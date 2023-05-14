There are a number of DLC costumes in Batman Arkham Knight for Batman, Nightwing, Robin, etc.

For more help on Batman Arkham Knight, read our Watch Towers Locations, AR Challenges Guide and Riddler’s Revenge Most Wanted Mission Guide.

How to Unlock Batman Arkham Knight Costumes

In order to change the costume, open up the Main Menu > Showcase and equip your desired costume. Moreover, note that your equipped costume will also appear in the cut-scenes.

Anime Batman Costume

To unlock this costume, you simply need to create a new WBPlay account and sign-in using your newly created account.

Batsuit v.7.43 Costume

This costume from Batman: Arkham City is automatically carried to Batman: Arkham Knight right from the beginning.

Batsuit v.8.03 Costume

You acquire this upgraded costume automatically as you progress through the game’s story.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Adam West Costume

This costume is a Playstation exclusive pre-order bonus. All Season Pass owners will receive the costume across any platform by Fall 2015.

Batman 1st Appearance Costume

This is another pre-order bonus available to players who pre-order the game through Amazon or have Batman: Arkham Knight – The Serious Edition.

The Dark Knight Returns Costume

You need to have Gotham’s Future skin pack on Steam in order to acquire this costume.

New 52 Costume

This is a free DLC costume which can be acquired across all platforms i.e. PC, Playstation 4, and Xbox One.

Flashpoint Costume

This is another DLC costume available to anyone who purchased the Premium Edition or the game’s Season Pass.

This is pretty much all we have on Batman Arkham Knight unlockable costumes. If you wish to know something else, make sure to let us know in the Comments Section below.