construction Level Walkthrough

In this stage, smash the wall and grab the extinguisher. Now, use it to break the glass and get out. Now move through the debris and use the wrecking ball to go to the other side. Use the same ball to break the wall on the right side of the crane.

Jump there and use the lever to make a platform. Then, break the glass to switch open the next door prior to pulling the beams from underneath the platform until it becomes a ramp.

Keep the door open using one of the beams and move to the next room. Get to the top and open the door. Next, use a boulder to smash the wall and do the puzzles until you are in the glass floor room.

Now, use the red plank on the forklift to get to the platform’s top. Then, drop the yellow beam to break the glass. Now, open the door by flipping the lever to get to the next level.

Castle Level Walkthrough

Use the plank to wedge the broken lock in the bars and then use the catapult to break down the castle walls. Now, move inside and push the cart with the stone block to the stairs.

Climb up and hop on to take the stone with you. Get to the top of the roof and then use the lanterns to get to the other side. Open the door and drag the cart to the planks.

Now, move to the segment with the hook and use it to get to the other side. Use the same hook to pull down the plank, creating a ramp. Go to the top and climb the wall.

Move across the bridge before you swing using a lantern. Use the windmill to go to the next island. Then, go to the top and uncover the hole.

When you fall down the hole, climb up the rocks and push the boulder down to knock a ledge for you to climb up. The platform on to the next area and catapult yourself to the bridge.

Then, hang onto the bridge so it drags down before you use the catapult to shoot yourself through the small hole in the gate.

Water Level Walkthrough

Get to the speedboat on the island and then go to the top of the mountain. Use the lever to lift it and attach the chain attached to the dam to the lift.

Now press the lever again so the dam will break apart, and you can use the raft to get down the mountain. Activate the windmill and get inside the speedboat to the last level.

Power Plant Level Walkthrough

Plug the cords from the first room into their sockets in the second room. Then, plug the battery cords into the third room. Unplug the battery and take it to the fourth room.

Push it onto the switch to open the door. Then climb up the wall and jump on the platform. Use the box to open the door.

In the next room, use the forklift to raise the door. Climb over the wall to skip a large part of the game. Then, drive the truck to the second Power Plant’s back lot. Use the torch near the thriller pillars to light the three tanks with the coal.

You are almost done; return to the coal line and fill the dump truck with coal. Take it back to the three tanks and fill them until they overload.

This will power up the fans inside the pillars, which will blast you to the top. Now, jump across the pillars until you get to the final one. Move inside this pillar to end the game for good.

Aztec Level Walkthrough

You will see two poles towards your back. Pick one up and place it horizontally in front of the slab and pick the other up and place that on top of the first one but in another direction.

Jump on the end of the pole, and you will get a way to cross the bridge. Carry one wooden pole with you, place it inside the hole in the door ahead, and open it.

Get on the right cage through ledges, and first jump on the right cage. When it gets lower, quickly jump to the left cage and ahead. Climb the tree ahead and walk straight, jump where there is a green field in the distance, and then walk across the field until you reach the trees again.

Jump the foliage, walk left, climb more foliage and keep climbing until you reach the top; get inside the nest to get a ‘Bird’s Eye View’.

Turn towards the Aztec temple and jump to the field below. Go to the upper part of the temple and through a hole, and you will unlock ‘The End’.

Dark Level Walkthrough



One achievement is not touching any plank. Due to a known glitch, you also have to stay clear of the doors, so when doors are mentioned, make sure to stay away from them to get that achievement.

Stay away from the room’s door and use the crate to climb out the window. Jump to reach the stone sticking out of the wall, get the axe, and climb the wall all the way up and down again.

Go right now and swing the axe on the tree ahead with both hands to create a bridge to the other side.

Throw rocks in the basket ahead to pull the grate up from the well and get inside.

Climb the clock tower in 40 seconds; completing this will get you ‘Tick Tock’. Now get in the clock room and turn the clock anti-clockwise as much as possible, and the bell will ring, and its piece will fall. Go down and get the piece and bring it to the start point of the tower.

Now again, climb the stairs, turn from the grassy ledge, and enter the cave. Clear the way from the boulders.

Get the minecart and also get a piece of coal, get to the central area and use coal to light up the furnace with a torch. Get a piece of the bell and make a key. Use it to unlock the gate behind the furnace. Climb grassy ledges and use a minecart to roll down and throw it out of the fence. Use the wooden beams to swing and get to the grassy ledges.

Get in the house next to the wheel machine; one battery is next to the stone wall on the first floor. Climb the wall using crates and get the second battery as well. There are charging slots to the right of the giant machine to charge the batteries; charge those batteries here.

After the batteries are charged, go to the way from where we came and align the batteries in the correct slots in the elevator ahead. When the elevator is lit up, hop in.

You have to go up as much as you can, and at the end, when you go flying, you will get the achievement ‘Fry me to the Moon’. At the end of the level, you will get ‘It’s Alive’, and when you don’t use any planks, you will get ‘Planks? No Thanks.

Steam Level Walkthrough

Use a metal seesaw at the start of the level to get a pipe from the truck and use it to get the pipeline extended from underground. Open the gate and get to the next area.

Use the seesaw and push the barrel to yellow marks. Grab the seesaw and use it to knock down the blue pipe. Get the pipe and use it to connect the pipeline near the red platform. Use the lever and go through the opening.

In the next area, use a seesaw to make a bridge, jump the platform up from the bridge, get a plank, and throw it inside the boiler.

Use this plank to power the gate, use the red lever, and go through the gate. Get the plank aligned with the platform’s edge and push it below. Use the plank to catch the red barrel, push it against the wall and climb up the ledge on your right.

When the ladder falls, you will receive a ‘Whoops!’ achievement. As you reach the end, the other ones are ‘Walk the Plank’, ‘Get Dizzy’, and ‘Under Pressure’.

Ice Level Walkthrough

You will get the achievement of ‘No Ice Ice Baby’ as you climb and reach the top of the snowboarding hill. Everything is planned and straightforward, so it will be easy. The next one is ‘tricky’ which you will get for safely jumping over the gap while snowboarding down the hill.

Then the next three achievements, ‘Taking the Piste’, ‘Avalanche’ and ‘Speedrun’, are very straightforward.

Thermal Level Walkthrough

The first achievement is, as the name suggests, ‘Hook, Line and Jumper’, which you will get as you make your way through gaps and reach a checkpoint. The next achievements, ‘Amped and Wrapped up’, are easy and straightforward. And after completing both of these, if you have a gold bar, you will also get ‘Payday’.