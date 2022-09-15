Pressure Plate is one of the new structures that you are capable of building in Ark Genesis. The purpose of the Pressure Plate, as you can imagine, is to trigger different devices to activate or de-activate such as to open the gates once you stand on it.

The Pressure Plates can be programmed to be activated in response to any type of creature when in range. Ark has put the code on the Pressure Plates so that other players can not mess with your structures.

You can only put two Pressure Plates in any certain region of Ark Genesis. There are many things about Pressure Plates that you need to know like crafting and crafting requirements. We have made a detailed guide on how to use and craft Pressure Plate in ARK Genesis Part 1.

How to use pressure plate in ARK Genesis

The purpose of the Pressure Plate, as you can imagine, is to trigger different devices to activate or de-activate once you stand on it.

There are many things to Pressure Plate that you need to know like crafting and crafting requirements.

You can use the Pressure Plate once you stand on it. As described earlier, the major purpose or major use of the Pressure Plate is to trigger different devices to activate or de-activate.

So once you stand on the Pressure Plate, you can have the Context Wheel opened.

Before anything else, you will need to set a requisite Pin number on the Pressure Plate. On the top of the wheel is the Show Pin Broadcast range. Toggling it on shows you a green glowing area.

This is basically the whole area that the pressure plate can activate or de-activate if something stands on the pressure plate.

Activating objects

In order to activate an object, you need to go to that object’s contacts wheel and set a pin number for that specific object.

There is also an On Trap Activated tab in which there are five different selections. All of these options can be used in a pretty resulting way.

Like the Broadcast De-activate Structure sets toggles anything on or off for the first time something stands on it, and then the thing remains in the same state even if the thing repeatedly stands on it again. So it can be used as a very nice trap if linked with a door.

You can also program the Pressure Plates to remain open for a certain time such as 2 seconds and then automatically close. This feature can be used when you want the big dinos to enter the structures. The name of this feature is “activate for time delay”.

Another nifty feature of the Pressure Plate is the “Tribe Log”. This feature makes logs of any person or creature that steps on the Pressure Plates. It also records the frequency and time when making a log.

So basically, the main use of the Pressure Plate is to create traps for different kinds of animals or enemies. However, do note that very large animals do not trigger the pressure plate and break the whole thing up. Any creature with a weight over 270 will break the Pressure Plates when it steps on it

How to craft the pressure plate

To craft the pressure plate, you need to have the following things collected first:

Cementing paste fiber

Metal Ingot

Thatch

Wood

Fiber

Once you have all five of the mentioned items, you need to go to your engrams and make sure that your Genesis engrams are selected. The time required to craft the Pressure Plate is 5 sec.

At Level 12, you will see that you can Research the Pressure Plate if you have the above-mentioned items which are needed to manufacture the Pressure Plate.

It can be placed on either foundation or just on the ground. Once you have placed it, it’s all set!